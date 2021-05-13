 Skip to content
(CNN) NewsFlash CDC: If you're vaccinated, you may now resume doing all the disgusting things you were doing before the pandemic, both outdoors and indoors
271
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat. That's huge. That means movie theaters and concerts. Still, it's going to feel super weird - like getting into a car and not putting on the seatbelt.
 
martiandooz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and anti-maskers get the final victory...
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2nd dose for me early Saturday.  If my roommate's reaction is any indication, I'll probably be asleep from Saturday morning until Sunday night.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

martiandooz: ...and anti-maskers get the final victory...


Yeah, being that I never had it and statistically I have an incredibly small chance now... I'm not so sure about that.
 
ac982000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
great, BUUUUT, there is about a 90% chance half the jackasses walking around without masks are not vaccinated
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One issue this that my employer has (to date) said they will not require the vaccine. I don't know if they will try to change that once the vaccines have full, as opposed to emergency authorization. They could probably get higher compliance if they offered vaccines on site.
 
delsydsoftware [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We'll see how this actually works out 2 weeks after Memorial Day weekend...
 
Headso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On fark...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kudayta: 2nd dose for me early Saturday.  If my roommate's reaction is any indication, I'll probably be asleep from Saturday morning until Sunday night.


My dad got Pfizer, my brother and I got Moderna (all at different times, different doctors and locations) and had the same reaction: Feeling moderately sick with chills/aches starting about 12 until 24 hours after the shot, then back to normal.

I've had coworkers who ended up sick for almost a week, so it's a big YMMV. Totally worth it.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ac982000: great, BUUUUT, there is about a 90% chance half the jackasses walking around without masks are not vaccinated


I can one up your notion with the fact this last year, we didn't have a flu season. That is unlikely this year.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ac982000: great, BUUUUT, there is about a 90% chance half the jackasses walking around without masks are not vaccinated


I'm about to start wearing my vax card on a lanyard everywhere, just like my kids have had to wear their masks before and after school every day. Humblebrag? Or am I just labeling myself as a sheeple (er...sherson)?
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

delsydsoftware: We'll see how this actually works out 2 weeks after Memorial Day weekend...


Either you believe the science behind the vaccine or you don't.

As a fully vaccinated person, I am very happy for this news.  People waiting for the worse varient or letting unvaccinated idiots rule their lives are welcome to stay home.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I'll hang onto my mask at work for a while.  No telling where the guests have been.  Plus it helps with my allergies.

A few of my coworkers haven't seen my face yet.
 
Icarus_Rising [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

martiandooz: ...and anti-maskers get the final victory...


They're the ones most at risk for continued infection (assuming they don't get the vaccine), so they are welcome to their pyrrhic victory.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, no actual changes for the average Farker.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woo! I still have to wait a couple weeks before my second shot, but after that, I'm going to go around and make out with everyone I meet, which I seem to recall is totally what I was doing before the pandemic.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh!  First they say don't wear masks.  Then they say wear masks.  Now they say don't wear masks!

Jesus never changed his mind!
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of you should still wear masks, I mean, have you LOOKED in a mirror? Geez.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Except that wag the tongue thing at the Karen in the tight shirt.  Time to stop doing that.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I can go back to jerkin' it in the bushes outside the elementary school instead of staying in my car?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can finally masturbate in public without a mask again!  Hoorah!
 
Hebjamn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Natural Selection: do your thang !
 
martiandooz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Icarus_Rising: martiandooz: ...and anti-maskers get the final victory...

They're the ones most at risk for continued infection (assuming they don't get the vaccine), so they are welcome to their pyrrhic victory.


Best thing about anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers?  Now it's a self-correcting problem.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CDC: You don't have to wear masks anymore if you're fully vaccinated.

What morons heard: You don't have to wear masks anymore if you're fully vaccinated. so tell that teenage 7-11 employee that THIS! IS! MERICA!!!
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, fark yeah.

Time to retire the gas mask for intubations only.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got my second shot yesterday and have to wait for the 5G chip to kick in. Then I will probably go to the beach.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pants down, mayo out boys.
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And all of a sudden every Freedom Decision piece of shiat who said they would never get it claim they got their second not two weeks ago.

GFY.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: I got my second shot yesterday and have to wait for the 5G chip to kick in. Then I will probably go to the beach.


