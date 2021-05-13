 Skip to content
(Citrus County Chronicle)   Florida man hoarding gas determined to go out in blaze of glory   (chronicleonline.com)
    Florida, Citrus County Fire Rescue crews, Grover Cleveland, Benjamin Harrison, Citrus County, Florida, Homosassa, Florida, vehicle fire, occupant of the vehicle, Texaco Food Mart  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Karma. Good.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Official cause would need to be determined and confirmed by the Florida State Fire Marshal's Office.

I'm going to go with "Marlboro".
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
We should get a few of these stories through the weekend.

/still wondering how long it takes gasoline to eat through a plastic bag.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The Florida State Fire Marshal was on scene to conduct an investigation and Florida Department of Environmental Protection was notified and will coordinate cleanup of the fuel spill.

I hope he gets a bill from Fire Department and the DEP. And then probably finds out his insurance policy has an exclusion for environmental restoration...
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Haha, Fark called it yesterday. I wonder how many more headlines we'll get out of this =)
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What an idiot, you're supposed to transport gas in garbage bags.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So, when the gas supply is up and running again, uh, what's your return policy for gasoline?   Do I get what I paid for it or the new, lower price?

WalamartreturningToiletPaperbytheCartL​oad.jpg
 
Gleeman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ha ha simpsons.gif
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"refused transport against medical advice."

So, he's got second degree burns, but wanted to walk home and rub some dirt in it?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

robodog: Haha, Fark called it yesterday. I wonder how many more headlines we'll get out of this =)


Oh, yeah. We legit predicted this shiat, and there will be further incidents.
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He wasn't hoarding gasoline, he just needed that much fuel to drive his Hummer home.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: "refused transport against medical advice."

So, he's got second degree burns, but wanted to walk home and rub some dirt in it?


Or he was terrified of the resulting bill. He may be an idiot, but he ain't wrong to fear that.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: What an idiot, you're supposed to transport gas in garbage bags.


Clear thin ones at that.
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Considering it's a Hummer, I do kind of wonder:  Is it still "hoarding" if you know you have to fill your tank three times a week anyway?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hummer was on fire at South Alabama Avenue and West Grover Cleveland Boulevard in Homosassa.

There's a joke in there.  Besides "owning a Hummer".
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Trainspotr: "refused transport against medical advice."

So, he's got second degree burns, but wanted to walk home and rub some dirt in it?

Or he was terrified of the resulting bill. He may be an idiot, but he ain't wrong to fear that.


True. I wonder how many more payments he had on the Hummer.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: So, when the gas supply is up and running again, uh, what's your return policy for gasoline?   Do I get what I paid for it or the new, lower price?

WalamartreturningToiletPaperbytheCartL​oad.jpg


Gasoline degrades when stored, so... lower price at the very least.
 
MrBeetle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
In FloridaMan's defense... it was a hummer.  That 20 gallons of extra gas was probably needed to turn around and go directly back to the station to fill the hummer back up again.

It's a vicious cycle
 
aagrajag
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Walker: HotWingConspiracy: What an idiot, you're supposed to transport gas in garbage bags.

Clear thin ones at that.
[img-9gag-fun.9cache.com image 460x259]


That idiot's gonna Zoolander himself.

"Zoolander" is now a verb, in this stupid year.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Walker: HotWingConspiracy: What an idiot, you're supposed to transport gas in garbage bags.

Clear thin ones at that.
[img-9gag-fun.9cache.com image 460x259]


That can't be real...
 
JesusIsNowBlind
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MrBeetle: In FloridaMan's defense... it was a hummer.  That 20 gallons of extra gas was probably needed to turn around and go directly back to the station to fill the hummer back up again.

It's a vicious cycle


Self correcting problem
 
drogg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sporkabob: He wasn't hoarding gasoline, he just needed that much fuel to drive his Hummer home.


Yeah, no shiat. Those things get what, 10 gallons to a mile?
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: "refused transport against medical advice."

So, he's got second degree burns, but wanted to walk home and rub some dirt in it?


Yeah, out of an abundance of embarrassment.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Blue Oyster Cult: Burnin' For You
Youtube ipqqEFoJPL4
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Trainspotr: "refused transport against medical advice."

So, he's got second degree burns, but wanted to walk home and rub some dirt in it?


It is expensive in USA.

Burns hurt, and scar if not treated properly. He'll have some fun weeks ahead of him.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hummer? Check.
Hoarding gas? Check.
Using plastic gas containers? Check.

There was one injury, Marsh said, and the person refused transport against medical advice.

Hmmm...
 
