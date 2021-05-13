 Skip to content
 
(Fox 2 St. Louis)   Laclede Cab driver 'flabbergasted' to learn passenger robbed a Clayton bank   (fox2now.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Flabbergasted....I always thought that word was amusing.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Further, she was gobsmacked that the jackanape had skeedaddled and was in cahoots.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her motives remain unclear?

Um, she wanted money via the worst risk/reward ratio possible?
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Cash Cab Getaway | Robot Chicken | Adult Swim
Youtube MOpFgC2MCrU
 
pi8you
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LouisZepher [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wasn't thins one of those "wacky situations in no way related to the product" commercials for Geico a few years ago?
 
