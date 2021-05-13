 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Man arrested for riding in the back seat of his driverless Tesla. Again   (yahoo.com) divider line
46
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hope the judge watches that interview and throws his ass in jail. 90 days in lockup would go him good.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: Hope the judge watches that interview and throws his ass in jail. 90 days in lockup would go him good.


90 days in lockup, 2 year revocation of drivers license, barred from owning or operating any vehicle for that period.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think society needs a ruling on this. Can I get a couple of broomsticks, one for the pedals and one for the steering wheel and just drive my car around woo hoo  from the back seat?

Self driving cars need regulation or companies will just go about redefining things for themselves, robber baron style.

Licenses are given to trained, capable, responsible people, not to software companies or car companies.

When someone gets killed, let's be sure about who is responsible, shall we? Preferably in advance.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Attention whore needs attention. KTVU is going to provide
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Certain countries fine by income. Rich guys get fined way more than poor guys. We should do that to cure some of the entitled douchebaggeryness.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shoot out his tire.
Video him smack into a concrete abutment.
Upload it to YouTube.
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be a shame if someone saw him and brake checked
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Basically any accident he gets in, he's farked, criminally and civily. I imagine there's a small army of lawyers trailing every mention of him, waiting for the inevitable to happen and, of course, be there for the inevitable victims.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm starting to get nervous about this whole humanity thing. It might be a giant mistake.
 
morg
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
For some reason I thought they had to be ordered in advance due to slow production.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And now he owns more impounded cars than brain cells.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

casual disregard: I'm starting to get nervous about this whole humanity thing. It might be a giant mistake.


Yes, autonomous robots are a much better idea.
 
Kuta
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

casual disregard: I'm starting to get nervous about this whole humanity thing. It might be a giant mistake.


The computer is your friend.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: casual disregard: I'm starting to get nervous about this whole humanity thing. It might be a giant mistake.

Yes, autonomous robots are a much better idea.


Kuta: casual disregard: I'm starting to get nervous about this whole humanity thing. It might be a giant mistake.

The computer is your friend.


Those are strange responses. I wonder who created the thing, who powered it on, who set it in motion? Then neglected to control it when it failed?
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
FTFA: After getting booked on two counts of reckless driving, Param Sharma...

MMMM, Parma Shawarma...


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


Feta is betta, but do "go on"....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: I think society needs a ruling on this. Can I get a couple of broomsticks, one for the pedals and one for the steering wheel and just drive my car around woo hoo  from the back seat?



Of course not.

/You have to sit on top


images.ctfassets.netView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'll be damned if we're going to let our high schoolers get arrested for wanting a comfortable place to fark
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

edmo: Certain countries fine by income. Rich guys get fined way more than poor guys. We should do that to cure some of the entitled douchebaggeryness.


And see. People who read that think you are talking about the "driver. "

I read it and think you are talking about the guy who told everyone that AUTOPILOT us up and ready!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Madman drummers bummers: casual disregard: I'm starting to get nervous about this whole humanity thing. It might be a giant mistake.

Yes, autonomous robots are a much better idea.

Kuta: casual disregard: I'm starting to get nervous about this whole humanity thing. It might be a giant mistake.

The computer is your friend.

Those are strange responses. I wonder who created the thing, who powered it on, who set it in motion? Then neglected to control it when it failed?


Hm. You just managed to sum up religion.
 
zulius
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Is it the same guy from last month?
/ Lazy...
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Excelsior: 2fardownthread: I think society needs a ruling on this. Can I get a couple of broomsticks, one for the pedals and one for the steering wheel and just drive my car around woo hoo  from the back seat?


Of course not.

/You have to sit on top



And here's the video, because it's an absolute classic:
The Awkward Drive Home | Mr. Bean Official Cartoon
Youtube dNn4YFvQLMI
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
if he had balls he would drive a motorcycle. mr. no balls will get his comeuppance. not a threat, just an opinion.
 
Likwit
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: edmo: Certain countries fine by income. Rich guys get fined way more than poor guys. We should do that to cure some of the entitled douchebaggeryness.

And see. People who read that think you are talking about the "driver. "

I read it and think you are talking about the guy who told everyone that AUTOPILOT us up and ready!


