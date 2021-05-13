 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   University of South Carolina president resigns after plagiarizing commencement speech, urging graduates to wear sunscreen   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Special Activities Division, Osama bin Laden, Videos of Osama bin Laden, entire passage of Admiral William McCraven, parts of a commencement speech, Al-Qaeda, Bob Caslen, Taliban  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At one point in his speech, he congratulated his audience for graduating from the University of California, eliciting groans from the crowd.

As a progressive I love it, USC South Carolina grads, not so much.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You cheeky bastids, Daily Beast:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
+1 headline subby.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the CNN story this links to:

Correction: An earlier version of this story misspelled the last name of retired Navy Admiral William McRaven and gave the wrong name for the military unit that he led. He was the former head of US Special Operations Command.

The story is a clusterfu*ck on a few levels.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many different ways are there to say "congratulations, dream big, set goals, make money, give some of that money back to your friends here at State U".
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not farking hard to not get in trouble for this. Literally a "As Admiral McRaven said: ..."

Moron
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Class Of 99; Wear Sunscreen
Youtube bwVVpwBKUp0
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a bad look, but he probably figured that nobody would care. And I would assume that most people do not. They aren't going to recall the speech anyway.

But given that few people are going to care, it's easy enough to quote someone in a speech and give them credit for the line. "In the words of the great general, Butthole Lancaster, 'don't get shot in your bippy!'" or some such.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Thanks for the Meme-ries: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/bwVVpwBK​Up0]


Chris Rock - No Sex ft. Shadow
Youtube j9yBPcn8IqU
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Growing up Black in Chicago..." - Melania Trump
 
hammettman
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
McRaven's "make your bed" speech.

If You Want to Change the World, Start Off by Making Your Bed - William McRaven, US Navy Admiral
Youtube 3sK3wJAxGfs
 
genner
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

hammettman: McRaven's "make your bed" speech.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/3sK3wJAx​Gfs?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

hammettman: McRaven's "make your bed" speech.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/3sK3wJAx​Gfs]


Yeah right, this guy has no idea how hard I have it.  I literally can't even most days and he expects me to make my bed?  Or make a bowl of cereal?  I don't have a butler!
 
dothemath
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

University President and man who is about to tell his friends teenage daughter how much shes grown..
 
nbt
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Let's put a rabid weasel down my shorts.  What's the worst that could happen?"
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm lucky I missed the sun screen and graduation song by a couple of years. We used Time of Your Life. Class of 2001 baby! Certainly a bright future in front of us!
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wiredroach
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Worst stereogram poster ever:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: It's a bad look, but he probably figured that nobody would care. And I would assume that most people do not. They aren't going to recall the speech anyway.

But given that few people are going to care, it's easy enough to quote someone in a speech and give them credit for the line. "In the words of the great general, Butthole Lancaster, 'don't get shot in your bippy!'" or some such.


I was watching a Florida politician (Corcoran) give his first speech in a new position. Down to the start-up joke and the last line callback, he plagiarized the entire thing from an op-ed that had been published four days before in the Wall Street Journal.  Nobody batted an eye, including the reporters covering the event who usually criticize him for every little thing.  I guess none of them read it.  It was surreal.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dothemath: [Fark user image 850x478]
University President and man who is about to tell his friends teenage daughter how much shes grown..


The photos were actually taken 10 years apart, but done to show how much sunscreen stopped him from aging.
 
docilej
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Like another president, did he claim to be a son of a coal miner and that he was the first in a thousand generations to graduate college?
 
Nuuu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What a uniquely stupid thing to plagiarize.

It's a commencement speech.  There's no grade to be had.  There's no facts to analyze.  There's no goal that needs to be accomplished.  There are no real political consequences for misspeaking, and it's legitimately tough to misspeak in any meaningful way.  All you gotta do is find a way to say "congratulations" in about 2,000 words.  You could do that by accident if one were prone to rambling.
 
wiwille
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You might say he cocked it up...am I right? No?

/Thought so
//Dated a USC grad
///Go Gamecocks
 
