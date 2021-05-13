 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   More than two dozen semiautomatic rifles owned by the city of Miami Police Department are missing. Not stolen, M-I-S-S-I-N-G   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A strongly worded internal memo sent out to 1,400 sworn police officers Wednesday morning ... and warned officers that if the firearms are not returned by Monday, it could land them in hot water.

"Don't make me write a second strongly worded letter!"
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby misspelled S-O-L-D B-Y C-O-P-S
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: Subby misspelled S-O-L-D S-T-O-L-E-N B-Y C-O-P-S


FTFY.  I doubt they would sell them on, they're too effective as Viagra and will come in handy next time they want to commit a crime.  Somebody better check the ammo, too, I can't imagine they would steal the gun and not steal anything to ejaculate shoot out of it.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: anuran: Subby misspelled S-O-L-D S-T-O-L-E-N B-Y C-O-P-S

FTFY.  I doubt they would sell them on, they're too effective as Viagra and will come in handy next time they want to commit a crime.  Somebody better check the ammo, too, I can't imagine they would steal the gun and not steal anything to ejaculate shoot out of it.


A few boxes of .223 are worth more than a cheap AR these days.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Miami?

Isn't there a very large cocaine business there too?
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: A strongly worded internal memo sent out to 1,400 sworn police officers Wednesday morning ... and warned officers that if the firearms are not returned by Monday, it could land them in hot water.

"Don't make me write a second strongly worded letter!"


Not hot water!
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But only cops and the military should have guns, amirite, or amirite?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't like violence and I don't like guns that said what's the big deal at this point wouldn't even a thousand guns be spitting in the ocean considering how many guns we have in this country
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: I don't like violence and I don't like guns that said what's the big deal at this point wouldn't even a thousand guns be spitting in the ocean considering how many guns we have in this country


It's that cops aren't being held to the same level of accountability as the plebes.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sitting in a tree? M-I-S-S-I-N-G?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Miami?

Isn't there a very large cocaine business there too?


Are you asking because you need a Miami connection?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably left in on the trunk then drove away...
policebrutality.infoView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: anuran: Subby misspelled S-O-L-D S-T-O-L-E-N B-Y C-O-P-S

FTFY.  I doubt they would sell them on, they're too effective as Viagra and will come in handy next time they want to commit a crime.  Somebody better check the ammo, too, I can't imagine they would steal the gun and not steal anything to ejaculate shoot out of it.


Not to mention that if the guns are fully automatic items....the guns would be super tough to sell as nobody but a police department can legally buy anything newer than 1986. Anyone who's THAT into guns knows that.

/ they really need to change the locks on their armory
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: I don't like violence and I don't like guns that said what's the big deal at this point wouldn't even a thousand guns be spitting in the ocean considering how many guns we have in this country


A few months ago some thugs rented a u-haul moving truck and smashed it into a gun store near Atlanta. Totally got away with hundreds of guns and ammo.

Never got caught.

Makes me wonder where they all went. But All I know is everyone has been shooting one another here lately. Road rage, kids at Waffle Houses, etc.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♫M-I-S-S-I-N-G
First comes the primer
Then comes the gas
Then comes a bullet flying at your a$$
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: But only cops and the military should have guns, amirite, or amirite?


But we shouldn't burden law abiding gun owners with regulations, amirite?
 
ongbok
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Probably left in on the trunk then drove away...
[policebrutality.info image 667x448]


Hmmm. That got me thinking. Did they check the donut shops lost and found?
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: But only cops and the military should have guns, amirite, or amirite?

But we shouldn't burden law abiding gun owners with regulations, amirite?


Law abiding gun owners aren't the ones responsible for gun violence, even if you take the "but he was law abiding until he pulled the trigger! Herr, derr, derp!"

