(Zillow)   You enter the house and see THAT. Turn around and leave or continue the tour?
53
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Continue the tour because it's a beautiful old house, except for all that tacky carpet. I would have all that removed and if there are hardwood floors underneath I'd have them fully restored to their original beauty.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Keep going, there's some weird shiat in that house. Like the bathtub.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Continue the tour because it's a beautiful old house, except for all that tacky carpet. I would have all that removed and if there are hardwood floors underneath I'd have them fully restored to their original beauty.


Seriously. That's a pretty solid house. Way out of my price range, but if I could afford it I could probably afford to yank the carpet out and de-pastel the bathrooms. The giant tub alone would win the wife over.

Doesn't compare at all to the hoarder house with the weird subterranean tunnel-hallways full of junk and porn, or the other house with a strange solid-concrete panic room/sex dungeon.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Keep going, there's some weird shiat in that house. Like the bathtub.


It's definitely the first time I've ever seen upholstered hand railings.

But certainly nothing that can't be changed fairly easily.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Bring the wenches to bathe me." *clap-clap*

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: "Bring the wenches to bathe me." *clap-clap*

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]


This comment is way better when read in the voice of Hedonismbot.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's tacky, but it's no "actual prison in the basement."
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


WTF is up with that toilet?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I guarantee there have been either multiple masked orgies or a cult in this residence.

Given the weird indoor balcony overlooking a large empty room, the messianic grand stairway, and the goblin face fireplace both may have been present simultaneously.
 
rfenster
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The tunnel of love?
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That house has more carpet than my exwife.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Who was the previous owner, the Catholic church?

/Someone with horrible taste, most definitely
 
comrade
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What a shiatty microwave!
 
dothemath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The owner has 100% watched a black dude bang his wife in that place.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: [Fark user image 850x566]

WTF is up with that toilet?


Maybe it's intended for instagram models who have a dumptruck ass.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Continue the tour because it's a beautiful old house, except for all that tacky carpet. I would have all that removed and if there are hardwood floors underneath I'd have them fully restored to their original beauty.


My parents did this. Bought a 1930s cape cod that was carpeted everywhere but the kitchen. Gorgeous hardwood floors in every room. Ripped it all up and diamond coated the floors. It's absolutely beautiful now.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: [Fark user image 850x566]

WTF is up with that toilet?


Name on the mailbox is the DeLongbuttes
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: [Fark user image 850x566]

WTF is up with that toilet?


Seriously, where do you sit to poop?

And even if the seat is down there's still a 90% chance the lady of the house is going to get her butt wet during the middle-of-the-night pee.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Who puts carpet on a banister, honestly?
 
i state your name
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: [Fark user image 850x566]

WTF is up with that toilet?


It's one of those big dick toilets that that rando appointed by the former guy used to sell before the former guy appointed him to whatever job it was.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

i state your name: bearded clamorer: [Fark user image 850x566]

WTF is up with that toilet?

It's one of those big dick toilets that that rando appointed by the former guy used to sell before the former guy appointed him to whatever job it was.


Holy shiat is that really a BDT?
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Guaranteed that place STINKS with all that carpet having trapped decades of odors.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: [Fark user image image 850x566]

WTF is up with that toilet?


Fish Eye Lens
Youtube rbvxlvSIIww
 
jim32rr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: [Fark user image image 850x566]

WTF is up with that toilet?


They are now placed within the home, you no longer have to go out to the she shed
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: de-pastel the bathrooms


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nWoWH​z​q21tA
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Continue the tour because it's a beautiful old house, except for all that tacky carpet. I would have all that removed and if there are hardwood floors underneath I'd have them fully restored to their original beauty.


Have fun slipping, busting your head open, and the cops finding your liquifying corpse three weeks later.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Those stairs are a bit much, but there's a nice redbud in the yard. I'd call it a wash.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bloobeary: It's tacky, but it's no "actual prison in the basement."


!

O.o
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: GardenWeasel: "Bring the wenches to bathe me." *clap-clap*

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]

This comment is way better when read in the voice of Hedonismbot.


We'll have Jambi bathe us in the finest creams and oils.. oHHOOHHHHHhhhhhh

LETS CAVORT LIKE THE GREEKS OF OLD! You know the ones I mean...
 
fngoofy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: ArkPanda: Keep going, there's some weird shiat in that house. Like the bathtub.

It's definitely the first time I've ever seen upholstered hand railings.

But certainly nothing that can't be changed fairly easily.


Well you don't get out much do you?
Lol
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: [Fark user image image 850x566]

WTF is up with that toilet?


Long Dong Silver lived there.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

thecactusman17: I guarantee there have been either multiple masked orgies or a cult in this residence.

Given the weird indoor balcony overlooking a large empty room, the messianic grand stairway, and the goblin face fireplace both may have been present simultaneously.


I was thinking this may have been a wedding revue with attached honeymoon suite
 
fngoofy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: [Fark user image image 850x566]

WTF is up with that toilet?


Stretched image.  Look at the tiles and you can how much.
 
Surpheon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm always amused by people who would let a couple thousand dollars of carpeting influence their purchase decision on a million dollar+ house...

Paint and carpet is cheap.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: [Fark user image 850x566]
Who puts carpet on a banister, honestly?


People who enjoy the sophistication and sportsmanship of a good ol-fashioned extreme indoor kayaking expedition...

//you have to think safety first.....
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: [Fark user image image 850x566]
Who puts carpet on a banister, honestly?


Sex stuff.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: [Fark user image 850x566]
Who puts carpet on a banister, honestly?


Slide down that just once while nude and tell me you don't love it.

/recently scotchgarded too
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If I  have the money to drop on that house, I have some money to restore the hardwood floors under that carpet.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dothemath: The owner has 100% watched a black dude bang his wife in that place.


.... so?
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I would never tour a house like that.  But, if for some strange reason I was there then yes I would continue on.

It's everything I always never wanted.

It's just way to much space for me. It does have some cool features though.

I mean, a 3 car garage with a second story and a covered portico to the house. I'm all over that.

A lot of the sq'age is what I call pretentious space.

Somebody,subby, is looking at the west Chicago 'burbs because this is the second link in the same general  area.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well shiat, now I have to go see that.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Grand Staircases are a real waste of useful space. Just put in a Beltovator.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Also,
That is an amazing house. Slightly outdated carpet aside, I'm not seeing a dungeon, jail, or even a trump pedestal anywhere. It's just a solid, creative piece of excess.
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

DecemberNitro: Guaranteed that place STINKS with all that carpet having trapped decades of odors.


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Some of the carpet is awful but that's easily replaceable. Other than that it's a nice house.

Of course I'm not a full time harmonica teacher married to a part-time dog walker so I can't afford a million dollar house.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You know, you see a house like that and you just have to wonder, "Where are all the fire poles? This place needs more fire poles!"
 
