(Atlanta Journal Constitution)   How do you do, fellow students?   (ajc.com) divider line
17
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
is she single?
 
dothemath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's a rough 28.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: That's a rough 28.


Why do you think she was trolling a highschool for instagram followers?

You gotta grind, if you can't just put a thong on and take ass shots.
 
FKA Queen Etheria
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
HOLY shiat THAT'S MY HIGH SCHOOL HAHAHAHA
 
KingKauff
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Did she use the name Maxwell Houser?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"In an attempt to promote her Instagram page."
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Reports say the 28-year-old woman walked onto the campus about 8:30 a.m. Monday wearing a backpack and carrying a skateboard...

Holy crap!

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size



What's her Fark handle?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Again?

We had this thread a couple days ago, with the obligatory Buscemi reference.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Re-enlisting in school is recommended by the principal
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Again?

We had this thread a couple days ago, with the obligatory Buscemi reference.


More than once. She's very popular.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"First of all, I don't know how you get into the school," Glazer said at a bond hearing Tuesday. "They have a guard at the front. You have to show your ID."

So an ID designed to ensure only the right people get in failed to do just that. In Georgia.

♫ It's like raaaaaa-i-aaaaaain ♫
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
On the bright side...unlike certain teachers....at least she didn't sleep with any of the underage students.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DarwiOdrade: "First of all, I don't know how you get into the school," Glazer said at a bond hearing Tuesday. "They have a guard at the front. You have to show your ID."

So an ID designed to ensure only the right people get in failed to do just that. In Georgia.

♫ It's like raaaaaa-i-aaaaaain ♫


Oops - it failed in Florida, not Georgia. Still.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DarwiOdrade: So an ID designed to ensure only the right people get in failed to do just that. In Georgia.


It was in Florida, but yeah.  It's in the AJC because she used to work for DeKalb county.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
...she wandered the hallways mingling with students and handing out pamphlets emblazoned with the handle from her Instagram account.

Later that day, authorities were able to track the woman down through her Instagram page...

That's some mighty fine police work there, Lou.
 
