(CNBC)   Former coal mines in Northeast England being assessed for geothermal conversion. Workers can be retrained or just go back to being male strippers   (cnbc.com) divider line
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now do Wyoming.
 
Trevt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well alright then
The Full Monty - Looking For Some Hot Stuff
Youtube H4wuH9pSSRo
 
guestguy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hey, don't knock it...you can make good money letting some repressed housewives slap your balls around.

*clears throat* Not that I would know...

media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Creoena: [Fark user image image 332x222]


I literally hadn't thought of that whore in years.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If they're going back underground they should leave their hard-hats on.
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'd say there are a bunch of closed mines in WV to covert but most are in the middle of nowhere so they probably wouldn't be viable for something like this
 
robodog
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

thehobbes: Now do Wyoming.


Different kinds of mines, Wyoming is almost completely surface strip mining, norther England is mostly deep tunnel mining. Now what Wyoming should be doing is taking their coal burning plants and attaching wind farms to the substations and exporting the wind power, because lord knows it blows (figuratively and literally) in Wyoming.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Drilling works and well construction are slated to be finished by the fall autumn"

/Your welcome
 
goodncold
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

I'm no expert but...: "Drilling works and well construction are slated to be finished by the fall autumn"

/Your welcome


no no...its the fall...as in the fall of the American empire.
 
Creoena
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dsmith42: Creoena: [Fark user image image 332x222]

I literally hadn't thought of that whore in years.

[media.tenor.com image 220x254] [View Full Size image _x_]


She did an interview on First We Feast/Hot Ones a couple months back.  I surprisingly enjoyed it.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Now, technically, if you just set it on fire - that is Geothermal
<black_dude_pointing_to_head.jpg>
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hope they keep an eye out for Silurians.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"funding via the European Regional Development Fund"

Really? Have they already released the funds a few years ago? Otherwise I see a slight problem.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Hope they keep an eye out for Silurians.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gergesa
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I doubt even if they were all good looking, the market would bear such an influx of male strippers.  The demand is limited.  Where I live, there are like at least a dozen strip joints catering to men for every strip joint catering to women.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

thehobbes: Now do Wyoming.


You mean, like, nuke them?
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Subby...

The Full Monty is about unemployed steel workers

Brassed Off would be about miners
 
Man. Goatman.
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

robodog: thehobbes: Now do Wyoming.

Different kinds of mines, Wyoming is almost completely surface strip mining, norther England is mostly deep tunnel mining. Now what Wyoming should be doing is taking their coal burning plants and attaching wind farms to the substations and exporting the wind power, because lord knows it blows (figuratively and literally) in Wyoming.


The only way that's going to happen is if we remove all the people in Wyoming first. But, I'm up for a challenge.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


They're through, being cool
 
