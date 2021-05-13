 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Every corpse on Mt Everest was once an extremely motivated person   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Sad  
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Everest:   For when bragging about your ultra-marathon becomes tiresome
 
Nuuu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everest isn't even a uniquely challenging climb according to the pros.  If you can just keep putting one foot in front of the other, you can do it.  It's not farkin' Cliffhanger.  You mostly just walk.

That's become a big part of the problem.  Because there's no hard barrier for attempting the climb, as there might be if, say, you needed to be an honest-to-God ice climber in order to even try.  You just have the soft barrier of most people not being able to put one foot in front of the other without sufficient training and conditioning.  But you won't know if that's you until you're already beyond rescue.

Given that, I don't know why anyone would still want to do it.  A death defying stunt is remarkable both because it's a feat of incredible skill and you because defy death.  Everest seems like it's mostly just about defying death.  But I can do that right here, now.  Ooooh look at me over here, not dying from mundane tasks like a farking baller.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Yep. Being the first to do it was an achievement. Being the 4021st is just a waste of time.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Yep.  My money is on cerebral or pulmonary edema with these guys.  The Swiss climber may be somewhat experienced but who knows.  I've hear and seen (literally on TV programs) about people who go build their climbing experience on two and even *one* guided climb.  They may have heard about pulmonary/cerebral edema while a guide was rattling it off pre-climb but they never looked into it or really studied it.  And that wouldn't surprise me.

I can see these guys starting to get the symptoms and ignoring them because they are determined not to waste the time and effort.  You can find yourself in physical trouble just as easily (if not more easily) than getting cliffed out or lost.  The decision on when to turn back is one of the top skills you should master if you're going to climb anything.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
