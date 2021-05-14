 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   Oklahoma woman gets a shocking surprise from her laptop   (fox43.com) divider line
7
    More: Plug, Personal computer, Electrical engineering, National Weather Service claims, lightning hit, Lightning, laptop computer, Storm, main ways lightning  
•       •       •

559 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 May 2021 at 5:53 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hasn't this happened to people in the shower too?
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

kdawg7736: Hasn't this happened to people in the shower too?


If you take a laptop into the shower, you deserve anything you get
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officials said the lightning struck the woman's home, traveled through the electrical current, through power cords to her laptop, while she taught an online class.

This is much like how water travels through the river.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She must be pretty limber to do that with a laptop.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Officials said the lightning struck the woman's home, traveled through the electrical current, through power cords to her laptop, while she taught an online class.

This is much like how water travels through the river.


The flow of electrons is analogous to the flow of water in many ways.

I've found if someone can understand the basic principles of how water moves though pipes (flow, pressure, volume), they can understand electricity.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Was this the first rumble of thunder? Because otherwise she's an idiot for leaving the laptop plugged in during a storm.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: kdawg7736: Hasn't this happened to people in the shower too?

If you take a laptop into the shower, you deserve anything you get


At the very least they should be grounded.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.