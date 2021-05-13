 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   As Americans face a gas shortage British motorists fill up their cars with tea   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hope they put the milk in first.

/Just kidding. You never put the milk in first.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And clotted cream?

/only if you got the J&J vaccine
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
B-B-But I hate tea - that's why we immigrated to Canucklestan!
Can I fill my tank with maple syrup instead?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: B-B-But I hate tea - that's why we immigrated to Canucklestan!
Can I fill my tank with maple syrup instead?


Regular or Premium? Because Regular has carob syrup in in, and that'll clog up your fuel injection.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But did they heat the water in the microwave?
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They operate the pumps with their pinkies sticking out, don't they?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't matter. Oil, tea, water. British cars will just leak it all out.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_stingray
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: But did they heat the water in the microwave?


MICK-ro-wah-vee
Nigella Lawson - Microwave
Youtube LfWsY6Jutzk
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Around 30 vehicles

Oh the humanity.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_stingray: enry: But did they heat the water in the microwave?
MICK-ro-wah-vee


I see your Nigella Lawson video and up the ante:
Nigella Talks Dirty
Youtube RtS2Ikk7A9I
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waiting for the story of someone getting tea and instead get a cuppa petrol
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Thankfully they included a picture of one of the customers
that had bad gas.
 
Elzar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well the Brits have already figured out wood-powered combustion engines, so why not tea?

WOOD POWERED LAWN MOWER
Youtube FK2qK-NCQH8
 
Devo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What about the shortage of plastic bags?
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

johnny_stingray: enry: But did they heat the water in the microwave?

MICK-ro-wah-vee
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/LfWsY6Ju​tzk?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=3]


I always get a "bon-aire" when she talks like that.
 
