(Some Sinking Guy)   12-year-old trapped in quicksand while fishing. Hey, remember when we thought quicksand would be a bigger problem than it actually is?
37
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the actual fark is going on with this article? It's like someone wrote it in Esperanto and then decided to Google translate it a few times.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do I contact the Oklahoma fireplace division? I need my fireplace and chimney cleaned.
 
rikdanger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joe USer: What the actual fark is going on with this article? It's like someone wrote it in Esperanto and then decided to Google translate it a few times.


"He was taking part in on the river's edge Wednesday night when quicksand abruptly took maintain, trapping his legs with a deadly grip, in accordance with the Tishomingo Fire Department.

The boy's dad freed his left leg, however his proper leg remained caught. They wanted assist. Firefighters arrived on the river totally conscious of the hazard quicksand poses."

You know what you problem are, Joe USer? You not know how maintain proper leg while totally conscious. You want me assist?
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rikdanger: Joe USer: What the actual fark is going on with this article? It's like someone wrote it in Esperanto and then decided to Google translate it a few times.

"He was taking part in on the river's edge Wednesday night when quicksand abruptly took maintain, trapping his legs with a deadly grip, in accordance with the Tishomingo Fire Department.

The boy's dad freed his left leg, however his proper leg remained caught. They wanted assist. Firefighters arrived on the river totally conscious of the hazard quicksand poses."

You know what you problem are, Joe USer? You not know how maintain proper leg while totally conscious. You want me assist?


How are you gentlemen?
 
Salmon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Joe USer: What the actual fark is going on with this article? It's like someone wrote it in Esperanto and then decided to Google translate it a few times.


I think it's a work of art, it had me giggling throughout.

On my proper leg, of course.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The boy's dad freed his left leg, however his proper leg remained caught. They wanted assist.

Oh, sure, free the improper leg, That's probably the one that got him in trouble in the first place.
 
Professor Science
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

rikdanger: The boy's dad freed his left leg, however his proper leg remained caught sayof. They stoped Assist "Firefighters told ya so" is He dead or not.  CNN arrived on the river -OR- "hello I totally conscious single of the hazard quicksand poses for answer again"


There, I fixed it.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Joe USer: How are you gentlemen?


YOU HAVE NO CHANCE TO SURVIVE MAKE YOUR TIME
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lesliepop
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Joe USer: What the actual fark is going on with this article? It's like someone wrote it in Esperanto and then decided to Google translate it a few times.


Chacour Koop is a Real-Time reporter primarily based in Kansas City. Previously, he reported for the Associated Press, Galveston County Daily News and Daily Herald in Chicago.

I found this byline at the end but if he's based in KC I think he translated the story to some other language and then back to English
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
When I was a kid I watched a TV western show, I think it was "Sugarfoot," where the bad guy ended up being trapped in quicksand and gradually sank down, calling for help and mercy, until only his cowboy hat remained floating on the surface of the water. I had nightmares about that.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Joe USer: What the actual fark is going on with this article? It's like someone wrote it in Esperanto and then decided to Google translate it a few times.


it looks to be an India based news site and TFA was under the "World" section heading, so you're probably not too far off.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Physicists calculate the power required to drag a foot from quicksand at one centimeter per second is equal to the power required to elevate an average-sized automotive, in accordance with Britannica.

But what about The Force required to lift an X-wing fighter from a swamp?

Also, those physicists have too much time on their hands.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I've heard of handling for hypothermia, but with a 12-year-old I think it's more appropriate to use blankets and hot drinks or something.
 
ongbok
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Joe USer: How do I contact the Oklahoma fireplace division? I need my fireplace and chimney cleaned.


Look man, what have you been told about Fark not being your personal erotica site?
 
Mock26
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It really is nice that Oklahoma is place where people who speak English as their second or even third language can get a job as a reporter.
 
Professor Science
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Joe USer: What the actual fark is going on with this article? It's like someone wrote it in Esperanto and then decided to Google translate it a few times.


Seriously though, I suspect it's automated plagiarism with enough machine mangling of the language to keep Google from flagging it as a copy of whatever the original source was.  I've seen a number of sites filled with this kind of semi-gibberish crap, and it's probably best not to raise their search rankings and drive traffic to them.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm glad that I read the comments first. If I had read the article first I might have been worried that I had a stroke.
 
JZDave
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
These comments make me feel better. I was worried that the author was having a stroke  while he wrote the article, or that I was having one while reading it.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It is times like this you gotta ask "What would Gilligan do in this situation?"
 
apoptotic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Joe USer: How do I contact the Oklahoma fireplace division? I need my fireplace and chimney cleaned.


I would suggest you contact anyone BUT them, since you have to be showing signs of hypothermia and lose feeling in your proper leg to be in accordance with them.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
At least he wasn't attacked by an ROUS.
 
sxacho
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Proper leg got me chuckling.
 
Ishkur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I remember watching a lot of movies that had quicksand in them when I was a kid. Usually around Halloween.

I wonder why movies don't use quicksand as a plot device anymore. I found it quite terrifying. Right up there with spiders.
 
Louis Toolz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ewwww...That means his dad touched his son's improper leg.
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I see this article is keeping tradition alive, in accordance with the proper leg of course.
hath anyone verily existed a stones throw vastly similar?
Youtube bfX66LLQRY4
 
Han Dolo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Thanks for the Meme-ries: [Fark user image 236x120]


I too am happy that the handcart was saved.
 
patrick767
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ongbok: Joe USer: How do I contact the Oklahoma fireplace division? I need my fireplace and chimney cleaned.

Look man, what have you been told about Fark not being your personal erotica site?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The boy's dad freed his left leg, however his proper leg remained caught.

Are you saying the left leg isn't a proper leg? I'm offended.

/lefty
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Pepperidge Farm Rem<gurling sound>
 
Massa Damnata
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Quicksand
Youtube 4eYyIcQ0HLE
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: At least he wasn't attacked by an ROUS.


Yet
 
sotua
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Joe USer: rikdanger: Joe USer: What the actual fark is going on with this article? It's like someone wrote it in Esperanto and then decided to Google translate it a few times.

"He was taking part in on the river's edge Wednesday night when quicksand abruptly took maintain, trapping his legs with a deadly grip, in accordance with the Tishomingo Fire Department.

The boy's dad freed his left leg, however his proper leg remained caught. They wanted assist. Firefighters arrived on the river totally conscious of the hazard quicksand poses."

You know what you problem are, Joe USer? You not know how maintain proper leg while totally conscious. You want me assist?

How are you gentlemen?


Firefighters freed him for great justice.
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
In accordance with Fark, I am proper posting
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Many years ago I took my dog for a walk along the river bank. It's entirely clay which is usually rock solid except when water is involved. I got a little too close to the river and suddenly sank waist deep. So I'm standing there trying to free myself, meanwhile my dog is pissed off that we aren't walking and starts barking at me and licking my face. Twenty pound dog barely left footprints in the stuff and I can't move. I finally free myself after at least ten minutes only to find I've got no shoes. So I have to lie in the mud and reach down to get them. I was covered in clay head to toe and it solidified on me before I got home.
 
