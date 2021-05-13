 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   To the 3 women who left a severed pig's head and blood on the door of a police officer who testified on behalf of Derek Chauvin: You're not helping   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
After targeting home on April 17, the women also allegedly smeared pig blood on a large hand statue in Santa Rosa Plaza and left a picture of a pig reading "Oink Oink."

Fark user imageView Full Size


I like their style.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm not saying I condone nor approve, but I certainly understand.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good lord, they are too stupid to even manage a decent skip trace for the right address? That's just lazy terrorism.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

wejash: Good lord, they are too stupid to even manage a decent skip trace for the right address? That's just lazy terrorism.


Technically if you agree with their stance it's just littering.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Where do you get a pig's head? Did these ladies get a pig, kill it and slice off the head? Did they just purchase a pig's head? So many unanswered questions.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Combustion: Where do you get a pig's head? Did these ladies get a pig, kill it and slice off the head? Did they just purchase a pig's head? So many unanswered questions.


I would say carniceria, I ain't got no crystal ball. If I had a million dollars, well, I'd bet it all.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: Where do you get a pig's head? Did these ladies get a pig, kill it and slice off the head? Did they just purchase a pig's head? So many unanswered questions.


Lock boutique butcher shops will sell you basically anything if you give them advance notice. I used to live right down the street from a specialty local free-range grass-fed butcher shop, and I'm pretty sure that if you walked in there and said "Hey, can I have a whole goat in two weeks," they'd be like "Okay."

Their stuff was expensive, but I've never had better sausage or pork tenderloin.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Lock boutique butcher shops


*local.

I can't brain today.
 
neapoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Combustion: Where do you get a pig's head? Did these ladies get a pig, kill it and slice off the head? Did they just purchase a pig's head? So many unanswered questions.

I would say carniceria, I ain't got no crystal ball. If I had a million dollars, well, I'd bet it all.


True. They got all sorts of extras in the back. I've heard.
 
Headso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wow, amazing that the police were able solve this crime so quickly.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Jesus lady, calm down"
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing to see here. Good leftist do not have to answer to anyone.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As the pig head and blood are easy to remove and clean up, methinks felony vandalism seems too extreme, IMHO.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With all due respect, I'm not sure that these cops would have understood a more subtle message.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: Where do you get a pig's head? Did these ladies get a pig, kill it and slice off the head? Did they just purchase a pig's head? So many unanswered questions.


I think some ethnic food shops carry them.

/And you thought getting the old phone number from someone who owes lots of money was bad.
 
Headso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BobCumbers: Nothing to see here. Good leftist do not have to answer to anyone.


uh... they were arrested and pretty quickly unlike the capitol rioters.
 
bthom37
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Headso: wow, amazing that the police were able solve this crime so quickly.


Well yeah, the call came in as an officer has been decapitated.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

HawgWild: I'm not saying I condone nor approve, but I certainly understand.


I understand that it's an attempt to subvert the justice system by intimidating witnesses.

I also understand that is *NEVER* a good thing, period.  And you shouldn't "understand" it, even in the Chris Rock sense.  This is the sort of thing that, if left unchecked, is going to result in our society collapsing into anarchy.  When the courts can't be relied upon to dispense dispassionate justice because of outside intimidation than you really don't have a justice system at all.  You've just got government sanctioned mob rule.

Which is great if you're on the side of the mob, right up until the mob turns on you.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So now I know where the severed pig head I ordered went.

All my kid wanted for his birthday was Severed Pig Head Soup. Had to settle for Campbells Cream of Mushroom.  Close but the kid knows the difference.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Pig face is so yummy. [homersimpsondrool.png]
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Headso: BobCumbers: Nothing to see here. Good leftist do not have to answer to anyone.

uh... they were arrested and pretty quickly unlike the capitol rioters.


Not only that, but you're not going to see them get interviewed on MSNBC and talk radio about being brave heroes who lashed out at government overreach.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Combustion: Where do you get a pig's head? Did these ladies get a pig, kill it and slice off the head? Did they just purchase a pig's head? So many unanswered questions.


Str8 from the butcher, no problem.
 
ifky
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Combustion: Where do you get a pig's head? Did these ladies get a pig, kill it and slice off the head? Did they just purchase a pig's head? So many unanswered questions.


