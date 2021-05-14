 Skip to content
 
(The Hill)   Robert Durst, the guy who confessed to murder in the greatest documentary ending ever, has asked for an indefinite postponement of his murder trial on the grounds that he has untreated bladder cancer and will be stone dead soon enough   (thehill.com) divider line
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. I hate Limp Bizkit
 
taintbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plead guilty
Die a felon
 
Bigdogdaddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Bladder cancer seems more fitting than life in prison somehow.  *blink*
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The guy must have angered the Piss God as his unintended confession happened while taking a leak and now bladder cancer is killing him.
 
Dedmon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So what documentary and how exactly did he confess? Was it "I totes killed that biatch lul" or just an inconsistency or something?
 
stevecore
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is he related to that other Durst who killed music in the 90s?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Motion denied for saying "myriad of life-threatening health issues" instead of "myriad life-threatening health issues".
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Robert Durst, the guy who confessed to murder in the greatest documentary ending ever,
Fark user imageView Full Size

Meh, it's been done better.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dedmon: So what documentary and how exactly did he confess? Was it "I totes killed that biatch lul" or just an inconsistency or something?


He went to use the men's room while miked up for the documentary and confessed by muttering to himself  while taking a whizz
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Justice keeps on rollin' rollin' rollin'.
 
boohyah
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dedmon: So what documentary and how exactly did he confess? Was it "I totes killed that biatch lul" or just an inconsistency or something?


Pretty much.... Just upped and blurted it out while in the pisser... While miked up for a documentary..
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

boohyah: Dedmon: So what documentary and how exactly did he confess? Was it "I totes killed that biatch lul" or just an inconsistency or something?

Pretty much.... Just upped and blurted it out while in the pisser... While miked up for a documentary..


Apparently nobody wants to tell you the name of the documentary.
 
FunkJunkie [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: boohyah: Dedmon: So what documentary and how exactly did he confess? Was it "I totes killed that biatch lul" or just an inconsistency or something?

Pretty much.... Just upped and blurted it out while in the pisser... While miked up for a documentary..

Apparently nobody wants to tell you the name of the documentary.


The title is in the first sentence of TFA but clicking is a bridge too far for most farkers
 
Drearyx
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The Jinx on HBO
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I believe Ryan Gosling played him in the movie.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Kids went to school last year over the internet.
 
