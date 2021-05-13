 Skip to content
 
(Mirror.co.uk)   For the low, low price of just £10,000 you can watch a woman give birth to her fourth child on her OnlyFans account. Breast milk not included   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
    Strange, Pregnancy, Childbirth, Carla Bellucci, 39-year-old, OnlyFans account, fourth child, pregnancy fetish, older children  
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not my fetish.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd love to see interviews with whoever pays for this, just to understand their logic.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's going to need to be explicitly clear about what camera angles will be included for that price.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Like watching a restaurant burn down. You know it'll be rebuilt, but will you ever eat there, again?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Why?  Just why?
 
veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's a pretty weird fake tan line she's got going there
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
more like 'creepy' tag
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark is not your personal erotica site.  OnlyFans is.

But also, WTF is wrong with you people?
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ghost Roach: Like watching a restaurant burn down. You know it'll be rebuilt, but will you ever eat there, again?


(Shamelessly stolen from Russell Peters)
 
gunsmack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I was there for the birth of my first son, No amount of drugs or money was getting me in that room for the second one.
 
dothemath
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ill pay $10,025 if she sucks a giant black cock at the same time.

I think the baby would want that.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
...though she found those messages "totally random" and "shocking".

reactiongifs.usView Full Size
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Not a lawyer, but this has to at least get really close to child pornography.

Sure there are beneficial reasons for watching a live birth; but let's face it, that's not why people are going to shell out thousands to watch a stream on a website dedicated to internet sex.
 
JRoo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I think her getting that kind of a price will be a stretch

/marks
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: I think her getting that kind of a price will be a stretch

/marks


Are you saying she's trying gash her OnlyFans users?
 
Japhy R
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Okay, I'm in, but she has to shout "Japhy you farkin bastard" on every contraction. It'll be just like old times.
 
AgentKGB
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So this is her... crowning achievement?
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Breast milk not included? Now thats BS
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I've got 2 kids, my son and daughter, my son is the oldest child.

When he was born I was traumatized by the nurse telling me to look at the 'AMAZING' crowning achievement of my son's head breaching my wife's vagina.  I couldn't eat pu$$sy for years because of it.

5 years later my wife gave birth to my daughter and I swore I would not make the same mistake again.  I held her hand, and looked into her eyes.....
And the farking nurse yells "Check this out!"  Naturally I looked....yep it was my daughter's head breaching my wife's vagina.....

It took me years to recover, I think I still have PTSD from it...
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I haven't looked, but I'm pretty sure you could find FREE video of a birth online.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
SmoothLegislator5637: "Will the baby be born naked?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Not to yuck the yum of anyone but is that legal? Wouldn't there be an underaged participant at the end?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SPARC Pile: Not my fetish.


yeah well it might be mine

/no milk??
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AgentKGB: So this is her... crowning achievement?


*spittakes a mouthful of tit juice*
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I saw a childbirth video in high school biology class. Who would have imagined that the thing a teenage boy wanted most in the whole world could be so gross?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ZAZ: I saw a childbirth video in high school biology class. Who would have imagined that the thing a teenage boy wanted most in the whole world could be so gross?


turn that frown upside down

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: [i.imgur.com image 500x275]


I'm so glad my mom wasn't a farking weirdo
 
Marcos P
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Spartapuss: [i.imgur.com image 500x275]

I'm so glad my mom wasn't a farking weirdo


Woops didn't mean to quote you there
 
AgentKGB
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ZAZ: I saw a childbirth video in high school biology class. Who would have imagined that the thing a teenage boy wanted most in the whole world could be so gross?


CSB: They showed us a childbirth video as part of Grade 7 Health class. Without going into gory detail almost everything that could go wrong went wrong. The baby was born with a cord around its neck and needed oxygen, etc.

Girl in the seat next to me (to the teacher): "Mrs (name) is it always like that?"

Teacher (who had 4 kids): "No, I have no idea why they chose this one."

She reached out to the company that had provided the video and was told "Yes, we filmed thousands of thousands of births and purposefully chose the worst one in the hopes that it would decrease the teen pregnancy rate." o_O
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Humans birthing more humans is not special, and happens frequently. For every human infesting the planet, there was at least one birth.

You could not pay me $10K to even sit in the same room where I know all that blood, fecal matter, and every other fluid that a meatbag human body contains.

/tokophobic and dislikes babies
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AgentKGB: ZAZ: I saw a childbirth video in high school biology class. Who would have imagined that the thing a teenage boy wanted most in the whole world could be so gross?

CSB: They showed us a childbirth video as part of Grade 7 Health class. Without going into gory detail almost everything that could go wrong went wrong. The baby was born with a cord around its neck and needed oxygen, etc.

Girl in the seat next to me (to the teacher): "Mrs (name) is it always like that?"

Teacher (who had 4 kids): "No, I have no idea why they chose this one."

She reached out to the company that had provided the video and was told "Yes, we filmed thousands of thousands of births and purposefully chose the worst one in the hopes that it would decrease the teen pregnancy rate." o_O


And that's why all the women fantasize about getting choked out now?
 
maestro8 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: When he was born I was traumatized by the nurse telling me to look at the 'AMAZING' crowning achievement of my son's head breaching my wife's vagina.  I couldn't eat pu$$sy for years because of it.


It almost sounds like you were looking for an excuse not to slobber on the moose knuckle, and you got one. My condolences to MrsSplifferton.

I got to catch both my son and daughter as they came outta the birth cannon, and as soon as my wife healed, I was back in there making up for lost time.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AgentKGB: ZAZ: I saw a childbirth video in high school biology class. Who would have imagined that the thing a teenage boy wanted most in the whole world could be so gross?

CSB: They showed us a childbirth video as part of Grade 7 Health class. Without going into gory detail almost everything that could go wrong went wrong. The baby was born with a cord around its neck and needed oxygen, etc.

Girl in the seat next to me (to the teacher): "Mrs (name) is it always like that?"

Teacher (who had 4 kids): "No, I have no idea why they chose this one."

She reached out to the company that had provided the video and was told "Yes, we filmed thousands of thousands of births and purposefully chose the worst one in the hopes that it would decrease the teen pregnancy rate." o_O


That video was the start of my trauma...The reality is far worse...The screaming, the smell, the feeling of your wife digging her nails into your hand.....None of that is conveyed in that video....

I put it at the same level of 'red asphalt'. That I saw in drivers ed.  Birth, death, it's gross, really gross.
 
