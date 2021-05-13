 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KKTV Colorado Springs)   When life hands you lemons you make lemonade. When life gives you a truck full of flaming lemons you hope for a semi full of salmon steaks to crash into it   (kktv.com) divider line
23
    More: Strange, Colorado, Colorado State Patrol, truck drivers, Truck, Rocky Mountains, Semi-trailer truck, easy task, brief update  
•       •       •

434 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 May 2021 at 12:57 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or throw a lemon party. lemonparty.org
Do not search that
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spent the last three years living next to a lemon processing plant. Getting a kick. Wasn't so bad. The onion processing plant a mile away was nasty af tho
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When life gives you lemons, don't make lemonade. Make life take the lemons back! Get mad! I don't want your damn lemons, what the hell am I supposed to do with these? Demand to see life's manager! Make life rue the day it thought it could give Cave Johnson lemons! Do you know who I am? I'm the man who's gonna burn your truck down!

WITH THE LEMONS.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you put lemon on my Salmon I'll firebomb your house
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flaming lemon is slang for UTI.
 
TUFAschistEH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Char grilled salmon is the best!🍋🔥
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cave Johnson successfully made the combustible lemon!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It isn't clear where one driver was headed or where they were coming

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size



"There's something happening here, and what it is ain't exactly...obvious."
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm hate you all.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: I'm hate you all.


fark sakes, is autocorrect on fire today, or what?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oysterman: Cave Johnson successfully made the combustible lemon!


Now I'm nostalgic for the Portal game series. Aperture science, fluorescent calcium and praying mantis DNA forevs
The Pre-Recorded Messages of Cave Johnson
Youtube OmH7tAJ0SfA
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Flaming Lemons is the name of my punk rock act with all the musicians being half-naked old people.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [pics.me.me image 500x419]


Obviously, it got there in a coconut.

/no wait - that's limes.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

toddalmighty: Or throw a lemon party. lemonparty.org
Do not search that


Flaming Lemon Party is the name of my Rolling Stones klezmer cover band.
 
guestguy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


data.whicdn.comView Full Size
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Great headline, subby!
 
Slypork
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade: Last Year's Lemons
Youtube 0cEEwXBPiWE

Personally I'd rather cut my tongue out with the sharpened metal from the can than drink that swill.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Update: tractor mistaken to be full of lemons was actually full of rocks

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

berylman: Oysterman: Cave Johnson successfully made the combustible lemon!

Now I'm nostalgic for the Portal game series. Aperture science, fluorescent calcium and praying mantis DNA forevs
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/OmH7tAJ0​SfA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Maybe that's what I'll play this weekend.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.