(ARL Now)   "We're just all in tears over this cat and this poor family that, unfortunately, is having to be separated because of a really sad life situation. We are flat determined to find this cat an amazing home." Come have a Dr. Pepper on Caturday   (arlnow.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


My new microwave just arrived & is all set up, but Salem is kinda cranky with me right now because I had to shut him in the bedroom briefly. I had the shipping box on its side trying to carefully slide the microwave out far enough that I could get a good grip on it and the little brat kept trying to nibble on the styrofoam & the large plastic bag that was around the microwave. Didn't want to risk dropping it, so in the bedroom he went for a couple of minutes and he sang the song of his people the entire time.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Got my second shot yesterday. Spent most of today asleep with a ring of cats around me. Headache for most of the day and chills all night. It was really nice, Mao was up against my back and Jack was against my legs. They don't usually hang out together like that
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera:
Got my second shot yesterday. Spent most of today asleep with a ring of cats around me. Headache for most of the day and chills all night. It was really nice, Mao was up against my back and Jack was against my legs. They don't usually hang out together like that


♥♥
 
dennishiding [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Ooops,    in response to one of those what are these sounds questions, I googled  "Coyote sounds' and hit play.   Took me a moment to realize how freaked out Sapphire had gotten.   I stopped and got her to calm down and went to another room before continuing.    A picture would have been great I suppose but, I'm not going to subject her to it again just for a picture.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Yay! Caturday! It took me til Wednesday to CUOTT last weeks thread. Gah! Sorry if I didnt respond where I should have. Count down to Summer Break is happening. Good thing, as I am super frazzled! Car would not start two days in a row, so had to take her in..needed battery. And hubby says, lets look at new cars...not sure I like the Hybrid Honda Crv..push button gears?? Dunno..
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Still snoozin'
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose:


When I was still learning to drive, my Dad had an old Dodge Polaris with button shift gears. Was very strange, but also cool!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ellie is not hiding like usual (knocks on wood).   Still under my  bed but not out of my reach.   I got her out for meds and the squeeze temptation treats.    I highly recommend them for kitties!!!!

Her back is looking way better.  No photo....don't want to freak anyone out.  Her ears still have some crunchies but I am working hard at using the wipes there 2 times a day...actually everywhere.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi:

Ellie is not hiding like usual (knocks on wood).   Still under my  bed but not out of my reach.   I got her out for meds and the squeeze temptation treats.    I highly recommend them for kitties!!!!

Her back is looking way better.  No photo....don't want to freak anyone out.  Her ears still have some crunchies but I am working hard at using the wipes there 2 times a day...actually everywhere.


Good job, Ellie!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
May, 2021 seems to be the month of new stuff in my household. First the microwave, then yesterday I got a text from Assurance Wireless (They run the Lifeline phone/free phone progam in Oregon & some other state) Welp, I just got a text earlier today from Assurance Wireless saying that since they're now affiliated with T-Mobile I have to get a new phone since our previous carrier was Sprint. Granted it won't cost me anything and AFAIK I'll keep the same phone number and they'll help me transfer over contacts & photos, but I kind of like my current phone. On the plus side my new one will have a 5 inch screen vs the current 4 in screen & 16 GB of storage vs the 8 GB I have now. This is phone I'll be getting.

Fark user imageView Full Size

On the upside, Amazon had several phone case options for my new phone, where there were zero for my current one because of its small size. I went with this one because Cheshire Cat plus my favorite flower, roses. What's not to love?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Sad news today.  We found one of our Robin babies dead directly below the nest.  The other fledged today so we are assuming this was some kind of first flight accident.  So we went from Mrs Robin and two babies yesterday to none today.  Mrs Robin may reuse the nest, so maybe we get a second set of babies to watch.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi:

Ellie is not hiding like usual (knocks on wood).   Still under my  bed but not out of my reach.   I got her out for meds and the squeeze temptation treats.    I highly recommend them for kitties!!!!

Her back is looking way better.  No photo....don't want to freak anyone out.  Her ears still have some crunchies but I am working hard at using the wipes there 2 times a day...actually everywhere.