Yes. Elon's tweet is responsible.

Never mind the talk they give you when you buy the car.

Never mind the warnings you get on screen.

Never mind that FSD options each give you yet another prompt.

Never mind that to ride in the backseat while the car drives, you have to bypass 3 features that cut Autopilot, tie something heavy to the steering wheel, and come to a complete stop in the middle of the road at least once.

Never mind all that. It's that damn Elon who hurt your fee fees.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ nsfw
 
casual disregard
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: if he had balls he would drive a motorcycle. mr. no balls will get his comeuppance. not a threat, just an opinion.


The problem is he is our consequence.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Param Sharma said he is "very rich" and will keep buying Teslas as his cars are impounded.

If Telsa can find a way to digitally lock out this asshat from ever driving a Tesla again, even *I* will become a Musk zombie.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
FTA: "'I have unlimited money to blow on Teslas. If you take away my Tesla, I will get another Tesla. That's how it works,' Sharma said."

If you really do have that much money, you could just hire a chauffeur to drive your dumb attention whoring ass around like "normal" rich people do. But whatever, have fun when they finally pull your license and later arrest you for driving without a license.
 
ansius
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is how trickle down economics works everybody: he's just using his huge disposable wealth to create jobs.

Tesla jobs, police jobs, courtroom jobs, hopefully prison guard jobs and not paramedic and ER jobs.
 
Mokmo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So, second time, can he get some sort of ban on operating a semi-autonomous car as if it were autonomous ?
 
Likwit
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Param Sharma said he is "very rich" and will keep buying Teslas as his cars are impounded.

If Telsa can find a way to digitally lock out this asshat from ever driving a Tesla again, even *I* will become a Musk zombie.


Their interior camera can tell if the driver is looking away, using a phone, etc. They need to just activate that and make everyone agree to have it on when they use Autopilot. People will squawk about privacy (they even got angry when Tesla introduced off-by-default driver monitoring for accidents), but it's better than giving FUDsters a bunch of ammunition.

I wonder if there's a legal hurdle? I recently found out Ford's eye-tracking camera is also inactive.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Likwit: Never mind all that. It's that damn Elon who hurt your fee fees.


Thank you for bravely defending one of the richest men on earth.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is why, here in the goddam future of goddam A.D. 2021, I STILL CAN'T HAVE MY FORKING FLYING CAR!
 
Likwit
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

DecemberNitro: Likwit: Never mind all that. It's that damn Elon who hurt your fee fees.

Thank you for bravely defending one of the richest men on earth.


Nope. I'm pushing back against whatever this new thing is that we're doing. Just because you think you're on the right side of some argument does not mean you can just lie or say ridiculous things without being called on your silliness.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

zbtop: Basically any accident he gets in, he's farked, criminally and civily. I imagine there's a small army of lawyers trailing every mention of him, waiting for the inevitable to happen and, of course, be there for the inevitable victims.


Just make sure his passport is revoked so he can't skip out of the country.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh, and if Tesla has any common sense or objectivity about their "Full Self Driving" system, or at the very least has an interest in getting ahead of bad PR related to it, they should send a "Do Not Sell To This Clown" message to all their dealerships nationwide before tomorrow morning.

Sure he could still buy used, but considering his attitude I doubt he'd be eager to roll that way. He seems like a "brand new car every month just to impress people" kinda twat.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Excelsior: 2fardownthread: I think society needs a ruling on this. Can I get a couple of broomsticks, one for the pedals and one for the steering wheel and just drive my car around woo hoo  from the back seat?


Of course not.

/You have to sit on top


[images.ctfassets.net image 850x478]


sweeeet. Mr. Bean on  a Beanmobile. That calms me.

But then I post the following Schizoid Screed.....

Most people have a license to drive a normal car in a normal way. We have regulators who approve and assess cars to make sure that they are normal. We have driving instructors and evaluators and the DMV who decide whether a person is capable of driving a normal car in a normal way. And oh yes. Police are watching us. And mother in laws and others. All to make sure we are normal and driving normally.

And after all of that civilization building, we have a system where almost all people almost always get from A to B safely.

