 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Axios)   The US is finally turning the tide against Covid   (axios.com) divider line
8
    More: Followup, Public health, Smallpox, Vaccination, United States, Vaccine, big picture, lowest level, next step  
•       •       •

386 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 May 2021 at 12:43 PM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't jinx us now.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It takes longer when there's fat MAGA types sitting on our backs as we try to reach the finish line.

images.theweek.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Wow. I've read about the fine art of using maps as propaganda, but not-colouring the "no change" regions of an epi map is a master class.

What's weirder is that they didn't need to do that. The USA is actually soing well.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: soing well.


Doing.

But they are probably soing well, too. Whatever that is.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Just wait 2 weeks
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I do like this much better than the last couple times cases started declining and all the state governments were like "Okay, we're slightly down from our peak, time to open everything up!"
 
wxboy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We haven't had a good social holiday to ruin our progress in quite a while. Good news though! Memorial Day weekend is coming up!
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.