This makes me so happy for you! ♥♥
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hiya Caturdayers! Well got my second shot yesterday and I was feeling it today, arm sore AF and sluggish and mushy brain. But I took some Motrin and am feeling better now.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: Sad news today.  We found one of our Robin babies dead directly below the nest.  The other fledged today so we are assuming this was some kind of first flight accident.  So we went from Mrs Robin and two babies yesterday to none today.  Mrs Robin may reuse the nest, so maybe we get a second set of babies to watch.


That's so sad :(
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hey all! I will be scarce this weekend, too. My best friend, aka Chica, is coming to town!  We're working on her resume, in prep of her moving to St. Louis.  So... really excited. We're going to an origami festival at the St. Louis botanical gardens tomorrow (Mr. Bobug's coming, too.)

That said...

Help us keep a smile on RWDA's face... Please send in those Flatkavit pics to RWDAonTour at the gmail. Include the photo credit (what you'd like it to say), where and when each was taken, and if you have a story, throw it in, too.

Don't have a head? You're in luck! Just email RWDAonTour, and include your mailing details, and one will be sent to you at no cost.  I've got close to a dozen left, without owners.

Want to see?  Well, hop over here...


I know it may seem like it takes me forever to get them posted. Some days, that's true.  But that doesn't mean you shouldn't send in as many as you can.  It's a small ask, compared to the joy it brings to a seriously nice gal... who is secretly Princess Death Glitter.

Look! A life-sized Flatkavit!  I fed it vitamins and loved it and hugged it and called it George.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes:

[Fark user image 850x1172]
On the upside, Amazon had several phone case options for my new phone, where there were zero for my current one because of its small size. I went with this one because Cheshire Cat plus my favorite flower, roses. What's not to love?

[Fark user image 679x864]


Wow....cool!  at least it won't cost you anything!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: Sad news today.  We found one of our Robin babies dead directly below the nest.  The other fledged today so we are assuming this was some kind of first flight accident.  So we went from Mrs Robin and two babies yesterday to none today.  Mrs Robin may reuse the nest, so maybe we get a second set of babies to watch.


Awwww...  :(
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: Bathia_Mapes:

[Fark user image 850x1172]
On the upside, Amazon had several phone case options for my new phone, where there were zero for my current one because of its small size. I went with this one because Cheshire Cat plus my favorite flower, roses. What's not to love?

[Fark user image 679x864]

Wow....cool!  at least it won't cost you anything!


True, but I've had this phone since 2018 and have gotten used to it. I guess I'll have to get used to the new one too as not updating isn't an option because of the change of carrier. Still Assurance Wireless made it really easy to order the new phone and I got an email about an hour ago that it's been shipped. I'll have to keep an eye on tracking so I'm home when USPS delivers it as the phone has to be signed for.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


One moar item to finish and submit to publishing and QC tonight.  I'M ALMOST DONE!!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera:


JACK ATTACK!

How's he healing up? Looks like he's sassy and lovin' life.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bobug: Otera:

JACK ATTACK!

How's he healing up? Looks like he's sassy and lovin' life.


He's healing up beautifully. He's been pretty crazy all day today
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Happy CATURDAY!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sir Percy the Chonker & Miss Lady Lulu "snoopervising" my DIL while she does some pre-garden prep work in the backyard
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Miss the beach already. But at least I met Pip The Surfing Cat!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


If anyone is wondering how packing up for the move is going
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


When they moved into the duplex my son converted one of the bedrooms into an office since he'll be working from home for the foreseeable future and needs a quiet place since he spends most of his work day on the phone.

His "Office Assistants" are sleeping on the job
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera:

If anyone is wondering how packing up for the move is going


Move? What did I miss?
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bucket_pup:
Happy CATURDAY!


*takes that to heart*
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

almostsane: Otera:

If anyone is wondering how packing up for the move is going

Move? What did I miss?


My husband was offered a job in Charlotte as kitchen manager for a Mac's Speed Shop. Full benefits, moving allowance, and much better pay than he was being offered here in Raleigh. We sign the paperwork tomorrow for the rental out there.
 
Real Women Drink Akvavit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Just checking in real quick before I lay down again. I've been sleeping off and on at weird (for me) hours for a week or more now.  I sleep more than anything else now.

