(Columbus Dispatch)   Good news to all you frontline heroes. Ohio is ready to send you back to your poverty wages just in time for the June onslaught of unvaccinated people without masks. We salute you, Ohio heroes, for the 18,304 dollars a year that your lives are worth   (dispatch.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Republicans are really going all in to keep low wage earners in poverty. An offer of $15 a hour would get more people to work with the bonus of improvement of quality of life. Republicans really hate anyone struggling to live.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but if you are vaccinated you have 5 chances to win $1 million dollars!

(please FSM let me win!)
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But seriously, every place I've seen around the Toledo area short of people right now is either food/restaurant or shiat jobs.

I know of one bar/restaurant that's offering $16/hr for a cook, full or part time, $500 sign-on, $300 referral bonus.

It's also the bar/restaurant that, from what I gather, a lot of the rest of the bar/restaurant workers go to.

Now just imagine how many people might actually settle for less than $15 an hour if they got defined benefits like sick days, PTO, and medical that wasn't godawful expensive and high deductible.

I'm pretty sure the pandemic woke up a lot of people to the fact that having halfway decent health insurance for when you get sick ought to be a serious consideration for employment.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Remember when sub-5% unemployment was extolled by Obama as being the strongest economy we had?

Pepperidge Farm remembers.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's fine man, don't worry. We're on the honor system.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Republicans are really going all in to keep low wage earners in poverty. An offer of $15 a hour would get more people to work with the bonus of improvement of quality of life. Republicans really hate anyone struggling to live.


Especially since places like McDonald's and Chipotle seemed to have learned this lesson and other places might be following suit.

They are so close to actually learning a lesson.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"I needs my second/third house!"
 
Murkanen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Remember when sub-5% unemployment was extolled by Obama as being the strongest economy we had?

Pepperidge Farm remembers.


If your business is failing because you can't compete with $14 an hour you and your business are free to fark off to the same graveyard every other failed business venture has farked off to for time immemorial.
 
quatchi
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How very bootstrappy of him.

17 GQP state governors are doing this just not Ohio.

Basically they are saying STFU and GBTW and if you don't you are just another lazy poor.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Murkanen: Wanderlusting: Remember when sub-5% unemployment was extolled by Obama as being the strongest economy we had?

Pepperidge Farm remembers.

If your business is failing because you can't compete with $14 an hour you and your business are free to fark off to the same graveyard every other failed business venture has farked off to for time immemorial.


I think the point is that sub-5% unemployment has historically been considered full employment.

Why is there a need for additional government benefits if we have achieved full employment?
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Good thing all you losers saved all that stimmy money.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh, look! Ohio is one of the states opting out of federal unemployment benefits. This can't be a coincidence at all.
 
robodog
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Remember when sub-5% unemployment was extolled by Obama as being the strongest economy we had?

Pepperidge Farm remembers.


Yeah, unemployment here is at 4.7%, employers who can't find workers aren't fighting with extended unemployment benefits, they're fighting with offering high enough wages to attract folks back into the workforce. They're all upset the people might actually have reevaluated life during the pandemic and decided that wasting their life for peanuts wasn't worth it.
 
LordJiro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Republicans are really going all in to keep low wage earners in poverty. An offer of $15 a hour would get more people to work with the bonus of improvement of quality of life. Republicans really hate anyone struggling to live.


Republicans want poor people to be desperate. Desperate people will take whatever scraps the neo-nobility deign to throw at them.

Desperate people will work shiatty hours at shiatty jobs for shiatty pay, and they won't complain because if they lose the job, they run a very high risk of death. And capitalists don't want to make the jobs less shiatty either, because making things less shiatty cuts into power.

Capitalism is a death cult, and it's gonna take the whole farking world down with it.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I wonder what would happen if the entire nation just went on a wage strike till $15 an hour...
 
LordJiro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Murkanen: Wanderlusting: Remember when sub-5% unemployment was extolled by Obama as being the strongest economy we had?

