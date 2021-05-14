 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 40 Sacramento)   California woman's money laundering mishap results in $26 million loss   (fox40.com) divider line
6
    More: Dumbass, California, California Lottery officials, Paul Newman, California State Lottery, Los Angeles, woman's claim, California gas station, Mega Millions  
•       •       •

614 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 May 2021 at 1:17 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
J45Picker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A captain of industry who loses dough "accidentally" will sue ... and likely get rewarded by the courts.

A lottery winner who loses dough in a legitimate accident can go fark right on off.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Should've use a carwash instead. Or a chicken restaurant.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I hope someone is keeping a suicide watch on that poor woman.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ just give her the f*cking money.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Most of the unclaimed monies the states get happen like this: They announce where the winning ticket was sold, and people other places don't bother checking their tickets that were off by 1 number and won the second prize.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.