 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(We Are Central PA)   Residents of a small town complain about a) people who won't wear masks, b) drug trafficking, or c) noise from a new pickleball court   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
23
    More: Facepalm, Racquet sport, Tennis, Racquet sports, Court, only official court, resident Stephanie Cutler, Types of tennis match, CENTRE COUNTY  
•       •       •

435 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 May 2021 at 10:32 AM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pickleball players.  Not even once.

/get off my tennis court you perverts
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Residents: "This noise is unbearable!"
Elderly pickleball player: "I'm pickleball Riiiick!!"
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's probably the after game orgies that are loud.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
ok, what is pickleball?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: ok, what is pickleball?


Related to tennis elbow
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: ok, what is pickleball?


Oversized ping-pong paddle.  Wiffle Ball.  Tennis court.

It's awesome, and I played in the mid-90s during elementary school.  Anyone who dislikes it is basically a fuddy-duddy and can be safely ignored.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Has there been an incident?
 
hammettman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: ok, what is pickleball?


You know how T-ball is baseball for young kids?
Pickleball is tennis for old boomers.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

hammettman: some_beer_drinker: ok, what is pickleball?

You know how T-ball is baseball for young kids?
Pickleball is tennis for old boomers.


This.

They can't run back and forth on the baseline because they've had hips or knees replaced.

The courts are considerably narrower than a volleyball court, so when you play doubles, you don't need to move much.  Remember that whiffleballs have a really low ratio of momentum to air resistance.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Nothing that gunfire can't solve.
/'Merica
 
starlost
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

hammettman: some_beer_drinker: ok, what is pickleball?

You know how T-ball is baseball for young kids?
Pickleball is tennis for old boomers.


at least us boomers learned how to hit a baseball by having it tossed to us not using the t-ball stand.
/get off my yawn and don't ask to borrow my tools. i'm busy being retired.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They painted pickle ball courts on two of the tennis courts in the park by my house. Thinking of getting the kids started on pickle ball and moving them up to tennis when their hand-eye coordination improves.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is this what Stand Your Ground laws are for?
 
ClassicLantern
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The time to complain was back when the Environmental Impact Report (EIR) was approved by the planning commission, the arts council, the parks department, finance, the compliance department, and the town council.  Sorry Charlie.  You should have paid attention to the letters you received from the city.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
BADMINTON FOREVER!

FARK PICKLEBALL!

FARK TENNIS!
 
taintbaggins
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: ok, what is pickleball?


It's like tennis except you can play it without spilling your drink.
 
billy_chuck
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Pennsylvania.
The Santorum flows deep.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Subtonic: BADMINTON FOREVER!

FARK PICKLEBALL!

FARK TENNIS!


can even guess why my brain went here

Pac-Man Fever (Original)
Youtube XY_ESTnBlS0
 
eagles95
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Subtonic: BADMINTON FOREVER!

FARK PICKLEBALL!

FARK TENNIS!


I hated Badminton in high school. Always went against the guy who thought he was Federer and would try to kill the shuttlecock every time.  He also hated that I did a lot of drop shots
 
powhound
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Pickleball hate? Not on my Fark.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Pickleball? I blame Rick and Morty.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"I can't do yoga on my deck because of the pickleball noise" Has to be the firstiest of first world problems.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

eagles95: Subtonic: BADMINTON FOREVER!

FARK PICKLEBALL!

FARK TENNIS!

I hated Badminton in high school. Always went against the guy who thought he was Federer and would try to kill the shuttlecock every time.  He also hated that I did a lot of drop shots


Badminton was fun in gym. Volleyball was my most hated sport to play. It meant the teacher was hungover again and since the nets were usually already up, he didn't have to do shiat. We played it ALL THE FARKING TIME. Floor Hockey was best through, but we only got to play it a handful of times, despite me being a GOD at it.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.