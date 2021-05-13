 Skip to content
 
(YouTube)   OVERHEIGHT. MUST TURN. You have been warned. This time
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Driver sure isn't going to need a high-colonic after that peel.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I love how the guy didn't even stop.  Bet that was an interesting conversation when he got back to the distributor.

"It was like that when I got it. I didn't report it at first because I thought it was a convertible."
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should probably add flashing red lights, like at an at-grade railroad crossing.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone spray paint "Nom Nom Nom" on that thing.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
LOGISTICS
 
phishrace
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He was hurrying through a yellow light.

I'd say they should make that intersection a four way stop, but I really like these videos. You wouldn't get the perfect peel at low speeds. Nobody wants to see that.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I don't know why every truck in a hundred mile radius doesn't have a huge warning placard with a picture of that bridge taped to the dashboard.  Especially rentals.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It could have been worse?
 
MBooda
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yeah, it's been several hours since an overheight video has been greenlighted.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

King Something: They should probably add flashing red lights, like at an at-grade railroad crossing.


I recommend blackjack and hookers as well.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The driver's all "Nice, made the yellow. Fark fark fark fark fark FARK!"
 
phishrace
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Destructor: It could have been worse?


Not for us.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

casual disregard: King Something: They should probably add flashing red lights, like at an at-grade railroad crossing.

I recommend blackjack and hookers as well.


And a sexy N. Korean traffic officer too
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: I don't know why every truck in a hundred mile radius doesn't have a huge warning placard with a picture of that bridge taped to the dashboard.  Especially rentals.


Because the trucks come from 500 miles away.

Because there are a lot of low clearance bridges out there. Just this one is monitored by a private citizen.

But yes they should put a height placard on box truck dashboards. I don't think they do.
 
jayfurr [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Noice.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MBooda: Yeah, it's been several hours since an overheight video has been greenlighted.


Gotta clean up in between crashes.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Destructor: It could have been worse?


Could have popped a wheelie or caught fire. 

"Wheelie"
http://11foot8.com/speeding-truck-run​s​-light-pops-wheelie-11foot8-bridge/

"Fire"
11'8" 's little brother the The 10Foot6 Bridge in Westwood, Massachusetts.

https://boingboing.net/2017/02/14/if-​y​ou-like-11foot8-bridge-yo.html
 
NeuroticRocker
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They need to add a traffic camera that photographs the plate, but instead of sending a bill, it sends them the Youtube address of the video
 
debug
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

phishrace: He was hurrying through a yellow light.

I'd say they should make that intersection a four way stop, but I really like these videos. You wouldn't get the perfect peel at low speeds. Nobody wants to see that.


As far as I can tell, when a truck sets off the " Overheight must turn" sign, the light is triggered to change too in an attempt to stop them.  It seems to have the opposite effect and they speed up to try and make it through.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

King Something: They should probably add flashing red lights, like at an at-grade railroad crossing.


Why not hang a lightweight warning bar from the overhang that supports the traffic lights.  Something at the same height that would give people an extra 10-15 feet to stop if they heard it thump into the top of their truck.
 
Outlawtsar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Russ1642: The driver's all "Nice, made the yellow. Fark fark fark fark fark FARK!"


I was thinking the driver was more like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Buchanan St is like two blocks over!  It goes OVER the tracks and it's got way more clearance under the Durham Freeway!
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

debug: phishrace: He was hurrying through a yellow light.

I'd say they should make that intersection a four way stop, but I really like these videos. You wouldn't get the perfect peel at low speeds. Nobody wants to see that.

As far as I can tell, when a truck sets off the " Overheight must turn" sign, the light is triggered to change too in an attempt to stop them.  It seems to have the opposite effect and they speed up to try and make it through.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
tarkin1
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I bet he was wondering what 'that noise' was until he stopped the truck.

At least his load was unharmed.  Some people are totally unaware how close their package came to being destroyed.
 
robodog
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

nytmare: Raoul Eaton: I don't know why every truck in a hundred mile radius doesn't have a huge warning placard with a picture of that bridge taped to the dashboard.  Especially rentals.

Because the trucks come from 500 miles away.

Because there are a lot of low clearance bridges out there. Just this one is monitored by a private citizen.

But yes they should put a height placard on box truck dashboards. I don't think they do.


They do, at least the ones I've rented, generally in big numbers on the A pillar.

Like this:
movinglabor.comView Full Size
 
soupafi
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Bridge has been hungry this year
 
EL EM
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Never gets old. Do locals have dibs on the scrap metal generated by these accidents?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

robodog: nytmare: Raoul Eaton: I don't know why every truck in a hundred mile radius doesn't have a huge warning placard with a picture of that bridge taped to the dashboard.  Especially rentals.

Because the trucks come from 500 miles away.

Because there are a lot of low clearance bridges out there. Just this one is monitored by a private citizen.

But yes they should put a height placard on box truck dashboards. I don't think they do.

They do, at least the ones I've rented, generally in big numbers on the A pillar.

Like this:
[movinglabor.com image 400x533]


U-Haul has that because of insurance. No possible way for you to claim you didn't know the height of the truck.
 
soupafi
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Russ1642: robodog: nytmare: Raoul Eaton: I don't know why every truck in a hundred mile radius doesn't have a huge warning placard with a picture of that bridge taped to the dashboard.  Especially rentals.

Because the trucks come from 500 miles away.

Because there are a lot of low clearance bridges out there. Just this one is monitored by a private citizen.

But yes they should put a height placard on box truck dashboards. I don't think they do.

They do, at least the ones I've rented, generally in big numbers on the A pillar.

Like this:
[movinglabor.com image 400x533]

U-Haul has that because of insurance. No possible way for you to claim you didn't know the height of the truck.


I'm guessing the rental agreement also states the height and makes you initial it saying you understand the height.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Elegant roof removal.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It looks like the light change triggers too late. Of course the guy *was* haulin' ass.
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Am I seeing things, or are the signs saying 12' 4", while the video title claims it's 11' 8"?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ParadoxDice: Am I seeing things, or are the signs saying 12' 4", while the video title claims it's 11' 8"?


They raised the bridge by 8 inches a while ago. Guy kept the original domain name.
 
WTFdoesitmatter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ParadoxDice: Am I seeing things, or are the signs saying 12' 4", while the video title claims it's 11' 8"?


The bridge was raised in 2019, well after the 11foot8.com domain had been established.
 