Pepperidge Farm remembers.

If your business is failing because you can't compete with $14 an hour you and your business are free to fark off to the same graveyard every other failed business venture has farked off to for time immemorial.

I think the point is that sub-5% unemployment has historically been considered full employment.

Why is there a need for additional government benefits if we have achieved full employment?


If that employment doesn't pay enough to live off of, it's meaningless.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

robodog: Wanderlusting: Remember when sub-5% unemployment was extolled by Obama as being the strongest economy we had?

Pepperidge Farm remembers.

Yeah, unemployment here is at 4.7%, employers who can't find workers aren't fighting with extended unemployment benefits, they're fighting with offering high enough wages to attract folks back into the workforce. They're all upset the people might actually have reevaluated life during the pandemic and decided that wasting their life for peanuts wasn't worth it.


That's fine. If they want to make that decision, that's absolutely their choice, but the government shouldn't be paying them to stay home.

Make those unemployment benefits contingent on some sort of community service. Feeding the poor, cleaning up litter, sweeping streets, emptying park garage cans, whatever.

If they don't want to work for private employers for that $300, they can do good for our communities for that payment.
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Republicans are really going all in to keep low wage earners in poverty. An offer of $15 a hour would get more people to work with the bonus of improvement of quality of life. Republicans really hate anyone struggling to live.


Oh, the like the struggling to live part, too.
 
Murkanen [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: robodog: Wanderlusting: Remember when sub-5% unemployment was extolled by Obama as being the strongest economy we had?

Pepperidge Farm remembers.

Yeah, unemployment here is at 4.7%, employers who can't find workers aren't fighting with extended unemployment benefits, they're fighting with offering high enough wages to attract folks back into the workforce. They're all upset the people might actually have reevaluated life during the pandemic and decided that wasting their life for peanuts wasn't worth it.

That's fine. If they want to make that decision, that's absolutely their choice, but the government shouldn't be paying them to stay home.

Make those unemployment benefits contingent on some sort of community service. Feeding the poor, cleaning up litter, sweeping streets, emptying park garage cans, whatever.

If they don't want to work for private employers for that $300, they can do good for our communities for that payment.


"If you won't subsist on starvation wages to turn a profit for other people you deserve to be conscripted and forced to do it for the government" is not how things should work in a civilized country. country that claims to be civilized.
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We are really learning which areas of the country rely upon underpaid labor
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

quatchi: How very bootstrappy of him.

17 GQP state governors are doing this just not Ohio.

Basically they are saying STFU and GBTW and if you don't you are just another lazy poor.


I like GQP. It still looks like a speck on my screen but I'm getting used to it.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Murkanen: Wanderlusting: Remember when sub-5% unemployment was extolled by Obama as being the strongest economy we had?

Pepperidge Farm remembers.

If your business is failing because you can't compete with $14 an hour you and your business are free to fark off to the same graveyard every other failed business venture has farked off to for time immemorial.


/pulls pin
But what about his poor landlord?
/runs away
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: That's fine. If they want to make that decision, that's absolutely their choice, but the government shouldn't be paying them to stay home


Shouldn't be paying farm subsidies, either
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It is absurd that our unemployment is determined individually by states. I get that "onoez a Republican could be president" but like ... how is this better? Because liberal states aren't affected? Maybe if they were there'd be an actual backlash and something might change.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

E.S.Q.: Wanderlusting: That's fine. If they want to make that decision, that's absolutely their choice, but the government shouldn't be paying them to stay home

Shouldn't be paying farm subsidies, either


I agree 100%.
 
Dack48
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Guarantee that those same 'help wanted' signs are going to be up in a month or so but advertising $5 less and employers screaming in front of the camera WHY CAN'T WE FIND ANY HELP!!!!!!1111!!!!!!
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

austerity101: It is absurd that our unemployment is determined individually by states. I get that "onoez a Republican could be president" but like ... how is this better? Because liberal states aren't affected? Maybe if they were there'd be an actual backlash and something might change.


