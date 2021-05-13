 Skip to content
(Task and Purpose)   Military veterans asked to share dumbest things they ever did in uniform, but looking back, now seem kind of funny. Any Farkers have any good ones?
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*checks statute of limitations*


.

.

.

.

Nope.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some folk'll never clean a bathroom with so much bleach you need a gas mask because the idiot in charge thinks watering eyes is a good thing
But then again some folk'll
Like Cletus the slackjawed Marine Grunt.

Seriously, not even the "CO turns off the radio so he doesn't hear the command to return to barracks because weather conditions are too dangerous for training", or the "I know we're out of ammo and there's nothing to do, but my wife has her boyfriend over this week so we're staying in the field till Friday", or the thousands of other stupid things done on deployments could ever compare to the absolute inanity of a Thursday (or Friday if you've been in the field) night Field Day of the barracks in a grunt unit.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't Reader's Digest cover this on a regular basis?
 
DammitIForgotMyLogin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
 / paging Cpl Skippy

https://www.reddit.com/r/MilitarySmok​e​Pit/comments/hqyanm/the_213_things_ski​ppy_is_no_longer_allowed_to_do/
 
foo monkey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I solemnly swore to do things.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
it's all a fog after being blowed up.
 
Cache
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
named your battle tank 'Barbie Dreamhouse'

Every now and then I'm reminded why I love this country.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
When in AIT it was always "fun" to flush all the toilets when someone was showering thus leaving them to bathe in boiling-hot water for a few seconds.

Also, we'd regularly go to the 7-11 and steal No-Doz pills (to keep us awake in what was called "sleep tank").

We'd also steal frozen burritos from the 7-11. And, no, not sure why we thought any of that was fun at the time.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: *checks statute of limitations*


.

.

.

.

Nope.


C'mon, now.  Just the other day you told a story about getting Article 15'd for mascara.  Maybe not the dumbest thing you did but entertaining as hell.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I remember some buffoon thought that F-35's could turn literally invisible.
 
JohnnyFark
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I was ready to leave West Germany back in 1988 when I was in the Army.

On my last week there they put me on light duties and one of them included inventorying a storage room filled with M16s and other weapons that that have been sitting around there since the early 80s. They said they didn't know how many were in there, and I could have filled a duffel bag full of them and had that sent back on a military and transport back to my hometown free of charge.

If I had known then how valuable they would be I would have done it, and I might have done the temptation, but I guess I did the right thing and inventoried everything properly and got the hell out of there.

I know it doesn't sound stupid, but the one thing I did do that was smart was to get into the officer's room late at night and alter my military records so I could have an honorable discharge and some extra medals thrown in for good measure.

Now, if I was to collect veterans pay of any kind, I would get so much extra money for all those little pieces of tin and a honorable discharge instead of a general one which doesn't get you as much benefits.

I was pretty stupid as a kid then, but I've grown up.
 
Drone637 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My brother and his crew would pull the front driveline off Hummers then go and do donuts on the airfield.  Then argue it could not have been them, because Hummers are 4wd and can't do donuts.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: I remember some buffoon thought that F-35's could turn literally invisible.


The cloaking device is on the F-47B Thunderchunkers
 
X-Geek
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Doesn't Reader's Digest cover this on a regular basis?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pueblonative
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hooters ' waitresses count?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: I remember some buffoon thought that F-35's could turn literally invisible.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Signing on the dotted line?
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
When I was stationed in Germany I used to biatch at everyone who would plug in a desktop computer into a 240V socket while set to 120V. Then one day I did it and I never heard the end of it.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cman: When I was stationed in Germany I used to biatch at everyone who would plug in a desktop computer into a 240V socket while set to 120V. Then one day I did it and I never heard the end of it.


Addendum

Forgot to explain that doing that blows out desktop power supplies. At least it makes a loud bang which is pretty cool.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cman: When I was stationed in Germany I used to biatch at everyone who would plug in a desktop computer into a 240V socket while set to 120V. Then one day I did it and I never heard the end of it.


Must have been on hell of an overclock. 😁
 
DrunkenIrishOD [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I would take photos of myself and put them in random leadership photo displays  or soldier of the year/month all of base. My roommate had access to a nice photo printer and worked nights so we made this happen.
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
CSM stops by my desk, "Fortheloveof, I need the number for SSG X."

"Roger CSM, his number is 867-5309."

"Thank you Fortheloveof."

