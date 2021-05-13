 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   The pandemic is almost over, which means your long halcyon months of pantlessness are coming to end. But don't fret -- here's a list of the 10 best pants for men you can buy. Go on, get dressed today   (justaguything.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do the guys in those pics have legs or are they standing on a chicken?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh hell no, subby. I've pulled a reverse-Adam and am not going back to pants or even leaves at work.

/But will be avoiding ball-trapping chairs.
 
Salmon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Lots of floods.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I didn't see George on that list.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Prison Blues

/Made by slave laborconvicts right here in the US.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Most young guys I've seen lately are wearing culottes.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
https://www.duluthtrading.com/dw/imag​e​/v2/BBNM_PRD/on/demandware.static/-/Si​tes-dtc-master-catalog/default/dwab001​f26/images/large/18101_GNM.jpg?sw=1350​&sh=1000&sm=fit
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The biggest change in pants in the last 20 years has been cutting them all short in the crotch. If you bend even 1 degree off perpendicular they show your Plumber Butt. Hey, Pantsmakers, give the boys some room. 2 to 3 inches more. That's all it would take.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I've been wearing nothing but Dickies pants and shorts for years, in all kinds of settings, and will continue to do so. They're nearly indestructable, and they're nowhere near the absurd prices on that list.
 
akya [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
FTA:
1. Birddogs - $95
The most comfortable pants I've worn plus they're extremely versatile. The unparalleled comfort had me reaching for them every opportunity I could. The no-frills look passes the work and weekend test easily. They look great and fit well for a solid price point. I'm buying all three colors for my closet.

Jesus.

$95 for a single pair of pants.  Who the fark does that? and then calls it a "Solid price point".

/I believe I bought the Banana Republic Khakis listed in the article.  I think they were $20 each, though.  I call them my fancy pants.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is relevant to me, as I am in my underwear and just got off a virtual meeting in which our department talked about everyone coming back into the office full time. :(
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

akya: FTA:
1. Birddogs - $95
The most comfortable pants I've worn plus they're extremely versatile. The unparalleled comfort had me reaching for them every opportunity I could. The no-frills look passes the work and weekend test easily. They look great and fit well for a solid price point. I'm buying all three colors for my closet.

Jesus.

$95 for a single pair of pants.  Who the fark does that? and then calls it a "Solid price point".

/I believe I bought the Banana Republic Khakis listed in the article.  I think they were $20 each, though.  I call them my fancy pants.


If they're not made from wool and patterned on something from a museum, they shouldn't be over $50.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

akya: $95 for a single pair of pants.  Who the fark does that? and then calls it a "Solid price point".


This article isn't meant for the likes of us.
 
Highly evolved sloth
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Search Amazon for Thai Fishing Pants... I own seven pairs now.
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NSFW
LYNDON JOHSON TAPES: "Down where your nuts hang"
Youtube 4zNMo8kl7Ac


NSFW
LYNDON JOHSON TAPES: "Down where your nuts hang"
Youtube 4zNMo8kl7Ac
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Those are what I wear for work. I bought them based on all the recommendations and they are worth every penny. I haven't managed to tear them at all the only reason they ever get retired is because they are too stained with paint, glue, and caulking to wear in public anymore.


Those are what I wear for work. I bought them based on all the recommendations and they are worth every penny. I haven't managed to tear them at all the only reason they ever get retired is because they are too stained with paint, glue, and caulking to wear in public anymore.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Jokes on you, subby! I wasn't wearing pants before the virus and I'll be damned if I'm putting pants on now!
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The pandemic is almost over?  That's news to me.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Highly evolved sloth: Search Amazon for Thai Fishing Pants... I own seven pairs now.


Fark user imageView Full Size

With the way most of us look, getting any weirder means that people are going to call the cops whenever we go outside.
 
xalres
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Skinny, skinny, slim, slim, skinny....

Yeah, fark you. If I wanted discomfort and nerve damage I'd let my kids jump on my back.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

These. I have tons of Dickies. Some even jean like.


Skeleton Man: I've been wearing nothing but Dickies pants and shorts for years, in all kinds of settings, and will continue to do so. They're nearly indestructable, and they're nowhere near the absurd prices on that list.


These. I have tons of Dickies. Some even jean like.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

xalres: Skinny, skinny, slim, slim, skinny....

Yeah, fark you. If I wanted discomfort and nerve damage I'd let my kids jump on my back.


We call Skinny jeans and pants, yeast infection jeans or coochie cutters
 
rudemix [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Lee Extreme Comfort Fit men's Khakis are amazing and price effective. I haven't worn anything else to work in years. They also become excellent shorts when they're too worn for work. Thank me later

https://www.lee.com/shop/men%E2%80%99​s​-extreme-comfort-khaki-pant-42735.html​
 
HammerHeadSnark
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I "read" the article . . . didn't see any pants for men. Why no pants for men?

Men's pants: Dickies, Levis, etc.
 