Any good butcher can get you one. I order them to make scrapple or head cheese.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dittybopper: This is the sort of thing that, if left unchecked, is going to result in our society collapsing into anarchy.


Said the Republican about everything, everywhere, all the time.

/munches freedom fries
 
shinji3i
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Combustion: Where do you get a pig's head? Did these ladies get a pig, kill it and slice off the head? Did they just purchase a pig's head? So many unanswered questions.


y.yarn.coView Full Size

Hey. We got monkey.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dittybopper: HawgWild: I'm not saying I condone nor approve, but I certainly understand.

I understand that it's an attempt to subvert the justice system by intimidating witnesses.

I also understand that is *NEVER* a good thing, period.  And you shouldn't "understand" it, even in the Chris Rock sense.  This is the sort of thing that, if left unchecked, is going to result in our society collapsing into anarchy.  When the courts can't be relied upon to dispense dispassionate justice because of outside intimidation than you really don't have a justice system at all.  You've just got government sanctioned mob rule.

Which is great if you're on the side of the mob, right up until the mob turns on you.


You want to talk about things "left unchecked"? Our police have been left unchecked for decades, and what do we have to show for it? They don't enforce laws, they don't deter crime, they brutalize and kill minorities, and they are impervious to prosecution.

Cops are fascists. I'm okay with whatever gets it through their heads that their fascism isn't okay.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: As the pig head and blood are easy to remove and clean up, methinks felony vandalism seems too extreme, IMHO.


Me thinks cops think they are above the law and therefore, any questionning of their bullshiat gets you +eleventy charges.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Light vandalism, that causes no actual damage? Immediate felony charges, swift justice.

Murder a guy? Well, if your a cop then we should have a long drawn out discussion, an internal review, get some lawyers, have a long court battle, all in the name of "but did he really do anything wrong here?"
 
Greil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dittybopper: HawgWild: I'm not saying I condone nor approve, but I certainly understand.

I understand that it's an attempt to subvert the justice system by intimidating witnesses.

I also understand that is *NEVER* a good thing, period.  And you shouldn't "understand" it, even in the Chris Rock sense.  This is the sort of thing that, if left unchecked, is going to result in our society collapsing into anarchy.  When the courts can't be relied upon to dispense dispassionate justice because of outside intimidation than you really don't have a justice system at all.  You've just got government sanctioned mob rule.

Which is great if you're on the side of the mob, right up until the mob turns on you.


But that's the whole point, the courts alreadycan't be relied upon. Chauvin's case was a fingers crossed, white knuckles affair on one of the clearest cut police murders in recent history.

That's why they did this and I'm not even gonna bother with the "I don't approve" half of the quote.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"We're going to secretly replace the middle picture with one of Paul Reubens in drag and see if anyone notices."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlHarris31
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This will be brought up at Chauvin appeal as an instance of witness tampering, and so it's beyond not helping and into the "actively helping Chauvin launch a successful appeal" territory.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Are they certain it's pig's blood?
 
Thisbymaster
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Littering is only a finable offence.
 
Dryad
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

lolmao500: AirForceVet: As the pig head and blood are easy to remove and clean up, methinks felony vandalism seems too extreme, IMHO.

Me thinks cops think they are above the law and therefore, any questionning of their bullshiat gets you +eleventy charges.


Questioning police is often a capital offense
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Combustion: Where do you get a pig's head? Did these ladies get a pig, kill it and slice off the head? Did they just purchase a pig's head? So many unanswered questions.


Our nephew owns a piggery. He raises & sells pigs. Every year we get a pig for investing in his start up as part of the loan repayment. If you were to ask him, he would sell you the pig. He will butcher & pack it for you. He is about 100 miles from this incident.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Combustion: Where do you get a pig's head? Did these ladies get a pig, kill it and slice off the head? Did they just purchase a pig's head? So many unanswered questions.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I used to walk by such a place on my way home from work. They're increasingly rare, but if you live anywhere even remotely multi-cultural, there's probably a market for them.
 
webron [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dothemath: [Fark user image image 275x183]
"Jesus lady, calm down"


