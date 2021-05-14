 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   12 out of 900 is a low percentage, so I'm told by a math major   (abc7.com)
    Assemblyman Jose Medina, Calbright College, San Francisco, online community college, California, California lawmaker, poor management  
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been assured paying executives high salaries is the only way to get the best leadership. So clearly this is the students' fault.
 
Quadlok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This online CC may well be a clusterfark, but doesn't it typically take more than one year to get a degree?
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Down south, we call that SEC football
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My a friend's diploma mill does better then that.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Quadlok: This online CC may well be a clusterfark, but doesn't it typically take more than one year to get a degree?


This college doesn't offer degrees or credits.  It offers "skills certificates".  From what I can tell by looking at the catalog, you need to complete a whopping 2 courses to receive said certificate.
 
r1niceboy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Who graduates in one year?
 
bababa
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

r1niceboy: Who graduates in one year?


Apparently 12. This college does not offer 4-year degrees. Nor does it offer 2-year degrees. Plus 40% of the students dropped out the first year.
 
havocmike
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If there's one thing we all should've learned last year, it's that mass online learning is a total joke.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I am starting a college that only offers Skills Certificates. Send me your credit card info and you will receive a nice piece of paper showing you have achieved a Summa Cum Laude degree in Bilkology.

Actually I overstated the "piece of paper" part - you will need to print this yourselves.
 