1SG looks alarmed and runs after the CSM, "CSM, Fortheloveof is mistaken, SSG X got a new number it is <gives right number>"

Comes back and sits down, "Fortheloveof that is funny, but he's my rater please don't do that."
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There was that time when "a soldier" tried to bust his buddy out of the hoosegow in Juarez.  So he drove a US miliary vehicle (most likey not at a border crossing)  over the to jail and tried to pull the cell bars out of the building using a rope.

The jailers had seen this before.  Told him he had actually just invaded a foreign country in a military vehicle -- an act of war -- and that his buddy could probably be freed for the $20 fine.
 
rudemix [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Not in the military but had an older brother who was. Surprised he joined something with so much rules and hierarchy as he was a pretty rebellious, 'GFY!' type of young man. He joined the Navy and became a corpsman. He enjoyed it once it reached the 9-5 type clinic work in between field trainings and things of that nature. He even enjoyed the Marines who gave him mostly friendly 'you fukn squid!' type grief.

He ended up with a boss who was a bit of a douche who one year demanded all staff dress and attend the Halloween party on base. My brother was not the dress up kind of guy though he did party well through high school and into adult life. So he went as a sick patient in a set of hospital gowns. He had emptied an IV bottle (the old glass kind) filled it with vodka, walked around with a standing IV pole and drank from it all evening.

At some point there was a dance contest. They were told they needed to dance. My brother was pretty drunk by this time. His dance was to go out on the floor, fall over and pretend he was having a seizure. Another buddy dressed in surgical type scrubs ran to the floor and 'tended' to him. Apparently it was quite the laugh and they were awarded the best costumes and dancers for the evening.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Of the many things, thankfully "Re-enlist" isn't one of them.
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
As junior enlisted I went to Aberdeen to help with some system develop going on at the time. Myself, a Major, and a CW3 are there. The Major and CW3 have definite ideas on what they want but for whatever reason the guy in charge wants my opinion the most and asks some really dumb questions. I do my best to steer him to the solution that would actually work and meet the standard that the Major and CW3 had in mind (frankly their idea was the right one).

As we leave the Major says, "Fortheloveof, how where you so calm handling that? I would not expect a SPC to steer things and handle it so well."

My response, "Frankly Sir, it was your rank on the line not mine. If I screwed the pooch they would just be like 'stupid SPC' and then wonder why you at your rank brought me here. Worse I would see is a 'thank you for trying SPC we appreciate your help' whereas your ability to judge people would be questioned."

CW3 looks at the Major who has gone pale and says, "aren't you glad you are not rated against him? He has you dead to rights."

Major gets it together and says, "glad you are on our side."
 
advex101
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

rudemix: Not in the military but had an older brother who was. Surprised he joined something with so much rules and hierarchy as he was a pretty rebellious, 'GFY!' type of young man. He joined the Navy and became a corpsman. He enjoyed it once it reached the 9-5 type clinic work in between field trainings and things of that nature. He even enjoyed the Marines who gave him mostly friendly 'you fukn squid!' type grief.

He ended up with a boss who was a bit of a douche who one year demanded all staff dress and attend the Halloween party on base. My brother was not the dress up kind of guy though he did party well through high school and into adult life. So he went as a sick patient in a set of hospital gowns. He had emptied an IV bottle (the old glass kind) filled it with vodka, walked around with a standing IV pole and drank from it all evening.

At some point there was a dance contest. They were told they needed to dance. My brother was pretty drunk by this time. His dance was to go out on the floor, fall over and pretend he was having a seizure. Another buddy dressed in surgical type scrubs ran to the floor and 'tended' to him. Apparently it was quite the laugh and they were awarded the best costumes and dancers for the evening.


Ah yes, being ordered to participate in voluntary social and recreational activities.  Remember it well.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"It seemed like a good idea at the time" or "I didn't know we couldn't do that" were phrases that kept me out of a lot of trouble.