I mean he just defended a cop who tortured a man to death in broad daylight in front of witnesses who were recording it, while other police say and watched.  I just don't understand why black people are so upset and well, just plain uppity about the whole situation!
Of course government agents should be allowed to kill anyone at any time for any or no reason.  That's the whole point of America, unlimited and unaccountable government power over life and death, right?  /s

Seriously, when people start dragging these out of control killed cops and the cops who protect them either actively or by keeping quiet and hanging them in the streets, I'll give a damn. At this point anything short of burning their houses down is showing a hell of a lot of restraint.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Not only that, but you're not going to see them get interviewed on MSNBC and talk radio about being brave heroes who lashed out at government overreach.


one has to die to earn the title of martyr.
 
webron [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: As the pig head and blood are easy to remove and clean up, methinks felony vandalism seems too extreme, IMHO.


It's a cop, it's not like it's a crime against some civilians.  This was a crime that matters!  /s

There is no justice in the USA while cops and others are treated as better than citizens.
 
webron [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Combustion: Where do you get a pig's head? Did these ladies get a pig, kill it and slice off the head? Did they just purchase a pig's head? So many unanswered questions.

I think some ethnic food shops carry them.

/And you thought getting the old phone number from someone who owes lots of money was bad.


JFC, it's called a butchers shop.  Y'all never roasted a pig?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Lurk Who's Talking: Combustion: Where do you get a pig's head? Did these ladies get a pig, kill it and slice off the head? Did they just purchase a pig's head? So many unanswered questions.

Our nephew owns a piggery. He raises & sells pigs. Every year we get a pig for investing in his start up as part of the loan repayment. If you were to ask him, he would sell you the pig. He will butcher & pack it for you. He is about 100 miles from this incident.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nburghmatt
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i'll allow it
 
webron [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dittybopper: HawgWild: I'm not saying I condone nor approve, but I certainly understand.

I understand that it's an attempt to subvert the justice system by intimidating witnesses.

I also understand that is *NEVER* a good thing, period.  And you shouldn't "understand" it, even in the Chris Rock sense.  This is the sort of thing that, if left unchecked, is going to result in our society collapsing into anarchy.  When the courts can't be relied upon to dispense dispassionate justice because of outside intimidation than you really don't have a justice system at all.  You've just got government sanctioned mob rule.

Which is great if you're on the side of the mob, right up until the mob turns on you.


Subvert a witness after the trial?
when your point is that cops are right to murder people that are handcuffed and face down on the ground. Anyone with a sense of decency will right abhor you.  If you testified for a child molester saying the kids were asking for it, it may get approval from conservatives, be decent people will want to to leave.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BeansNfranks: Light vandalism, that causes no actual damage? Immediate felony charges, swift justice.

Murder a guy? Well, if your a cop then we should have a long drawn out discussion, an internal review, get some lawyers, have a long court battle, all in the name of "but did he really do anything wrong here?"


Can you let us know where you live so I can leave a pig's head there?  Somewhere in the past ownership or tenancy there's probably been someone who lived there that I don't like.  If not maybe they drove past.  I'm sure the blood and smell isn't too terrible from a pigs head, particularly if it sits there for a few days.

And yes, murder cases require investigation and trials.    shocking.

It's been a few weeks since the vandalism, which is about when the Capital rioters were starting to get arrested.

That said, felony conspiracy and vandalism charges are an over stretch.  They'll probably be plead down to a fine and community service.
 
webron [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AlHarris31: This will be brought up at Chauvin appeal as an instance of witness tampering, and so it's beyond not helping and into the "actively helping Chauvin launch a successful appeal" territory.


How could this have effected the trial?
 
webron [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Thisbymaster: Littering is only a finable offence.


For whites.  For blacks it's somewhere better a fine or getting shot down in the streets.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

wejash: Good lord, they are too stupid to even manage a decent skip trace for the right address? That's just lazy terrorism.


Give it time. Rowan is quite the ACAB activist and has been in the news there before. https://www.pressdemocrat.com​/article/​news/black-lives-matter-rally-draws-mo​dest-crowd-in-santa-rosa-renewed-calls​-fo/
 
Frizbone
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This felonious action is fully supported and endorsed by the Democratic National Committee...Just like how Climate Action groups fully supports anyone who cuts the brake lines of gas guzzlers and older vehicles in the name of environmentalism.
 