PS. Even Biden agrees with this.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/unemploy​m​ent-benefits-states-end-federal-aid/
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

austerity101: It is absurd that our unemployment is determined individually by states. I get that "onoez a Republican could be president" but like ... how is this better? Because liberal states aren't affected? Maybe if they were there'd be an actual backlash and something might change.


Totally. Making everyone suffer definitely won't backfire on you.
 
Murkanen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Murkanen: Wanderlusting: Remember when sub-5% unemployment was extolled by Obama as being the strongest economy we had?

Pepperidge Farm remembers.

If your business is failing because you can't compete with $14 an hour you and your business are free to fark off to the same graveyard every other failed business venture has farked off to for time immemorial.

/pulls pin
But what about his poor landlord?
/runs away


Landlord should be getting paid too, but they could have just set up a general fund to take care of that automatically instead of whatever it was they thought they were doing, on stipulation that any money received will prevent non-payment evictions for 6 months from the date of the last federal cheque received.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wanderlusting:

That's fine. If they want to make that decision, that's absolutely their choice, but the government shouldn't be paying them to stay home.


People aren't farking hoarding unemployment checks like scrooge mcduck, they are using it to pay bills, rent, mortgage, medicine, groceries, etc. you know, contributing to the economy.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Murkanen: Wanderlusting: Remember when sub-5% unemployment was extolled by Obama as being the strongest economy we had?

Pepperidge Farm remembers.

If your business is failing because you can't compete with $14 an hour you and your business are free to fark off to the same graveyard every other failed business venture has farked off to for time immemorial.

I think the point is that sub-5% unemployment has historically been considered full employment.

Why is there a need for additional government benefits if we have achieved full employment?


You think?  If you don't know what your point is, the rest of us are as hell don't.
 
Murkanen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: austerity101: It is absurd that our unemployment is determined individually by states. I get that "onoez a Republican could be president" but like ... how is this better? Because liberal states aren't affected? Maybe if they were there'd be an actual backlash and something might change.

PS. Even Biden agrees with this.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/unemploym​ent-benefits-states-end-federal-aid/


I suspect Biden's definition of "suitable work", and yours, differ considerably.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Wanderlusting:

That's fine. If they want to make that decision, that's absolutely their choice, but the government shouldn't be paying them to stay home.


People aren't farking hoarding unemployment checks like scrooge mcduck, they are using it to pay bills, rent, mortgage, medicine, groceries, etc. you know, contributing to the economy.


... and sitting at home. It's fraud to be employed and take a paycheck, so with all that newfound free time, they should be improving their community.
 
zeaper12
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

null: But seriously, every place I've seen around the Toledo area short of people right now is either food/restaurant or shiat jobs.

I know of one bar/restaurant that's offering $16/hr for a cook, full or part time, $500 sign-on, $300 referral bonus.

It's also the bar/restaurant that, from what I gather, a lot of the rest of the bar/restaurant workers go to.

Now just imagine how many people might actually settle for less than $15 an hour if they got defined benefits like sick days, PTO, and medical that wasn't godawful expensive and high deductible.

I'm pretty sure the pandemic woke up a lot of people to the fact that having halfway decent health insurance for when you get sick ought to be a serious consideration for employment.


Thing is nothing is free you can pay for your health care or your taxes can pay for it. It would require a big jump in taxes to do what you propose.

If you want votes you can't make big tax increases.

Not saying its a bad thing but it's not going to happen.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Could anyone please tell me of ANY law that republicans have pushed during the past 40 years that was meant FOR the benefit of ordinary Americans? All I see is them thinking new ways to deprive us of our rights, let the rich get away with everything, try to cut Social Security, and rape our children.
 
limboslam
‘’ now  
Frontline heroes? When did the unemployed become the frontline heroes?
 
