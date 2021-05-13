 Skip to content
(Euro Weekly News)   Hunters need very good eyesight, steady hand to hunt mosquitoes from a helicopter   (euroweeklynews.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Obligatory
Monty Python - Mosquito Hunters
Youtube BHBbJAIcnBI
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Have they tried eye yoga?
 
mononymous
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It is only when you see a mosquito land on your balls, that you realize there's always a way to solve problems without using violence.

Four Tet - No More Mosquitoes (2001)
Youtube l651f3mucXA
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Didn't they come out with a strain that attracted mates but couldnt reproduce?
Was going to release them out into the world but someone thought it was a bad idea.

I recall that in the news at some point.
 
Devo Cornholiosky
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Little Jimmy Dickens How To Catch An African Skeeter Alive
Youtube myg_sqjiaqQ
 
Vern
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Obligatory
[YouTube video: Monty Python - Mosquito Hunters]


Done in one, congratulations!

I always bust out laughing when Idle walks up and finishes it off with a Sten gun.

"There's nothing more dangerous than a wounded mosquito."
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Did anyone else spend a 10 seconds trying to figure out where this story was from because it was not specifically mentioned? Yep, Spain
/the only solution to mosquitoes is hell fire...and oddly enough the music of Don Johnson
 
X-Geek
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's not impossible. I used to bullseye them in my T-16 back home, and they're considerably smaller than 2 meters.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: Didn't they come out with a strain that attracted mates but couldnt reproduce?
Was going to release them out into the world but someone thought it was a bad idea.

I recall that in the news at some point.


Looks like they did release them: https://www.reuters.com/busines​s/healt​hcare-pharmaceuticals/florida-releases​-genetically-modified-mosquitoes-hopes​-reduce-spread-disease-2021-05-10/
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There's nothing more dangerous than a wounded mosquito.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

"You just don't lead them as much!"
 
bughunter
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MythDragon: [i.pinimg.com image 850x553]
"You just don't lead them as much!"


Isn't he supposed to be sitting on his helmet?
 
