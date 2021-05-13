 Skip to content
(The Drive) Truss crack on I-40 Mississippi River bridge probably big enough to see from Google Maps
85
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Can't truss it! Wait, did someone say 'crack'?"

--Flava Flav, PE
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's Arkansas.  They'll slap some duct tape on it and say good to go.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm sure trucks are already being rerouted, but the River can't stay closed for two months.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Anyone got a shiatload of duct tape?
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's just a flesh wound.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's a good thing all our other bridges are OK, because the GOP smashed up the treasury pretty well with massive tax cuts for the wealthy.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thedrive.comView Full Size
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Willing to bet that crack is only a symptom of massive failure of that bridge structure and not the disease itself.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: Willing to bet that crack is only a symptom of massive failure of that bridge structure and not the disease itself.


yup.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resin33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Easy fix.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the helpful arrow. Oh, THAT massive crack that obviously shouldn't be there!
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i love how they say it is a "critical beam"  there are no tertiary redundancy beams that sort-of matter.  It's a MF bridge.  all the beams are critical.

also there is no way in hell that is the only problem with that bridge.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: Willing to bet that crack is only a symptom of massive failure of that bridge structure and not the disease itself.


It's only 48...and in an earthquake zone...over a heavily traveled waterway...carrying almost 40,000 cars a day on the major mid-American east-west highway. What could possibly go wrong?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a failure due to both tension and shear.

Leads me to think that one of the pilings has shifted.  Check the matching segment of truss on the other side of the piling and look for compression.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll buff right out.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, that is not good. When a piece of steel breaks like this it is you have some major stress issues going on.

Something is moving/moved way more than it should and pulled that thing apart. That bridge is farked.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: "Can't truss it! Wait, did someone say 'crack'?"

--Flava Flav, PE


I got so much trouble on my mind
Refuse to lose
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New bridge time
 
kosherkow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
crack...?

That's a shear fracture.  be interesting if there's any metallurgical test performed on the steel for impurities and if engineers go through to look for any hairline fractures elsewhere.

with the more extreme hot and cold weather over the years, the expansion/contraction of that metal over time has got to be compromised a bit.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Surprised this wasn't addressed during Infrastructure Week?
 
kosherkow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tom baker's scarf: i love how they say it is a "critical beam"  there are no tertiary redundancy beams that sort-of matter.  It's a MF bridge.  all the beams are critical.

also there is no way in hell that is the only problem with that bridge.


there can be zero force members in the truss/member layout, doubtful, but still a possibility

/hated professors that would put those on exams
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FriarReb98: snocone: Willing to bet that crack is only a symptom of massive failure of that bridge structure and not the disease itself.

It's only 48...and in an earthquake zone...over a heavily traveled waterway...carrying almost 40,000 cars a day on the major mid-American east-west highway. What could possibly go wrong?


*cough*
When a Bridge Falls: Disaster in Minneapolis | Retro Report | The New York Times
Youtube 74JNl5n-YdI
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: [thedrive.com image 850x637]


No way would I be there. Note how they are wearing safety lines...so if the bridge fails while they are on it, they go down with it rather than be able to try to jump clear.
 
flamesfan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That one may take more than Bubba and a welding truck.
 
Yaw String
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tom baker's scarf: i love how they say it is a "critical beam"  there are no tertiary redundancy beams that sort-of matter.  It's a MF bridge.  all the beams are critical.

also there is no way in hell that is the only problem with that bridge.


While I'm not a structural engineer, this looks odd to me as well.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get the crew that fixed I85 in Atlanta after the fire a few years ago.  First estimates said we were screwed on commutes for a year, but that bunch got a hefty bounty for working 24/7and we were back jamming up that ramp/overpass in a couple of months.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that structure is going to have a catastrophic failure, that fracture is from torsional loading it was not designed for.  either a pier was hit or one has shifted from undercutting.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: Willing to bet that crack is only a symptom of massive failure of that bridge structure and not the disease itself.


Which is why they don't know how long the bridge will be closed.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: [thedrive.com image 850x637]


Yup, I threw up a little.

/ Do not like heights.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

For enough money, I know enough about an elaborate series of trusses to save the day
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe the next prudent step is to call in the demo guys.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: thorpe: [thedrive.com image 850x637]

No way would I be there. Note how they are wearing safety lines...so if the bridge fails while they are on it, they go down with it rather than be able to try to jump clear.


