Happy 71st Birthday to Stevie Wonder. Here he is giving the best televised performance of his career
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<3
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or so he was told.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I was in high school when this album came out. I won't say it was life changing but it was and still is Awesome!
 
tnpir
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This better be Sesame Street....

[clicks link]

/leaving satisfied
 
amb
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I was hoping for the Canon commercial.
 
guestguy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Twice.
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
https://youtu.be/nYUbUl8onqg
Nope. This is the best performance.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: [Fark user image 425x431]

I was in high school when this album came out. I won't say it was life changing but it was and still is Awesome!


My two buddies in band with me in high school did a rendition of Sir Duke for a coffee house. We had 2 saxophones and a trumpet to start, we picked up a guy on snare and a girl to sing. We failed miserably except for the sax "solo" parts (which we had down pat), with the 3 instruments drowning out the vocals.

That reminds me.....Stevie is only 12 years older than I am. That gap seemed much larger back then.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It warms my heart that the best Red Hot Chili Peppers song is a Stevie Wonder cover.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: [Fark user image 425x431]

I was in high school when this album came out. I won't say it was life changing but it was and still is Awesome!


👍🏼 👍🏼 👍🏼 👍🏼

Stevie Wonder - I Wish (the original version)
Youtube hYKYka-PNt0
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sir Duke is Stevie Wonder's best song. Prove me wrong
 
Hunchentoot
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I cannot be convinced otherwise; that kid on the fire escape invented headbanging, and a generation of metalheads-to-be saw it live.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

It warms my heart that the best Red Hot Chili Peppers song is a Stevie Wonder cover.


wait what?

and are people still keeping up with the conspiracy that he's not really blind?
 
Godscrack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Stevie Wonder - Too High
Youtube q8dK0iEzi1M
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

thehobbes: McGrits: It warms my heart that the best Red Hot Chili Peppers song is a Stevie Wonder cover.

wait what?

and are people still keeping up with the conspiracy that he's not really blind?


Yeah, I'm wondering too...I know RHCP did Love Rollercoaster, but that was the Ohio Players.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
For me, this is my favorite Stevie Wonder performance.  (Sucks this video cuts out the punchline)
Eddie Murphy and Stevie Wonder SNL my cherie amourmp3round com]
Youtube LOLbW2EWcl8
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Yeast No 7: Twice.


normally id be the first to point out the duplicate, but this site needs more Stevie.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

It warms my heart that the best Red Hot Chili Peppers song is a Stevie Wonder cover.


and the worst is an Ohio Players cover
 
devilEther
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

gopher321: thehobbes: McGrits: It warms my heart that the best Red Hot Chili Peppers song is a Stevie Wonder cover.

wait what?

and are people still keeping up with the conspiracy that he's not really blind?

Yeah, I'm wondering too...I know RHCP did Love Rollercoaster, but that was the Ohio Players.


Higher Ground!
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i've never seen this performance though, to be fair, neither has Stevie.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

gopher321: thehobbes: McGrits: It warms my heart that the best Red Hot Chili Peppers song is a Stevie Wonder cover.

wait what?

and are people still keeping up with the conspiracy that he's not really blind?

Yeah, I'm wondering too...I know RHCP did Love Rollercoaster, but that was the Ohio Players.


higher ground
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Legend
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Sir Duke is Stevie Wonder's best song. Prove me wrong


Stevie Wonder - Part Time Lover Official Video
Youtube 74mL5f7tr5w


There
 
dittybopper
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I was hoping for the Canon commercial.


First thing I thought of also.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Kannon Camera - Saturday Night Live
Youtube FhxlOtqrzUA
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

I cannot be convinced otherwise; that kid on the fire escape invented headbanging, and a generation of metalheads-to-be saw it live.


Headbanging has been common in Islamic devotional Sufi music traditions dating back centuries, such as the Indian subcontinent's 600-year-old Qawwali tradition,[2][3]
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

gopher321: RHCP


Right Hand Circular Polarization?

:-)

Company where I work is "initialism happy" and I continually misinterpret them.

POC is not "People of Color", nor is it "Point of Contact", but "Proof of Concept"
 
Incorrigible Astronaut [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dittybopper: [YouTube video: Kannon Camera - Saturday Night Live]


LOL wow.

That would never fly today.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

devilEther: gopher321: thehobbes: McGrits: It warms my heart that the best Red Hot Chili Peppers song is a Stevie Wonder cover.

wait what?

and are people still keeping up with the conspiracy that he's not really blind?

Yeah, I'm wondering too...I know RHCP did Love Rollercoaster, but that was the Ohio Players.

Higher Ground!


(*listens to RHCP version*)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jimmydageek
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I believe, based on his expression (big farking smile) that his thoughts are, "I made this happen. All this awesomeness: I made it happen. Yeah...."
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Sir Duke is Stevie Wonder's best song. Prove me wrong


I love "Sir Duke", but "Superstition", "Just Enough for the City", and "Fingertips" are ready to do battle.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I've always loved this album cover. "I'm so high I'm caressing Ethiopian dirt". No one had the nerve to tell him how it looked for the visually enabled
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dittybopper: [YouTube video: Kannon Camera - Saturday Night Live]

LOL wow.

That would never fly today.

LOL wow.

That would never fly today.


That's because people are easily offended pussies today.

We've gone from "sticks and stones may break my bones but names will never hurt me" to "Your speech is violence, my violence is speech".

I weep for future generations.  Fark, I weep for *THIS* generation.

Stevie had a sense of humor about it.  You can see he's actually having fun with it (and I like the lens cap at the end, nice touch).

I think we could all learn a lesson from things like that.
 
TedRaceway
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And they said he would never live to see it...

//I'll see myself out...
 
chewd
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That kid up on the balcony gets it
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

This better be Sesame Street....


When you're feeling down, go look up musical guests on Sesame Street. Guaranteed pick-me-up.

Starter kit: Billboard - The Many Musical Guest Stars of 'Sesame Street': Destiny's Child, Johnny Cash & More
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
: Incorrigible Astronaut: dittybopper: [YouTube video: Kannon Camera - Saturday Night Live]

LOL wow.

That would never fly today.

That's because people are easily offended pussies today.

We've gone from "sticks and stones may break my bones but names will never hurt me" to "Your speech is violence, my violence is speech".

I weep for future generations.  Fark, I weep for *THIS* generation.

Stevie had a sense of humor about it.  You can see he's actually having fun with it (and I like the lens cap at the end, nice touch).

I think we could all learn a lesson from things like that.
 
