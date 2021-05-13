 Skip to content
 
(The New Yorker)   An introduction to asshole cat behaviors, the first article in a million part maxi-series   (newyorker.com) divider line
22
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
*cat casually walks into the room towards her water bowl carrying a toy she intends to drown

no. No. NO! DO NOT PUT THAT IN YOUR WATER AND SPLASH WATER EVERYWHERE!

*cat never pauses and stares at me after dunking said toy
 
testosteronephobe
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I wish that had been funnier. The New Yorker let us down.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

testosteronephobe: I wish that had been funnier. The New Yorker let us down.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My cat always drinks my last beer.
 
Nullav
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Did someone say cat asshole?
 
JaytheFarkingCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: My cat always drinks my last beer.


Mine keeps stealing my lighter and rolling papers for his catnip.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

testosteronephobe: I wish that had been funnier. The New Yorker let us down.


Did you expect lipstick?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

JaytheFarkingCanadian: Spice Must Flow: My cat always drinks my last beer.

Mine keeps stealing my lighter and rolling papers for his catnip.


Catnip? Lucky. Mine smokes meth.
 
BullBearMS [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sad Cat Diary
Youtube PKffm2uI4dk
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: *cat casually walks into the room towards her water bowl carrying a toy she intends to drown

no. No. NO! DO NOT PUT THAT IN YOUR WATER AND SPLASH WATER EVERYWHERE!

*cat never pauses and stares at me after dunking said toy


It's waterboarding. I've yet to be adopted by a cat that doesn't waterboard its toys. Cruelty is the point.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: testosteronephobe: I wish that had been funnier. The New Yorker let us down.

Did you expect lipstick?


Came for "lipstick" not leaving disappointed....and I'll leave this too as it's always my Cat Ass/Butt hole FARK thread meme

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ocelot
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Had to put down a 17 yr old male Maine coon mix 2 weeks ago.Sure miss him.He had a personality that filled a room.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You ever have a clawed cat purposefully climb up on top of your head and use it like a perch to gaze upon the domestic savannah while blending in like some kind of weird fur hat? I could do without that one
 
phishrace
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

berylman: You ever have a clawed cat purposefully climb up on top of your head and use it like a perch to gaze upon the domestic savannah while blending in like some kind of weird fur hat? I could do without that one


What? I love having a cat sitting on my head. But the asshole 2 mm from my face while I try to sleep? Not so much.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Tom Papa is a comedian and author.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sent the missus to ER w/ a twisted ankle
Stole my toothpaste and left it on the kitchen floor.  Twice
Stole my razor and left it on the kitchen floor.
And laid claim to the still-warm pizza.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If you're nice to a cat from an early age it will love you dearly. I still miss my graybutt. He would pat me on the arm or leg when it was time for bed. He wanted to snuggle under the sheets.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Secret cat diary:

DAY 752 - My captors continue to taunt me with bizarre little dangling objects. They dine lavishly on fresh meat, while I am forced to eat dry cereal. The only thing that keeps me going is the hope of escape, and the mild satisfaction I get from ruining the occasional piece of furniture. Tomorrow I may eat another houseplant.
 
morg
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My cats are planting dandelions in my yard.
 
chatoyance
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My cat manipulated me into buying him his own coffee cup (he likes a latte bowl because it fits his whiskers) by constantly putting his paw into my coffee and licking it. He now drinks his own personal frothed milk
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