They are sitting on the anchored side that is diagonally attached to the piling. The may get hit with debris, but I don't think they would be the 1st to go down.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yaw String: tom baker's scarf: i love how they say it is a "critical beam"  there are no tertiary redundancy beams that sort-of matter.  It's a MF bridge.  all the beams are critical.

also there is no way in hell that is the only problem with that bridge.

While I'm not a structural engineer, this looks odd to me as well.
[Fark user image 850x478]


It's Spackle!
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: thorpe: [thedrive.com image 850x637]

No way would I be there. Note how they are wearing safety lines...so if the bridge fails while they are on it, they go down with it rather than be able to try to jump clear.


Arguably, if the bridge hasn't already gone down with tons' worth of cars and trucks on it constantly, it's not going to suddenly go down now with minimal load.

Also, what else are they going to do?  There's no good way of doing the work without doing this.
 
IDisME
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was thinking "just go to the next bridge"  Looked at google maps.  Um, how far away IS the next bridge?  I looked up and down stream for a few minutes and didn't see any unless I missed them.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: That's a failure due to both tension and shear.

Leads me to think that one of the pilings has shifted.  Check the matching segment of truss on the other side of the piling and look for compression.


Could be shoddy steal, too, in which the entire batch would now be suspect.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: [4.bp.blogspot.com image 200x240]
For enough money, I know enough about an elaborate series of trusses to save the day


i have a work order for one round roustabout until 6:15 am...
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yaw String: tom baker's scarf: i love how they say it is a "critical beam"  there are no tertiary redundancy beams that sort-of matter.  It's a MF bridge.  all the beams are critical.

also there is no way in hell that is the only problem with that bridge.

While I'm not a structural engineer, this looks odd to me as well.
[Fark user image 850x478]


Can't tell if that is lighting distortion or not, but that might be the compression referred to up thread.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet it was a pretty loud clang when the barge hit it.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IDisME: I was thinking "just go to the next bridge"  Looked at google maps.  Um, how far away IS the next bridge?  I looked up and down stream for a few minutes and didn't see any unless I missed them.


I-55
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IDisME: I was thinking "just go to the next bridge"  Looked at google maps.  Um, how far away IS the next bridge?  I looked up and down stream for a few minutes and didn't see any unless I missed them.


I-55 is just down stream.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IDisME: I was thinking "just go to the next bridge"  Looked at google maps.  Um, how far away IS the next bridge?  I looked up and down stream for a few minutes and didn't see any unless I missed them.


There's an even older skinnier bridge a few miles away but beyond that it's a LONG way.  You're adding 50 miles of 4 lane non interstate to go from Little Rock to Nashville.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well too damn bad! We ain't doin' that demonrat infrastructure!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yaw String: tom baker's scarf: i love how they say it is a "critical beam"  there are no tertiary redundancy beams that sort-of matter.  It's a MF bridge.  all the beams are critical.

also there is no way in hell that is the only problem with that bridge.

While I'm not a structural engineer, this looks odd to me as well.
[Fark user image 850x478]



That's too close to the original break, and not on the other side of a pier, for it to be the compression failure I was talking about.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yaw String: tom baker's scarf: i love how they say it is a "critical beam"  there are no tertiary redundancy beams that sort-of matter.  It's a MF bridge.  all the beams are critical.

also there is no way in hell that is the only problem with that bridge.

While I'm not a structural engineer, this looks odd to me as well.
[Fark user image 850x478]


don't worry.  that's load bearing paint.
 
IDisME
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: IDisME: I was thinking "just go to the next bridge"  Looked at google maps.  Um, how far away IS the next bridge?  I looked up and down stream for a few minutes and didn't see any unless I missed them.

I-55


Ohh, that's the one I was looking at in the first place.  The map search showed it first.  I guess I was zoomed out too far to see the other one.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That must've made a hell of bang when that popped.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yaw String: tom baker's scarf: i love how they say it is a "critical beam"  there are no tertiary redundancy beams that sort-of matter.  It's a MF bridge.  all the beams are critical.

also there is no way in hell that is the only problem with that bridge.

While I'm not a structural engineer, this looks odd to me as well.
[Fark user image 850x478]


Noticed that too. That thing's looking like an accordion.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resin33: Easy fix.

[Fark user image image 532x532]


Viaduct-tape?
 
