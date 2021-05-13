 Skip to content
(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: The worst thing about going back to the office again. Yes, it's pooping   (slate.com) divider line
54
    More: Obvious, Irritable bowel syndrome, Gastroenterology, Digestion, Defecation, Constipation, office bathroom, Flatulence, Digestive system  
54 Comments     (+0 »)
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's not going to be pretty.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wearing a mask eases the pain of Sheetz bathrooms.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks Slate. An article by people with fussy bowels for people with fussy bowels.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Switching from my heated bidet seat to industrial TP has been bloody.

Literally.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I will admit, I will miss doing this from my home office...
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having my own toilet has been one of the perks of working from home and pooping with the door open is the cherry on top.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Muta: Having my own toilet has been one of the perks of working from home and pooping with the door open is the cherry on top.


Something about grabbing a cherry popsicle with a handful of dryer lint.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
neongoats
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Pro-tip: if your office sells those 0 calorie orange flavored Monster drinks, that will solve your problem. About an hour after swigging one of those down you'll be dropping soup cans and rolls of pennies into that pond with zest and gusto.

/sweetened with sorbitol
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Another reason I love work from home. Plus sharing a toilet with other people sucks. Do you know how many nightmares I've walked into because the idiots I work with don't know how to flush or have insane digestive issues?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yes, but it's pooping at $50 an hour.

Unlike that social hour across the cube farm that's costing at least $500 and hour and will go for 2 hours.

Yeah.  Yeah.  I'm farking at work.  So, when you have a SharePoint list feed to InfoPath (I know.  I know.  You got something better non-Office 365?  Yeah.  Look at your feet.  I'm sure the answers down there).  Anyhow, when you update the SP list with another question because the customer had a committee meeting with her peers and decided to ask one more question (and you can't use SP survey cause it looks SharePointy and half the customers down't have CACs), why doesn't the new question show up in the Data Connection even though InfoPath says the list is updated?

So, I'm gonna go poop.  Look at the vending machines and come back to see if a SharePoint miracle has occurred.  And Fark more because the network is actually staying up.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barricaded Gunman [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
There's a guy who's regularly in one of the stalls in my building's bathroom who sits on the toilet watching The Office with the sound up so loud I can understand the dialog while standing at the urinal. He also laughs audibly. It always makes me think about my bathroom at home, and how it's private, clean and peaceful. Sigh.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
FTFA: "she'll probably try to poop before she has to leave for classes."

I just wanted to re-post that sentence.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fortunate to have a single-stall at work. Usually not too busy.
 
TheSubjunctive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: Switching from my heated bidet seat to industrial TP has been bloody.


You beat me to it.  I've pooped somewhere without a bidet like maybe three times in the last year?

Until offices get with it though, take a page from your Muslim co-workers.  "Why is Ahmed carrying an old 20oz pop bottle to the bathroom?"  Ahh, that's why.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Is it worse than farting and having a co-worker think something died in the wall?
 
steklo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Hell Poodle: Another reason I love work from home. Plus sharing a toilet with other people sucks. Do you know how many nightmares I've walked into because the idiots I work with don't know how to flush or have insane digestive issues?


But just think about not overhearing all those cell phone conversations from the stall next to you while they are on their cell phones taking a crap. I can't think of anything more rude than that.  I love it when they say "hang on" and then flush...
 
Dinodork
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm my own personal Western Kansas Soil Enrichment Project right now.

You guys get to poop in BUILDINGS?
 
steklo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: Until offices get with it though, take a page from your Muslim co-workers.  "Why is Ahmed carrying an old 20oz pop bottle to the bathroom?"  Ahh, that's why.


CSB

Hauppauge, NY Circa 2010

We would see stray socks in the men's room from time to time next to the sinks. We all wondered why and then someone mentioned that some Muslims wash their feet.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Muta: Having my own toilet has been one of the perks of working from home and pooping with the door open is the cherry on top.