- Taking a convoy of uparmoreds to fill up using the GPC because the fuel point was closed for the holidays

- Shipping IMETS heavies on the train to JRTC so we could have dedicated airconditioned and hermetically sealed places to sleep during the cadre's simulated gas attacks

- Flying back from JRTC in our supported unit's 47s because we didn't want to bus back

- Gently encouraging the medevac squadron to take my dudes on a "terrain familiarization" flight from Fort Campbell to Knoxville that resulted in a dinner at Hooters

- DRMO wouldn't take our surplus desks and benches out of our warehouse because of termites so bribing EOD to blow our shiat up while we watched
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

DammitIForgotMyLogin: / paging Cpl Skippy

https://www.reddit.com/r/MilitarySmoke​Pit/comments/hqyanm/the_213_things_ski​ppy_is_no_longer_allowed_to_do/


95. I am not in need of a more suitable host body.
Very nice.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Standing guard on a simulated weapons pallet for an IG inspection. Inspector comes up, I recite post orders and all to his satisfaction, and then he asks me what I'd do if someone tried stealing the pallet.
"Picking up and walking off with an 800 lb pallet, sir? I'm not shooting him. I've seen that movie, it doesn't end well for the guard."
He looked at me like he had no sense of humor at all, and left.

Next day among the notes from inspectors read at shift start that at least the augmentee SPs were smart enough not to shoot at the Incredible Hulk.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I can think of a few but they're probably tame by comparison...

- Drinking/sharing a case of beer with the shift suprevisor in the parking lot outside the high security fence entry point in full view of the security force.
- Pretending a doorknob was a component to a nuclear warhead so I could fumble and drop it and have it bounce across the floor in order to scare the living fark out of the shop chief.
- Put an icon chaser on the shop chief's computer.
- Act out Top Gun over the radio net in the middle of the night while using aircraft tugs (that one got mention at the squadron briefing).
 
NkThrasher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh, jeez, lots of dumb stuff...and I never even deployed, that's where the real dumb dumb stuff happens...

Story 1:

PFC Thrasher's work place had a game that we'd play where we'd sneak up on each other while working and use a whiteboard marker to "behead" someone by marking the back of their neck, all while screaming "Samurai!".  This also sometimes included using bingo-stamp markers and other things.  Other things included stamps for "SECRET" material.

One time while working mids I got stamped "SECRET" along the back of my neck.  It didn't wipe off it seems, and later that morning at a formation outside my company XO walked by and said "...PFC Thrasher... Why is your neck marked 'SECRET'??", this XO had been in on this game, and had Samurai'ed and been Samurai'ed himself.  He was a pretty chill guy for a 1st LT, so I, rather brazenly, responded  "uh, I guess sir I'm a walking security violation?"

The LT nodded, went and grabbed my Platoon Sergeant, who grabbed my squad leader and team leader, and had them do push ups for the rest of the formation, and requested that I go wipe up before the CO saw what had happened.  I didn't get in trouble over it, because it was my team leader who had stamped me, and my squad leader had seen...  I did get a mild talking to about not being so casual with the XO.


Story 2:

I worked in commo, so it was shift work on equipment floors.  We used to build "traps" for each other with fishing line tripwires that would release a swinging tennis ball at roughly crotch height in the hopes of getting each other.  They got pretty elaborate, with rube-goldberg-esque multi step traps.

We very briefly experimented with TM (tech manual) deadfall traps dropping them on each other, but we had some near misses with equipment on carts and backed off of that fast.


Story 3:

I was a hand to hand combatives instructor for my unit at one point.  I was given a directive from my Platoon Sergeant to make sure that specific Soldiers practiced extra, with the intended method of practice being them getting ambushed while they were working and having to fight out of it (his idea, not mine).

So I would slowly creep up on someone at a workstation, and wait behind them as quietly as I could until they'd stand up, then tackle them to the floor and do a routine with them until they could escape or tapped out of exhaustion.

What was wild was that it actually worked pretty well, the Soldiers that I had on a hit list got good enough that I stopped bothering to attack them for the most part.


Story 4:

I was a professional UNO player for a few months.  We had a training certification that Soldiers had to go through that amounted to having two people staff a single position for three months.  Presuming nothing exciting happened on shift, the second seat person's job was to make sure that every few hours we checked a very specific thing that actually mattered, and otherwise just answer questions if needed.

There was a period where we had several positions going through this kind of cert, so there were a few of us with pretty much no job other than waiting for questions.  So we played uno and spades for twelve hours a day.
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sitting at my desk working and my platoon Sergeant comes up, "Fortheloveof you have not volunteered for the haunted house yet, you need to get out there some time this week."

Me, "yeah that won't be happening SFC, household 6 does not approve (actually I was the company admin and 1SG said I could not as he did not want his admin out since I basically ran the company)."

PSG, "You just need to tell her how it is and do it."

Me, "That is a fascinating theory SFC, let me call up your wife and see what she thinks of that."

PSG, "well I don't think that is necessary..."

1SG, "go ahead Fortheloveof, I want to see this."

