(CTV News)   R.I.P. Canada, 1867-2021   (bc.ctvnews.ca)
11
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cop math.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I probably have enough household cleaner to kill everyone in my neighborhood if everyone, you know, injected it into their veins.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
On right we have meth, on the left, apple brown betty!

ctvnews.caView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How many Rhode Islands is that?
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: How many Rhode Islands is that?


35.495
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTA: "Using those calculations, police estimated that the lab was capable of producing 13 million potentially fatal doses of fentanyl, which equates to more than 2.5 doses for every British Columbian."

How many Keith Richards is that?
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mantour: FTA: "Using those calculations, police estimated that the lab was capable of producing 13 million potentially fatal doses of fentanyl, which equates to more than 2.5 doses for every British Columbian."

How many Keith Richards is that?


I guess I'm the math guy here: the answer is 0.017 Keefs.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Here's what an M.D. specializing in toxicology has to say about the insanity:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Creating a safe supply would save money and lives but that's not enough to conquer opposition to it.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Marcus Aurelius: How many Rhode Islands is that?

35.495


Did you remember to convert to the loonie?
 
Declassify Issue [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You could never say that about weed: "Dismantled B.C. drug lab could have produced enough marijuana in 3 weeks to revitalize restaurant industry and stop mattress companies from advertising sales due to high nap demand."
 
