(Independent)   Doctor Fauci says Americans may now go maskless when outside. Braless remains a personal decision   (independent.co.uk) divider line
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
'if you are vaccinated and you are outside, put aside your mask'

Conditional, not instructional.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yeah no.  The dust storms and dairies are telling me otherwise.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And inside. Farking FINALLY.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/health​/​2021/05/13/cdc-says-fully-vaccinated-a​mericans-no-longer-need-masks-indoors-​or-outdoors-most-cases/
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'll keep wearing mine for a while.

/vaccinated
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: And inside. Farking FINALLY.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/​2021/05/13/cdc-says-fully-vaccinated-a​mericans-no-longer-need-masks-indoors-​or-outdoors-most-cases/


As long as they're wearing a mask.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'll be masking up indefinitely so I can keep pretending I'm robbing places, pew pew pew.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I've been going maskless while outside this entire time.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Wanderlusting: And inside. Farking FINALLY.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/​2021/05/13/cdc-says-fully-vaccinated-a​mericans-no-longer-need-masks-indoors-​or-outdoors-most-cases/

As long as they're wearing a mask.


Wat?

"Americans who are fully vaccinated can go without masks or physical distancing in most cases, even when they are indoors or in large groups, federal officials said Thursday, paving the way for a full reopening of society."
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The relaxation of restrictions does not apply to airplanes or health-care settings.

I'm gonna have to wait a bit longer.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Mrtraveler01: Wanderlusting: And inside. Farking FINALLY.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/​2021/05/13/cdc-says-fully-vaccinated-a​mericans-no-longer-need-masks-indoors-​or-outdoors-most-cases/

As long as they're wearing a mask.

Wat?

"Americans who are fully vaccinated can go without masks or physical distancing in most cases, even when they are indoors or in large groups, federal officials said Thursday, paving the way for a full reopening of society."


I meant as long as they are vaccinated.

/brain fart
 
special20
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: The relaxation of restrictions does not apply to airplanes or health-care settings.

I'm gonna have to wait a bit longer.


How's forever? That good?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
In before "first he said don't wear masks, and then he said wear them, and now he says don't. This is why people don't trust the CDC!!!"
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I've basically returned to my pre-pandemic lifestyle, but we should keep wearing masks; it makes the seditionists cry.
 
Resin33
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ok, but do I still need to wear it in my car when I'm driving alone? Or can I just use the recycled air and be fine?
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So in other words, they've given up. There's no way to tell who has been vaccinated and who hasn't.

/Vaccinated
//Like my hospitals not full of Covidiots
///Probably keep wearing mine
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What about hatless, repeat, hatless?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Wanderlusting: And inside. Farking FINALLY.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/​2021/05/13/cdc-says-fully-vaccinated-a​mericans-no-longer-need-masks-indoors-​or-outdoors-most-cases/

As long as they're wearing a mask.


Guys.. the moderators gave you an obvious opening for an old school Fark.com boobies thread and you are chiming in about masks.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
As long as I can still wear my codpiece.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Got my first Pfizer shot this morning.  The location was at an alumni facility from Duke University.  So far, my day has not sucked.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If you are fully vaccinated, it's relatively safe for you to go ahead and burn your mask.

But, you can still catch COVID just as easily as before.  It's just that your body is now really good at killing it before it can damage you.  But while your body is killing COVID, it can still spread from you to others.

So while it is safe for YOU to not wear a mask, it's NOT safe for the unvaccinated people around you.  Question you have to ask yourself is this... at this point, where vaccines are readily available, do you care about that?

Personally, as a fully vaccinated person, I'll wear a mask until ~ the end of June.  After that, I'm not really willing to go out of my way for the stubborn anti-vaxxers.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
with a mask and without a bra sounds like someone's fetish, not that there's anything wrong with that.

/bra optional is strongly encouraged, though.
 
special20
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: As long as I can still wear my codpiece.


Well, it's not in good form to wear someone else's is it?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

special20: fiddlehead: The relaxation of restrictions does not apply to airplanes or health-care settings.

I'm gonna have to wait a bit longer.

How's forever? That good?


Actually, I see the appeal in wearing a mask on airplanes and in the airport. Lower risk of any infection.

And my kiddos are going to have to stay masked for a while longer. I've been vaccinated since January, but I've still been wearing my mask to the park out of solidarity.
 
DuneClimber [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is a bad move, and it pisses me off.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Great. So now the antivax, anti mask crowd will just claim to be vaccinated, and continue to put themselves and others in danger.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

tom baker's scarf: Mrtraveler01: Wanderlusting: And inside. Farking FINALLY.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/​2021/05/13/cdc-says-fully-vaccinated-a​mericans-no-longer-need-masks-indoors-​or-outdoors-most-cases/

As long as they're wearing a mask.

Guys.. the moderators gave you an obvious opening for an old school Fark.com boobies thread and you are chiming in about masks.
[Fark user image image 201x251]


Am I doing this right?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
