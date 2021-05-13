 Skip to content
 
(BBC)   It's not all alcoholism, morbid obesity, religious sectarianism and street violence. Sometimes subby is proud to be a Glaswegian   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
19
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Warms my heart. I've always been proud of my Scottish heritage since but this takes it up a notch for sure.
 
Ms. Hushpuppy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is beautiful. I wish we in the States turned out en masse when refugees face harsh treatment. As traumatic as the arrest probably was, I bet the two Indian gentleman were deeply touched by the outpouring of their community to do whatever it took to ensure the well-being of their neighbors. Why can't all humans be like this?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They really need to work on their vacation pamphlets.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well done, Glaswegians (and Nicola Sturgeon).
And to hell with those scunners in the Home Office.
How I wish that Scotland would leave the UK.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being a Fark regular and reading of the misdeeds of American police so regularly, it really warms the cockles of my heart to read this, from Poileas Scotland:

In a statement, Police Scotland said that Ch Supt Mark Sutherland had decided to have the men released.

It said: "In order to protect the safety, public health and well-being of all people involved in the detention and subsequent protest in Kenmure Street, Pollokshields, today, Ch Supt Mark Sutherland has, following a suitable risk assessment, taken the operational decision to release the men detained by UK Immigration Enforcement back into their community meantime.

"In order to facilitate this quickly and effectively, Police Scotland is asking members of the public to disperse from the street as soon as possible. Please take care when leaving the area and follow the directions of the officers on the street."

The cynic in me, however, says that the Home Office twats will just wait until there aren't people and cameras around to do their extraordinary rendition.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ch Supt Mark Sutherland has, following a suitable risk assessment, taken the operational decision to release the men detained by UK Immigration Enforcement back into their community meantime."

Wait,wait, as an American I understand it's the police's duty to detain, and kill if necessary, anybody who fails to acknowledge their authority.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we GoFundMe a few kegs for these guys?
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gesundheit
 
DumbTrumpSupporter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rucker10: Warms my heart. I've always been proud of my Scottish heritage since but this takes it up a notch for sure.


Nice white pride you got there.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DumbTrumpSupporter: Rucker10: Warms my heart. I've always been proud of my Scottish heritage since but this takes it up a notch for sure.

Nice white pride you got there.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DumbTrumpSupporter: Rucker10: Warms my heart. I've always been proud of my Scottish heritage since but this takes it up a notch for sure.

Nice white pride you got there.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

jaytkay: "Ch Supt Mark Sutherland has, following a suitable risk assessment, taken the operational decision to release the men detained by UK Immigration Enforcement back into their community meantime."

Wait,wait, as an American I understand it's the police's duty to detain, and kill if necessary, anybody who fails to acknowledge their authority.


No, they must RESPECT their authorityyyyyye
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

DumbTrumpSupporter: Rucker10: Warms my heart. I've always been proud of my Scottish heritage since but this takes it up a notch for sure.

Nice white pride you got there.


Swing and a miss. fark off troll
 
starsrift
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I just noticed that subby didn't mention the drug abuse problems, which are statistically the worst in Yurop. Anyway, carry on with your cocaine and/or heroin...
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This is Glasgow.  We'll just set aboot ye!
 
jayfurr [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Lots of reasons to be proud to be a Glaswegian.
.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Billy Connolly Terrorist Attack At Glasgow Airport
Youtube -bWpaqoZOHA
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

starsrift: I just noticed that subby didn't mention the drug abuse problems, which are statistically the worst in Yurop. Anyway, carry on with your cocaine and/or heroin...


I just done googled what you're talking about, and found this, which mentions that decriminalisation of drug offences and more rehabilitation services could help, but Westminster doesn't like that idea, so it won't happen.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Slight tangent, but since there was an entire Fark thread about some Tory twat winning a Westminster seat in Hartlepool, I think it's worth mentioning that Anum Qaisar-Javed kept the Westminster seat, Airdrie and Shotts, for the SNP yesterday.
 