Most shootings in any given year are by people that already have a record, and/or are involved in other illegal activity.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So what you are saying is that if you've bought an AR in a private party sale from someone down in that area you ought to run your serial through http://pas.fdle.state.fl.us/pas/restr​i​cted/PAS/StolenGun.jsf ?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I don't like violence and I don't like guns that said what's the big deal at this point wouldn't even a thousand guns be spitting in the ocean considering how many guns we have in this country


Part of it is that it is embarrassing to the police. The other part is that said guns are likely to be select-fire (fully automatic). Guess which one bothers them more.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Five years ago, 11 guns used decades ago for training cadets disappeared from the department's property room. The search for those guns became a source of frustration for the department and led to a lot of finger-pointing.

Pew, pew!!
butchandpregnant.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I don't like violence and I don't like guns that said what's the big deal at this point wouldn't even a thousand guns be spitting in the ocean considering how many guns we have in this country


The big deal is that once again the biggest, nastiest, most violent street gang is stealing and selling weapons. They laugh at the law. They do not fear justice. There is no negotiation with them.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I didn't even have to loose my AK. I gotta say, today was a good day.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: Pats_Cloth_Coat: ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: But only cops and the military should have guns, amirite, or amirite?

But we shouldn't burden law abiding gun owners with regulations, amirite?

Law abiding gun owners aren't the ones responsible for gun violence, even if you take the "but he was law abiding until he pulled the trigger! Herr, derr, derp!"

Most shootings in any given year are by people that already have a record, and/or are involved in other illegal activity.


Children and criminals get their guns via law abiding citizens who don't properly store and keep track of them.

Like these cops

Safe storage laws would save a lot of lives
 
gbv23
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sounds more like Aventura. Christ they gotta high-tech cop-shop paid-for with coke money (not far from the mall)
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Benevolent Misanthrope: anuran: Subby misspelled S-O-L-D S-T-O-L-E-N B-Y C-O-P-S

FTFY.  I doubt they would sell them on, they're too effective as Viagra and will come in handy next time they want to commit a crime.  Somebody better check the ammo, too, I can't imagine they would steal the gun and not steal anything to ejaculate shoot out of it.

Not to mention that if the guns are fully automatic items....the guns would be super tough to sell as nobody but a police department can legally buy anything newer than 1986. Anyone who's THAT into guns knows that.

/ they really need to change the locks on their armory


Felons are already barred from owning firearms, and are most likely to want full-auto - and are known to pay premiums to get them.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
For reference. If this happened on an Army base, that base would be locked down.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I've yet to meet a gun owner that feels they should be held accountable for crimes committed with weapons stolen from them, ergo I've never met a responsible gun owner.  If you can't keep your weapons secured, you have no moral claim to them.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

i.r.id10t: So what you are saying is that if you've bought an AR in a private party sale from someone down in that area you ought to run your serial through http://pas.fdle.state.fl.us/pas/restri​cted/PAS/StolenGun.jsf ?


Probably not entered into the database yet.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: i.r.id10t: So what you are saying is that if you've bought an AR in a private party sale from someone down in that area you ought to run your serial through http://pas.fdle.state.fl.us/pas/restri​cted/PAS/StolenGun.jsf ?

Probably not entered into the database yet.


The question is "will they ever be?"
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: I've yet to meet a gun owner that feels they should be held accountable for crimes committed with weapons stolen from them, ergo I've never met a responsible gun owner.  If you can't keep your weapons secured, you have no moral claim to them.


If someone steals your car, should you be held accountable for any crimes they commit with it or while using it?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dionysusaur: iheartscotch: Benevolent Misanthrope: anuran: Subby misspelled S-O-L-D S-T-O-L-E-N B-Y C-O-P-S

FTFY.  I doubt they would sell them on, they're too effective as Viagra and will come in handy next time they want to commit a crime.  Somebody better check the ammo, too, I can't imagine they would steal the gun and not steal anything to ejaculate shoot out of it.

Not to mention that if the guns are fully automatic items....the guns would be super tough to sell as nobody but a police department can legally buy anything newer than 1986. Anyone who's THAT into guns knows that.

/ they really need to change the locks on their armory

Felons are already barred from owning firearms, and are most likely to want full-auto - and are known to pay premiums to get them.


I had considered that. There is the chance that they intentionally funneled the guns to a white nationalist group or a felon(or both)...both would pay a lot for full auto guns.
 