Who the fark gave anyone permission to make abnormal cars to be driven by abnormal people in abnormal ways and let them go on roadways with normal people? I guess this is disruption? Is that it?  Fine, if THAT IS OK now for some reason, then....

Licensing and regulation is a farce. Somebody needs to make a ruling STAT  before someone gets killed or sued or WORSE! I get that Congress is incompetent, but the NHTSA and the DMV have got to pick up their game and protect public safety.

Maybe I feel strongly about that... and emotional....

or I could take a pill and relax..... and just go with the flow.... be an apathetic sociopath...

How about this?  .... this recklessness will not happen where I live, so if a certain jillionaire wants to make bumper cars and crash a few rockets in the Cal suburbs to bring me a better life, I guess I don't care that much. Break some eggs. I will eat the omelette. What is a few dozen Californians dead on the highway more or less? Just as long as it isn't me.
 
jevans47403
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He's not going to learn a lesson from this. The only way he'll learn a lesson is either by freezing his bank accounts or until he gets in an accident that maims and/or kills just him or kills someone else. Take his license away and his money away, you can't buy anything if you don't have the cash flow. Also they should make the drivers seat have a tamper proof censor that once someone raises their butt off of the seat it automatically comes to a screeching halt and says their name: for example: "I'm sorry I can't do that, Dave!"
 
MIRV888
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They see me rollin'.
They hatin'.
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Take his money away.
That'll stop him.
 
Watubi
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm fine with everyone dogpiling on this guy.  But, if you think about it, this is the type of guy that would speed, weave in and out of traffic and run red lights.  Maybe the Tesla is the better driver
 
Krieghund
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Likwit: Just because you think you're on the right side of some argument does not mean you can just lie or say ridiculous things without being called on your silliness.


The irony is that this is being posted in defense of Elon Musk's false advertising tweets.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: Oh, and if Tesla has any common sense or objectivity about their "Full Self Driving" system, or at the very least has an interest in getting ahead of bad PR related to it, they should send a "Do Not Sell To This Clown" message to all their dealerships nationwide before tomorrow morning.

Sure he could still buy used, but considering his attitude I doubt he'd be eager to roll that way. He seems like a "brand new car every month just to impress people" kinda twat.


Just tell Musk that this guy is a 'pedo'...
 
Likwit
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Krieghund: Likwit: Just because you think you're on the right side of some argument does not mean you can just lie or say ridiculous things without being called on your silliness.

The irony is that this is being posted in defense of Elon Musk's false advertising tweets.


If you can find some tweets or statements where he said autopilot was ready, then I'll absolutely condemn him.

Thing is, there aren't any. He just talks like Elon. "I'm confident that we'll achieve level 4 autonomy by the end of 2018" is not an endorsement of backseat driving a Model 3.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Anyone up for helping the economy recover at the cost of a couple of lives?  I drive that bridge a couple of times a week.

He needs a fan club and let's see if we can put this guy in the poor house, one Tesla at a time.
 
paleryder69 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
not that I am condoning it but yes this is 2021 why not drive by wire from the backseat with essentially the same controls used in a video game to control the car with AI assist. Or any seat in the car for that matter. It would be trivial to put in a reliable drive by wire system that can be operated from any seat with enough cameras to see everything and sensors that require you to at least be touching the controls or it pulls over and waits. Add in the emergency sensor so when any emergency vehicle approaches the vehicles pull to the right and slow down. this is a think outside the box problem that can be solved with just a little original thinking. If you cannot figure out how to make this safe and reliable then we do not even belong in space. they are landing rocket boosters safely that has to be magnitudes of order more difficult than driving a car. yes its a time of transition, there are going to be awkward moments and issues but it can be done.
 
pedalphile
‘’ 1 minute ago  
In AZ in the nineties, getting a reckless driving within 5 years of another reckless driving(or a DUI) was counted the same as a second DUI.  Fines, counseling, mandatory revocation of license, minimum 60 days in jail, etc.  Maybe Cali has similar laws?

/ I was young and dumb(er)
// a couple years on a bicycle in the AZ heat, taught me a lesson
/// hey, taxi! (Reverend Jim pulls up) "Oh, shiat..."
 