After my 2nd shot, I developed this terrible rash.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Headso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prof. Frink: So I can go back to jerkin' it in the bushes outside the elementary school instead of staying in my car?


this post right here, officer
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, subby...I never stopped fapping.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nony2klerch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fully vaccinated. And until other people start wearing the vaccination card on a lanyard I'll probably still wear my mask around y'all's "disgusting selves.
 
professionalenabler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NEWS IN BRIEF
'I Can't Wait For Things To Get Back To Normal,' Says Woman Spending Friday Night Dining With Friends In Crowded Indoor Restaurant
9/25/20 8:00AM
i.kinja-img.comView Full Size


ALEXANDRIA, VA-Feeling overtaxed from all the ways the Covid-19 pandemic had impacted her life, local 34-year-old Anne Theisen reportedly said "I can't wait for things to get back to normal" Friday night while dining with her friends in a crowded indoor restaurant. "Ugh, how much longer is this going to go on?" said Theisen, who vented her frustrations to her three closest friends over drinks and appetizers at the group's favorite hangout spot, which they had frequented an average of three to four times a month since June. "This pandemic has been awful. I can't take it anymore. I just feel so isolated all of the time [outside my regular gatherings with family and friends every weekend and most weeknights]. I miss going to stores, bars, and restaurants [like the one we're in] so much. God, it'll be so nice when this is all over [and I can continue doing what I'm doing now]." At press time, Theisen added she couldn't even remember the last time she had seen her parents, which was earlier this week.
 
oukewldave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I look forward to more videos of idiots who will refuse to wear masks in privately owned businesses from ranting and raving about "My Freedums" and "they said I ain't hav ta wear no mask no more".

/Not really. These kind of people should be taken out back
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: groppet: I got my second shot yesterday and have to wait for the 5G chip to kick in. Then I will probably go to the beach.

After my 2nd shot, I developed this terrible rash.
[Fark user image 640x480]


Is....is that the Unity Engine symbol?
 
STFU_SNAFU_
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farking finally. I am so farking sick of these masks. I am going to burn them all, but creatively. I'm going to embrace 2a and set my masks on fire with 12g incendiary.
 
kab
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*scrolls comments*

Welcome to FARK, which apparently never wants to return to anything normal again, ever.

/2nd scheduled for the 20th
//still not bothering to go anywhere until the whole "no masks no service" thing goes away.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got my 2nd round (Pfizer) last Wednesday, still have less than a week before I even think about doing "normal" stuff.

/Will continue to wear a mask as often as I can
//But will feel better around those that don't
///Will continue to judge them as well
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: CDC: You don't have to wear masks anymore if you're fully vaccinated.

What morons heard: You don't have to wear masks anymore if you're fully vaccinated. so tell that teenage 7-11 employee that THIS! IS! MERICA!!!


Morons were going to do that anyway.

If the science backs this call up, it's a good thing.  Yes, there'll be plague rats claiming that they're vaccinated and walking around without a mask, but they were also doing that anyway.  You can't fix stupid, or people who simply don't care about anyone else's lives.
 
ABQGOD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last year the CDC couldn't imagine that people wouldn't wear a mask to help others. Now they can't seem to imagine that people will pretend to be vaccinated. I'm not saying I know what the answer is but we got to come up with some better messaging to convince people to get vaccinated.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prof. Frink: So I can go back to jerkin' it in the bushes outside the elementary school instead of staying in my car?


Only if you take your mask off.
 
Tedlick [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Husband and I got vaccinated last month, Tuesday was our 2-week mark after second shot. We are on a road trip for the first time in over a year, and wow it's easy to forget to grab the mask when going into a store, even when it became second nature as part of my daily routine.

I'll be judging situations/stores on a case by case basis. If the store has a sign requesting I mask up, I mask up. If the store doesn't, or employees are maskless, I'll forego it.
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Either you believe the science behind the vaccine or you don't.


Or you throw all caution and common sense to the wind and believe whatever sounds most convenient.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: kudayta: 2nd dose for me early Saturday.  If my roommate's reaction is any indication, I'll probably be asleep from Saturday morning until Sunday night.

My dad got Pfizer, my brother and I got Moderna (all at different times, different doctors and locations) and had the same reaction: Feeling moderately sick with chills/aches starting about 12 until 24 hours after the shot, then back to normal.

I've had coworkers who ended up sick for almost a week, so it's a big YMMV. Totally worth it.


Second dose of Moderna on Tuesday. Same basic story everyone's teling, slept on and off for 16 hours, felt a little funky and feverish, and feel almost back to normal today.

/took the first vaccine I could get an appointment for, would have taken any offered
 
Spazticus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get my second Pfizer shot on Sunday, so I fully look forward to returning to my usual routine of...avoiding other people as much as possible.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, rats.  Guess I'll have to trim my moustache and nose hair now...
 