PSG, "No! No! It's voluntary, if your wife does not want you to work it, well you should spend the time with your family."
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I got recalled for periodic military training and assigned to firefighting unit.

The stupid thing our commanding officer did was to let us play with the fire pump and hoses on the base where we were stationed.

A bunch of very wet colonels later he understood his mistake. We had plausible deniability because this thing can easily overshoot a couple of one-story barracks and how would we know who walks on the other side...

/ yes, we knew who usually walks there...
 
undernova
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

JohnnyFark: the one thing I did do that was smart was to get into the officer's room late at night and alter my military records so I could have an honorable discharge and some extra medals thrown in for good measure..


The hell you did.
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
FRG family fun day. New company commander's first event.

I am working the grill, my wife is standing nearby and talking to the new CO's wife who is pregnant. CO walks up doing the sad puppy look, and his wife looks over and asks, "what's wrong?"

CO responds, "I lost at corn hole."

His wife replies, "well that was expected."

He looks at her like he had been slapped, "why?"

She deadpans, "Let's face it, put objects in small holes is not your strong suit."

I stress again, THIS WAS AFTER SHE WAS ALREADY PREGNANT!
 
kevljo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I tried to bounce a rubber mallet off the pavement and catch it.

/I caught it alright, right between the eyes
//Probably not the dumbest thing I did, but this one came to mind first
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'll tell a friend's story, briefly. His buddy was assigned to the night watch in some government building. An embassy overseas, IIRC. Anyway someone got ahold of a mannequin and they dressed it up like a scary guy and put a gun in its hands and left it in a dark hallway for the night watch buddy to find. An hour or so later *blam* *blam* *blam* the buddy emptied his gun into the mannequin and the wall behind. They had to track down some patch and paint real quick to keep everyone out of trouble.
 
freetomato
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My girlfriend and I snuck into a hangar after hours and took cheesecake glamour shots of each other draped all over an F-15 Eagle while wearing high heels and lingerie.  Alcohol may have been involved. Those pictures have long since been destroyed but I had a pretty damn good figure back then. I should have kept them.  In retrospect it is a good thing we didn't break our necks because it has to be 15' from the ground when you are up on the jet.  That would have been awkward to try to explain to the security police and the commander.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

JohnnyFark: I was ready to leave West Germany back in 1988 when I was in the Army.

On my last week there they put me on light duties and one of them included inventorying a storage room filled with M16s and other weapons that that have been sitting around there since the early 80s. They said they didn't know how many were in there, and I could have filled a duffel bag full of them and had that sent back on a military and transport back to my hometown free of charge.

If I had known then how valuable they would be I would have done it, and I might have done the temptation, but I guess I did the right thing and inventoried everything properly and got the hell out of there.

I know it doesn't sound stupid, but the one thing I did do that was smart was to get into the officer's room late at night and alter my military records so I could have an honorable discharge and some extra medals thrown in for good measure.

Now, if I was to collect veterans pay of any kind, I would get so much extra money for all those little pieces of tin and a honorable discharge instead of a general one which doesn't get you as much benefits.

I was pretty stupid as a kid then, but I've grown up.


They're calling that "stolen valor" these days. Vets generally don't like that sort of thing, especially when other vets do it.
 
Man. Goatman.
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I don't know that it's the dumbest thing I ever did, but here's my contribution.

Second deployment, working in Public Affairs as a junior enlisted, I get attached as the public affairs rep for the aviation group. Bunch of cool people, but for some reason, their sergeant major HATED me.

One time I was walking out of the operations center and was handing my access badge back to the guards when the sergeant major comes in. As the operations area was a coverless (no hat) zone I was just putting my patrol cap on and he caught my arm.

Aviation Sergeant Major looks at my patrol cap, which for the record, was notoriously filthy. He points at the ring of sweat and dirt on the inside and says "Soldier why'd you let your uniform exist in this state? I want an answer, now. You need to wash it immediately."

I responded "Sergeant Major, I can't take my patrol cap to the laundry because I've only got one."

He shot back and said "Then buy another one."

This is the point where I go for the gusto and do something that some people, including the guards who were watching the exchange, would describe as a very dumb thing

"Sergeant Major, if the Army wanted me to have more than one patrol cap the Army would have issued them to me."

The guards' jaws hit the floor. The commander with the sergeant major smirks. Sergeant major slams the patrol cap back into my hands and storms past with an "As you were." Specialist Goatman's boldness had won the day.
 
