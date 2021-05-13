 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   It's not often you see the words 'sex-addict Grandad' in a headline, but yet here we are   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Help me here: at what age are you meant to stop being a sex addict?
 
rudemix [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing my kids haven't had kids or that'd be me!
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
clipartkey.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I fully expect to be horny until the day I die...
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he should move to Fellowship Village, NJ?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: Help me here: at what age are you meant to stop being a sex addict?


Never.
I mean, unless you are female, then 7-10 years after marriage/shacking up.

/runs
 
wiwille
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm honestly surprised we don't see it more often.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size

"The Hangover 5" looks wild yall.
 
Andric [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not often you see the words 'sex-addict Grandad' in a headline, but and or yet here we are

/sorry, pet peeve
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Sometimes I take the prosthetic testicles of Ice-T and Don Lemon and rub them together and call it an Arnold Palmer"
Fark user imageView Full Size
The most disturbing joke ever. Thank you Paradise PD
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this a Johnny Knoxville movie?  This seems like a Johnny Knoxville movie.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: Help me here: at what age are you meant to stop being a sex addict?


Andric: It's not often you see the words 'sex-addict Grandad' in a headline, but and or yet here we are

/sorry, pet peeve


Are you accusing the conjunction junction man, of being a sex addict?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Is this a Johnny Knoxville movie?  This seems like a Johnny Knoxville movie.


You asked for it!
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (10/10) Movie CLIP - Beauty Pageant (2013) HD
Youtube DoqPEhVHdBM
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

guestguy: I fully expect to be horny until the day I die...


Wasn't that the name of the fourth album from KISS?
 
genner
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I want that on my urn.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dothemath: [i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 615x859]
"The Hangover 5" looks wild yall.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Angelo De Luca was in a coma for four days in 2010 after he fell out of a plum tree at the family home in Biasca, Switzerland."

Sounds pretty normal to me. It's not uncommon when someone has a brush with death or diagnosed with a fatal illness to go out and live it up while they still can.


"His son Daniele later took control of his dad's two houses and bank accounts after judges ruled that his sex addiction made him unfit to govern his own affairs."

Sounds more like the family is pissed that he's spending their inheritance.
 
rikdanger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

wiwille: I'm honestly surprised we don't see it more often.


Not as the headline to a major news site. In my Google search history, it comes up #2.

You don't wanna know #1.
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: mjjt: Help me here: at what age are you meant to stop being a sex addict?

Never.
I mean, unless you are female, then 7-10 years after marriage/shacking up.

/runs


More like 7-10 months or until you get the bank card PIN

/why yes I am divorced.  Why do you ask?
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bughunter: [clipartkey.com image 340x197]


"Think of me while you're having the best sex of your life!!!"
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Life goals.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Happy birthday Grandma!
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
