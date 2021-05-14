 Skip to content
(Committee to Protect Journalists)   Israeli air strikes destroy office building housing 13 media outlets, including the Hamas Gazette   (cpj.org) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Bibi and all his friends need to be in farking jail years ago. It's just taken shiat like this for the rest of the world to realize it more clearly.
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They have the right to defend themselves. Just like the other day, my neighbor yelled at me for not cleaning up after my dog's poop, so I broke into his house, duct taped him to his bed, and then pissed in his fridge.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


antizionism =/= antisemitism 

fark Israel 

/bds
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
War crimes and no one will be held accountable for them
 
WithinReason
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Thats one way to get rid of the Fake News.
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's going to require something like declaring Jerusalem a "world heritage city", overseen by a UN commission with no dog in the fight, but that will never happen because no one wants to share.

Maybe move out of the farking desert!!!
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So, did Hamas put rocket launchers on the roof or a headquarters in the basement?

/they are all a--holes and deserve each other.
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: They have the right to defend themselves. Just like the other day, my neighbor yelled at me for not cleaning up after my dog's poop, so I broke into his house, duct taped him to his bed, and then pissed in his fridge.


Was he also firing rockets at your house for generations? No?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's getting nasty over there.


Hopefully the bombs from both sides get bigger and bigger and both sides wipe themselves out and then drop a bomb that denigrates the "holy land" so it becomes part of the ocean so no one can ever try to claim it again.

farking religion...it's a curse upon this planet.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Can't report on war crimes if there are no reporters!
 
