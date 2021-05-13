 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Post-It notes inventor goes Post-Its up   (theguardian.com) divider line
14
    More: Repeat, Spencer Silver, Post-it note, Invention, Family, American Chemical Society, Arthur Fry, 3M, inventor of the adhesive  
14 Comments     (+0 »)
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Shame he couldn't stick around a little longer.


/ nice headline Subby !
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forgot to take his meds again?  If only there was some product out there that could have helped him remember.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sounds like a slightly sticky situation.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
His invention sure was great. Instead of piling tiny pieces of paper on your table, you can stick them to walls or people. You can even use the sticky notes to clean dirt, hair, and other tiny things off of tables, clothes and more! A very versatile invention, this person deserves to be honored as one of the most iconic inventors ever due to how useful his invention continues to be even in a world being dominated by digital communication equipment.
 
dryknife
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Rumor has it that was sticking it to Mike Nesmith's mom, Betty.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Pun-ta-stick headline, subby!
 
The Duck of Death
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Thoughts and "Prayer Post-It's" to the family!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Didn't click, but wasn't the invention a happy accident? They were looking for a stronger adhesive, I think.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dryknife: Rumor has it that was sticking it to Mike Nesmith's mom, Betty.


Mike's Mom invented Liquid Paper, a favorite among millions of office workers. Aside from being a successful musician Mike did a heck of a lot to forward televised school programs to help children learn. There is a great documentary on Mr. Nesmith, if you ever get the chance.
 
IDisME
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Did he ever find out everyone calls them stickies anyway?
 
6655321
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
mondrian.mashable.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
