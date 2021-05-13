 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   The mysterious case of overseas US personnel having their brains fried continues   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
14
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Act of War"
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's those Jewish space lasers, I tell ya h'wat!
 
robodog
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Act of War"


Especially since they've used the on US soil, in our capital.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They'll stop at nothing to turn everyone into Republicans.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Cognitive dissonance will do that.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
https://gimletmedia.com/shows/science​-​vs/76hgkmv/havana-syndrome-did-a-secre​t-weapon-fry

you have a big enough group of people there are going to be a couple hysterical types.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Act of War"


If someone or some country is actively attacking us I would agree.  But with how widespread and random it is I am wondering if it is not just a case of people feeling sick every once in a while now once this story gets out there they attribute it to an attack.

I have no evidence either way, I just don't want to jump to conclusions.
 
flamesfan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Directed energy weapon? Mass hysteria? or overzealous use of pesticides?
Possibly all three.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
MJT WAS RIGHT! It's those Jews in Space (TM) and their Space Lasers! Oy Vey!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'll wager that it's not a supersonic weapon and closer to a saboteur dropping rat poop into the coffee maker.
 
mark625
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Act of War"

If someone or some country is actively attacking us I would agree.  But with how widespread and random it is I am wondering if it is not just a case of people feeling sick every once in a while now once this story gets out there they attribute it to an attack.

I have no evidence either way, I just don't want to jump to conclusions.


Really? Just a few random people feeling sick? Diplomats, foreign service, CIA, military: you know, the whiny cry-baby types.

/sure Jan


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Plot twist: It's the LSD they're dropping
 
gunsmack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They laughed when I wore a tin foil hat while stationed in Cuba.

/ jokes on them
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If there is energy being emitted, it should be able to be sensed with the right equipment. Not sure why this hasn't been done (maybe it has).
 
