 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(eBay)   Ebay skips the MadLibs and heads straight for the Word Salad: A chicken nugget that looks like Lady Elaine, plus accompanying NFT   (ebay.com) divider line
8
    More: Weird  
•       •       •

356 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 13 May 2021 at 6:05 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Looks like Joseph Merrick to me.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Looks like Joseph Merrick to me.


I'm seeing Witch Hazel from Bugs Bunny.

/ *clicks heals, cackles*
 
Salmon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
No sauce?
 
akya [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
FTA:As luck would have it, we need a new roof on our little house which was built in the 1920s. So I am posting this here to see if Lady Elaine can use her Boomerang-Toomerang-Soomerang to flip our roof luck upside down. 🏠☔🤦🏻♂🤷🏻♂

Well...

That's depressing.
 
jdawg3k
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I just cannot understand NFTs.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jdawg3k: I just cannot understand NFTs.


Me neither.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Meow, meow...what the fark is that?!?....meow, meow.

misterrogers.orgView Full Size
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jdawg3k: I just cannot understand NFTs.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.