(NBC News)   Tree trimmer arrested after taking inspiration from Sweeney Todd   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey, being good at what you do brings its own satisfaction.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Edward Scissorhands 2: Hand then the murders began.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like they caught themselves a happy little Serial Killer.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two of his victims were named Severs.

Awkward.
 
Dogmatrix [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I absolutely read Sweeney Todd but thought Edward Scissorhands and wondered what was wrong with topiary.
 
OddLlama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stun gun and pepper spray, you say?
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never wanted to be a tree trimmer anyway. I wanted to be...A LUMBERJACK!
 
ImOscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
schubie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tree guys are farking weird.
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImOscar: [Fark user image 850x477]


DAMMIT!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aha! His name was "Ryan Scott Blinston" - since he didn't have three first names, he would never be that successful. Three kills is a low count for any self respecting serial killer.

....which one of you Farkers is going to name their next born "Blinston"?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
chud.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Two of his victims were named Severs.

Awkward.


That makes several severed Severs.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He white?

Blinston ran into the woods, refused to drop the hatchet and was captured after a short struggle and the use of a stun gun and pepper spray, authorities said.

He white.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: I never wanted to be a tree trimmer anyway. I wanted to be...A LUMBERJACK!


me, too. But I fainted at the sight of sap.
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Tree trimmer" would make him more of a trunk murderer. Y'know, because of life and limb.
 