I have been single since the pandemic (coincidental) and pooping with the door open is AWESOME. Took me a while to get back in the habit of not giving a damn, but I'm back in pure bachelor mode. Not only is the door always open but I eat like sh*t, rarely wear clothes in the house, snore without criticism, and basically do whateva.

Of course I miss my GF but I like this a lot better. Being alone has benefits.
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Lack of lap cats will be the actual worst thing, though.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"....says Mark, a 49-year-old Kansas City-based production manager for an airport planning firm who requested that only his first name be used because he doesn't "want the entire world to know I have butt issues..."

Well it's a good thing they didnt provide enough info to out his ass anyway.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
 Can also now fart whenever and wherever I want. That's the biggest perk of being single.
 
Huggermugger [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I always liked to have a can of Glade available in there so that I could try to neutralize the smell of my poops.  Thus, I had an agreement with the Office Manager that she would keep cans in stock so that I could get one when the old one ran out.  (And I would mark it with Sharpie "6th floor Ladies room, do not remove".)

Unfortunately, I became 'known' for this, and remember one day when I was in the stall and someone came in the bathroom as another person was at the sink, and said "where's the Glade?  Didn't Huggermugger get us a new can?"

/retired now
 
hej
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Would kinda agree.  I'm in IT, nearly everyone on my floor is male, there's constantly competition for the toilets right around the time the caffeine starts working it's magic.
 
steklo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: Can also now fart whenever and wherever I want. That's the biggest perk of being single.


my personal favorite....wearing boxers on the sofa and it happens to peak out the front I don't give a shiat.
 
Rembrant_Q_Einstein
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
When I go back to the office, I'll need to get out of the habit of making noises while I poo.
 
steklo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

hej: Would kinda agree.  I'm in IT, nearly everyone on my floor is male, there's constantly competition for the toilets right around the time the caffeine starts working it's magic.


Worked in a 4 story public office building. Spending time trying to find an "empty" bathroom so I can take dump was time consuming. After a while I learned that 1PM was the worst time as everyone was coming back from lunch.

11AM was a good time and so was around 3PM.
 
marklar [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Walker: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 335x288]


This is one of my all time favorite gifs. Something about the dismissiveness of it makes me love it.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Thanks Slate. An article by people with fussy bowels for people with fussy bowels.


Fussy Bowels is my stage name when I sing with my blues band.
 
gar1013
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: Petit_Merdeux: Switching from my heated bidet seat to industrial TP has been bloody.

You beat me to it.  I've pooped somewhere without a bidet like maybe three times in the last year?

Until offices get with it though, take a page from your Muslim co-workers.  "Why is Ahmed carrying an old 20oz pop bottle to the bathroom?"  Ahh, that's why.


That still doesn't explain why Larry from Accounts Payable walks in with an empty wide mouth Mayo jar and then walks out without it.
 
Salmon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Do you guys know why it's unhealthy to sit on the toilet for long durations?

Because the shiat on your asshole starts to dry up and doesn't fully wipe off,

So that's farking disgusting and you can rest assured that your ass smells like poop all day.
 
gar1013
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Animatronik: "....says Mark, a 49-year-old Kansas City-based production manager for an airport planning firm who requested that only his first name be used because he doesn't "want the entire world to know I have butt issues..."

Well it's a good thing they didnt provide enough info to out his ass anyway.


Oh... THAT Mark.

Never would have thought.
 
steklo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Salmon: So that's farking disgusting and you can rest assured that your ass smells like poop all day.


Aren't they making bathroom wet wipes now?

Bidets, they are truly a blessing in Europe.
 
gar1013
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Rembrant_Q_Einstein: When I go back to the office, I'll need to get out of the habit of making noises while I poo.


What kind of noises?

I mean, if you're speaking Latin backwards, I think you have bigger problems on your hand than pooping.
 
steklo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Salmon: Do you guys know why it's unhealthy to sit on the toilet for long durations?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fussy Bowels?  I guess that's the aged version of Peaky Blinders.
 
discoballer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: Petit_Merdeux: Switching from my heated bidet seat to industrial TP has been bloody.

