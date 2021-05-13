 Skip to content
(The Poke (UK))   'Welsh people shag sheep. Temptation is there but the static shock wouldn't be worth it.'   (thepoke.co.uk) divider line
30 minutes ago  
12. Kenyans are all long-distance runners, live in huts, speak no English, and have pet wild animals. Ugh.
'So here goes: The long-distance guys are mainly from one community/ tribe called the Kalenjin that's about 15% of the population. Next, Kenya is still a developing nation with a lot of poverty, but there's a lot of modern architecture. Next, the country is rated 18 out of 100 on the English Proficiency Index. And lastly: you can apply for a special (and rarely-granted) permit for your bobcat named Babou, but keeping wildlife is not at all common. And the Kenya Wildlife Service will conduct regular visits to ensure Babou isn't being kept in Meowschwitz-like conditions.'

Billy Liar
14 minutes ago  
TWIN TOWN [海外版予告]
169th Cousin
12 minutes ago  
U. S. A. Land Of The Free.
 
luckyeddie
12 minutes ago  
Q: What do you call a sheep tied to a lamp-post in Cardiff?
A: A leisure centre.
 