BUT! I got my no puking pills and some mostly effective pain control pills. Yay! Then one of our very own (who may not want her name used, so I won't - but thank you again and forever! ❤) sent me a Door Dash gift card and I got Mexican food from one of my *absolute* favorite places.  I ate and held down all of it! Yay! (It took me a couple days, but I did it and really liked it!)

But wait ! That's not all! I ordered for pickup to save money, and they handed me the wrong order. I thought the bag seemed way too large, but whatevs. I called the restaurant and they told me to come get my correct, freshly made order and that I could keep the incorrect one. So I ran the mile back up there,  got my foods that I actually wanted and my family got the ginormous family platter of beef fajitas! *the akvavit household goes wild*

So apparently I don't really even have to be *that*  involved to end up with someone else's food.

See you guys after nap time! ❤
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Real Women Drink Akvavit:

BUT! I got my no puking pills and some mostly effective pain control pills. Yay! Then one of our very own (who may not want her name used, so I won't - but thank you again and forever! ❤) sent me a Door Dash gift card and I got Mexican food from one of my *absolute* favorite places.  I ate and held down all of it! Yay! (It took me a couple days, but I did it and really liked it!)

But wait ! That's not all! I ordered for pickup to save money, and they handed me the wrong order. I thought the bag seemed way too large, but whatevs. I called the restaurant and they told me to come get my correct, freshly made order and that I could keep the incorrect one. So I ran the mile back up there,  got my foods that I actually wanted and my family got the ginormous family platter of beef fajitas! *the akvavit household goes wild*

So apparently I don't really even have to be *that*  involved to end up with someone else's food.

See you guys after nap time! ❤


If you haven't been snoozing much due to pain... it's only normal.  Any word on next steps, to find out what the Ophelites are up to?
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Real Women Drink Akvavit:

BUT! I got my no puking pills and some mostly effective pain control pills. Yay! Then one of our very own (who may not want her name used, so I won't - but thank you again and forever! ❤) sent me a Door Dash gift card and I got Mexican food from one of my *absolute* favorite places.  I ate and held down all of it! Yay! (It took me a couple days, but I did it and really liked it!)

But wait ! That's not all! I ordered for pickup to save money, and they handed me the wrong order. I thought the bag seemed way too large, but whatevs. I called the restaurant and they told me to come get my correct, freshly made order and that I could keep the incorrect one. So I ran the mile back up there,  got my foods that I actually wanted and my family got the ginormous family platter of beef fajitas! *the akvavit household goes wild*

So apparently I don't really even have to be *that*  involved to end up with someone else's food.

See you guys after nap time! ❤


I'm glad you were able to eat...that's always a good thing!  ♥
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage:

One moar item to finish and submit to publishing and QC tonight.  I'M ALMOST DONE!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi:

Ellie is not hiding like usual (knocks on wood).   Still under my  bed but not out of my reach.   I got her out for meds and the squeeze temptation treats.    I highly recommend them for kitties!!!!

Her back is looking way better.  No photo....don't want to freak anyone out.  Her ears still have some crunchies but I am working hard at using the wipes there 2 times a day...actually everywhere.


Yay for Ellie!
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Real Women Drink Akvavit:

BUT! I got my no puking pills and some mostly effective pain control pills. Yay! Then one of our very own (who may not want her name used, so I won't - but thank you again and forever! ❤) sent me a Door Dash gift card and I got Mexican food from one of my *absolute* favorite places.  I ate and held down all of it! Yay! (It took me a couple days, but I did it and really liked it!)

But wait ! That's not all! I ordered for pickup to save money, and they handed me the wrong order. I thought the bag seemed way too large, but whatevs. I called the restaurant and they told me to come get my correct, freshly made order and that I could keep the incorrect one. So I ran the mile back up there,  got my foods that I actually wanted and my family got the ginormous family platter of beef fajitas! *the akvavit household goes wild*

So apparently I don't really even have to be *that*  involved to end up with someone else's food.

See you guys after nap time! ❤


Yay! ♥♥
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Well just got home from work and people are still being stupid hoarding gas. Lines everywhere but it is odd some stations will have a few cars at them and two blocks away the station will have a long line, some people I swear.
 
