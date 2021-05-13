 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1940, Prime Minister Winston Churchill announced "I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears and sweat," apparently choosing to not mention drunken insults and speeches   (history.com) divider line
21
    More: Vintage, British Empire, World War II, Winston Churchill, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Great Britain's new prime minister, couple of weeks, United Kingdom, England  
•       •       •

162 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 May 2021 at 7:25 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What goes up, must come down.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait - what about rum, sodomy, and the lash?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"And the face of a cranky newborn."
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jso2897: Wait - what about rum, sodomy, and the lash?


That was the Navy lads.  The Army guys got gin and sodomy on the veranda.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fun facts:
When the noted playwright George Bernard Shaw sent him two tickets to the opening night of his new play with a note that read: "Bring a friend, if you have one," Churchill, not to be outdone, promptly wired back: "You and your play can go fark yourselves."
* * *
At an elegant dinner party, Lady Astor once leaned across the table to remark, "If you were my husband, Winston, I'd poison your coffee."
"And if you were my wife, I'd beat the shiat out of you," came Churchill's unhesitating retort.
* * *
Churchill was known to drain a glass or two and, after one particularly convivial evening, he chanced to encounter Miss Bessie Braddock, a Socialist member of the House of Commons, who, upon seeing his condition, said, "Winston, you're drunk." Mustering all his dignity, Churchill drew himself up to his full height, cocked an eyebrow and rejoined, "Shove it up your ass,
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jso2897: Wait - what about rum, sodomy, and the lash?


I love their 70s hit. I'm glad it was included in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3".
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Man, English cooking is farked up.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Man, English cooking is farked up.


Would you like some marmite in your fish stew?
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Post-ww2 western society : we must put warning labels on everything and kids shouldnt play outside because they might get hurt.

Everything in western society is based on ''being hurt is bad therefore we'll do anything to not get hurt no matter what''... and thats why we let China do their genocide without any consequences, we let North Korea starve and kill their own people, let Assad ruin the lives of his entire country for more than a decade, let Putin run Russia like its own private whorehouse and basically do acts of war against every single nato country in the last decade without any real consequence let Maduro literally starve his people to death... pathetic.

Post-ww2 western world : sacrifice is bad because it hurts and sacrificing for other people is unthinkable (just look at all those freedumz anti-maskers).
 
Eravior
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Robin Williams on Winston Churchill Having a Stand-In (2002)
Youtube 9ZKaxKpCgfY
 
EL EM
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
In England drunkenness is taken for granted.

/Rum
//Romanism
///rebellion
 
LordJiro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You forgot 'racism', subby.
 
Deathbymeteor [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

lolmao500: <lots of irrelevant words>


Was there a point to all of that that was related in any way to the actual topic, or did you suffer a stroke?
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Post-ww2 western society : we must put warning labels on everything and kids shouldnt play outside because they might get hurt.

Everything in western society is based on ''being hurt is bad therefore we'll do anything to not get hurt no matter what''... and thats why we let China do their genocide without any consequences, we let North Korea starve and kill their own people, let Assad ruin the lives of his entire country for more than a decade, let Putin run Russia like its own private whorehouse and basically do acts of war against every single nato country in the last decade without any real consequence let Maduro literally starve his people to death... pathetic.

Post-ww2 western world : sacrifice is bad because it hurts and sacrificing for other people is unthinkable (just look at all those freedumz anti-maskers).


As a Gen-Xer I can say my parents ordered meto go outside and play (b/c Atari was a lot of fun); just come back when the streetlights turn on. And this was Long Island in the 1980s - a far more crime-ridden society than almost anywhere in the US today.

So far as Putin and Assad are concerned, for the former I would ask "would a shooting war with Russia be worse?" and the latter, "Can we intervene without making things worse, ala. North Korea?" I don't believe there are simple answers to these questions.
 
palelizard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I think the drunken insults were a given, not an offer.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I drink and smoke and I'm 200% fit 
Into The Storm - Winston Churchill meets Major General Bernard Montgomery
Youtube fO6nabgfpYk
 
gaspode
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
planes
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: Fun facts:
When the noted playwright George Bernard Shaw sent him two tickets to the opening night of his new play with a note that read: "Bring a friend, if you have one," Churchill, not to be outdone, promptly wired back: "You and your play can go fark yourselves."
* * *
At an elegant dinner party, Lady Astor once leaned across the table to remark, "If you were my husband, Winston, I'd poison your coffee."
"And if you were my wife, I'd beat the shiat out of you," came Churchill's unhesitating retort.
* * *
Churchill was known to drain a glass or two and, after one particularly convivial evening, he chanced to encounter Miss Bessie Braddock, a Socialist member of the House of Commons, who, upon seeing his condition, said, "Winston, you're drunk." Mustering all his dignity, Churchill drew himself up to his full height, cocked an eyebrow and rejoined, "Shove it up your ass,


No, I have read that "if I was your husband I'd drink it."
 
planes
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

LordJiro: You forgot 'racism', subby.


What racism was that? You need to provide a little documentation here.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.