(ABC Action News)   Governor DeSantis (R-FL) signs bill into law, making to-go alcohol sales permanent, proving even broken clocks can be right twice daily, unless digital   (abcactionnews.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Alcoholic beverage, alcoholic drinks, Governor Ron DeSantis, Kefir, Senate Bill, beverage law, locked compartment, new law  
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What exactly is the purpose of this bill besides DeSantis getting a kickback?
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Whoh whoh whoh, subby, this is Florida; fully grasping digital clocks is decades away.
 
DVD
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is DeSantis getting ready to try to resist the extradition of Trump?  If so, no credit for anything to the voter suppressor.
 
Dead on the River [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
OBT gonna be a(n even bigger) shiatshow.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So does this mean I can get a 48oz quadruple Bahama Mama delivered straight to my El Camino at 7:45 am after a meth bender from Applebee's?
/Thanks DeSantis!
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

berylman: So does this mean I can get a 48oz quadruple Bahama Mama delivered straight to my El Camino at 7:45 am after a meth bender from Applebee's?
/Thanks DeSantis!


Meth bender from Applebees!? I guess everything they make really does come from a bag.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mugato: What exactly is the purpose of this bill besides DeSantis getting a kickback?


He wants to get re-elected in 2022 so he can run for President in 2024
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mugato: What exactly is the purpose of this bill besides DeSantis getting a kickback?


That might be all there is to this bill. It does not directly help Nazis, nor does it harm anyone else in any way including hurt feelings.

DeSantis and/or the people bribing him will make out like bandits, since there is no (other) reason for this bill to have been considered.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The next anti everything smart, rfepublican doushbag that should be watched closely as yhou know who is lurking in the background.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DVD: Is DeSantis getting ready to try to resist the extradition of Trump?  If so, no credit for anything to the voter suppressor.


There is a story out there that the county police where Dotard is holed up is starting to make plans for the eventual indictment and extradition of the orange olive loaf .

I'm guessing their driving through protest bill will get tested with a bunch of gravy team 6 and oaf keepers.

/They'll need one of those cow movers on their squad cars.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MikeBoomshadow: [Fark user image 425x267]


This with the earlier Georgia legal to resist illegal arrest potential is the peanut butter and chocolate of bad decisions.
 
quatchi
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The old open carry laws are no longer needed due to the existence of the breathalyzer.

New ways for service industries to make a buck in these tough times is needed.

So, yeah. DeSantis got one right.

Blind squirrels, broken clocks, all that.
 
saywhat
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Over/under - how many days until someone going the wrong way on the interstate is found to have to-go drinks in the car?

I'm going with 5.  The bill goes into effect on July 1 - so I have the holiday in my favor...
 
