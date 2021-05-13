 Skip to content
(CNN)   Tyger, tyger on the lam / in the suburbs in a van / what Texan halfwit's crackpot scheme / would lead to such dumbassery?   (cnn.com)
    Houston Police Department, Houston, Police, whereabouts of the tiger, Downtown Houston, Andy Summers, animal groups, Victor Hugo Cuevas  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Pitching a Netflix series?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you ever wanted to have a good time...read about any of the man-eating tigers that have been recorded in the last 150 years. Most of them have body counts in the 200-300 range.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carole Baskin, of Netflix's "Tiger King" fame, praised the off-duty deputy in an interview with CNN for his response when confronting the tiger.

"I was so impressed with the deputy that showed up on the scene because he did exactly the right thing, and he showed amazing restraint in not shooting that tiger," Baskin said.

Baskin continued, "The first thing you should do is feed it your husband's body."
 
JAGUART
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One thing's for sure, there's gonna be a dead tiger at the end of this.
 
HoratioGates [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, the great poet Henry Blake.

(Was going to make a Johnny Depp 'Dead Man'/William Blake reference but only three of us have watched the movie.)
 
Bazolar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Do I make 4 or am I part of the 3?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

She's got a point. A handgun isn't going to stop a tiger. It would just piss it off. You'd need a pretty sizable rifle. Or something with a huge rate of fire.
 
Totally Legitimate Businessman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone lured this tiger into their basement and they're hiding it.
 
apoptotic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"...he looked out the window and saw a tiger sitting in his front yard....Ramos cautiously went outside to get a closer look."

*facepalm*

And the guy who came to retrieve said tiger was already out on bond "for an unrelated murder charge" and they let him bond out again. Maybe 'don't associate with tigers' should be a standard bond condition for murder cases.

WTFisThisIcantEven.jpg
 
skyotter
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Video of the armed deputy yelling at the guy to get his F*CKING TIGER inside.
Raw Video of Deputy Wes Manion confronting Victor Cuevas and his tiger on the loose
Youtube b9KdmKMDLrs
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

I must be the third. I also have the soundtrack album.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Owning a tiger is a violation of Houston law, a misdemeanor punishable with a maximum $500 fine, but it is legal under Texas state law with certain restrictions.

I'm pretty sure one of those restrictions is "Don't let it roam the streets unattended.".

And then they interview that Tiger King chick? Could they have made their story any more irrelevant?
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Totally Legitimate Businessman: Someone lured this tiger into their basement and they're hiding it.


Houston does not have basements. We would call that an underground pool here if we did. I am sure it is hiding, there is a ton of green space near West Houston.
 
HoratioGates [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Probably part of the three... unless more than one other person shows up in the thread.  :)
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Totally Legitimate Businessman: Someone lured this tiger into their basement and they're hiding it.


...for a secret breeding program.

Bot v2.38beta [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
