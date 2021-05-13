 Skip to content
(Fox 8 Cleveland)   Woman assaulted by meat at Walmart   (fox8.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
10 lbs of ground chuck is a good weapon, not quite as good as a sock of quarters.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: 10 lbs of ground chuck is a good weapon, not quite as good as a sock of quarters.


Well, a lock in a sock would get you better 'club head speed' but a pillow case full of canned corn is really gonna leave a mark... it really comes down to the demands of the job.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Omega Mart's Weekly Specials: Complete Your Collection
Youtube EfshbJ8C6Zs
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
" a 10 pound log"

That could be another headline for fark
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Assaulted With Meat" would make a good title for a Devo album.

Also, they have an entire aisle for potato chips?  No wonder they're fat.
 
dothemath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
that's when she hit the victim in the face with a 10-pound log of prepacked meat.

It would be cool if she yelled "How do you like your burger, biatch?!" right when she clocked her.
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Lambskincoat: 10 lbs of ground chuck is a good weapon, not quite as good as a sock of quarters.

Well, a lock in a sock would get you better 'club head speed' but a pillow case full of canned corn is really gonna leave a mark... it really comes down to the demands of the job.


If you take the corn out of the can before you put it in the pillow case you get the gross out factor though.  Especially if it's creamed corn.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I don't even live near her!!!
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I've heard of beating your meat, but I've never heard of being beaten by meat. Tis truly a brave new world.
 
skyotter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
hit the victim in the face with a 10-pound log of prepacked meat

Is this a repeat of the John Barrowman story?
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dothemath: that's when she hit the victim in the face with a 10-pound log of prepacked meat.

It would be cool if she yelled "How do you like your burger, biatch?!" right when she clocked her.


I'm glad they pointed out it was prepacked meat.  Other wise I might believe Wal-mart has a "pack your own log of meat" feature.
 
bughunter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I have a mental image of two obese people on mobility scooters swinging meat logs at each other with O' Fortuna playing.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Would it be a hate crime if the victim was a vegetarian?
 
Creoena
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Was it clown meat?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: I have a mental image of two obese people on mobility scooters swinging meat logs at each other with O' Fortuna playing.


that was a really weird Gladiators series
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
From the South Euclid Police Department: "A criminal history check revealed a history of violent behavior, and multiple warrants out for her arrest. It in unknown as to what initially led to the beef between the two women."
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Dear Big House,...
I never thought this would happen with Meat....
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


Fark user image
 
ImOscar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm no expert but if someone in my apartment complex had a restraining order out on me, I'd try to shop at the Walmart on the other side of town. Gosh, that's a sentence.
 
bughunter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
a 10-pound log of prepacked meat

Chub.

It's called a chub.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/those do look chubby
 
minorshan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: 10 lbs of ground chuck is a good weapon, not quite as good as a sock of quarters.


About 2 years ago I was at a Walmart Neighborhood Grocery (so no mega mart) when I saw a small group of 30-something yrs European tourists. They not only LOL'd at those giant beef tubes, they actually took pictures with them.

They're pretty ridiculous.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: I have a mental image of two obese people on mobility scooters swinging meat logs at each other with O' Fortuna playing.


Walmart jousting.
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FrancoFile: big pig peaches: I have a mental image of two obese people on mobility scooters swinging meat logs at each other with O' Fortuna playing.

Walmart jousting.


Walmart: Jousting
Youtube TavsQmL1zrA
 
Uff_Da
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Wanted for questioning?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
