(AZ Family)   Well, at least they got their truck back, so there's that   (azfamily.com) divider line
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's methed up.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Faces of meth.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sweet merciful crap, their faces are all methed up.

All weed and beer did to me was make me fat.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Pictures of meth right there with scabs and all.
 
OddLlama
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Came here to make a meth comment.
 
chawco
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yeah, not exactly a portrait.of successful human beings. I guess I can feel better about my screw up because... I'm pretty far from whatever that is.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Jesus christ stop picking at your face
 
spottymax [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Has anyone mentioned that they look like a couple of methheads?
 
chawco
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

spottymax: Has anyone mentioned that they look like a couple of methheads?


I had the same thought! Uncanny! Great minds think alike, and also don't do meth.
 
Salmon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Stormee looks like a good kisser
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Salmon: Stormee looks like a good kisser


Don't she though? Especially if you like to lick the wounds while kissing.
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

toddalmighty: That's methed up.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's a shame that's what you have to do to get the cops to stop writing nitpicky traffic tickets, stealing by civil forfeiture, and killing black folks, long enough to actually protect and serve.
 
ChopperCharles
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yep, I came here to say that. The only way to get an actual response from police is to lie about the severity. Of course it's illegal to lie to police, but they can lie to you all day.  Or sit on their asses and do nothing.

Charles.
 