You beat me to it.  I've pooped somewhere without a bidet like maybe three times in the last year?

Until offices get with it though, take a page from your Muslim co-workers.  "Why is Ahmed carrying an old 20oz pop bottle to the bathroom?"  Ahh, that's why.


Holy shiat, you're changing lives here.
 
silverfoxx1974
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

discoballer: TheSubjunctive: Petit_Merdeux: Switching from my heated bidet seat to industrial TP has been bloody.

You beat me to it.  I've pooped somewhere without a bidet like maybe three times in the last year?

Until offices get with it though, take a page from your Muslim co-workers.  "Why is Ahmed carrying an old 20oz pop bottle to the bathroom?"  Ahh, that's why.

Holy shiat, you're changing lives here.


Agreed
Ordered
 
genner
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The one thing I do miss about office work is the slow crop-dusting saunter to the throne room.
The one thing I DON'T miss about office work is losing the skid-mark competition on said throne.
 
patrick767
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: Petit_Merdeux: Switching from my heated bidet seat to industrial TP has been bloody.

You beat me to it.  I've pooped somewhere without a bidet like maybe three times in the last year?

Until offices get with it though, take a page from your Muslim co-workers.  "Why is Ahmed carrying an old 20oz pop bottle to the bathroom?"  Ahh, that's why.


wtf? There's a 99.99% chance I'd have to fish that bottle out of the poop water in the bowl.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
discoballer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

patrick767: TheSubjunctive: Petit_Merdeux: Switching from my heated bidet seat to industrial TP has been bloody.

You beat me to it.  I've pooped somewhere without a bidet like maybe three times in the last year?

Until offices get with it though, take a page from your Muslim co-workers.  "Why is Ahmed carrying an old 20oz pop bottle to the bathroom?"  Ahh, that's why.

wtf? There's a 99.99% chance I'd have to fish that bottle out of the poop water in the bowl.

[Fark user image image 489x156]


Flush first. 🤷
 
darch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Seriously people, invest in a Tushy bidet. It's so easy to install, even a moron like me did it. Change your life man. I have trouble going on regular toilets now. Why is the US so farking backward with this stuff? Oh yeah, a Puritan-founded country who has hang ups about anything remotely body-focused. Got it.

Tushy. Do it.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There will be other things I will miss: being able to cook whatever I want whenever I want (I have gotten to be a pro at over easy eggs), being able to take a nap at lunch, no commute, wearing sweats, etc. But being a shy pooper and able to poop when I want and on my own toilet is definitely up there.
 
Gergesa
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I worked at Kohl's during a seasonal hiring period and the warehouse had like 4k people in it.  Those stalls were as busy as a hooker at Mardi Gras.  It was not uncommon to see several stalls with "out of order signs" on them because of the stress they were under.

I saw unspeakable horrors in the bathrooms.  I am uncertain how some people could be so disgusting.

I think so much poop was leaving the building that whenever the toilets flushed, the sewer lines below had enough much methane in them it somehow managed to escape through the toilet hole.
 
steklo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: The one thing I do miss about office work is the slow crop-dusting saunter to the throne roo


In my old office, we had a co-worker who was extremely stinky after going poo in the main men's room in the hallway. He was quite proud of his stink bombs and would often come back into the office and proudly announce that he "smoked out the joint" and to give it a few hours before going in.

Nearly every day, a co-worker would go to the bathroom, open the door, take a whiff and then come right back and say; "Dear god someone died in the men's room" And  Mr Stinky would proudly say, "I had Taco Bell today!"
 
Rembrant_Q_Einstein
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gar1013: Rembrant_Q_Einstein: When I go back to the office, I'll need to get out of the habit of making noises while I poo.

What kind of noises?

I mean, if you're speaking Latin backwards, I think you have bigger problems on your hand than pooping.


It's sort of a progression: 1st, I start with some grunts of encouragement, then some groans of mild discomfort and then finish it off with sighs of satisfaction.  It's kind of a narrative arc that I don't need to share with co-workers.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.