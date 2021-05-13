 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(DeadState)   Florida Man: "I dare you to arrest me." Florida cop: "OK"   (deadstate.org) divider line
15
    More: Florida, Florida, Timothy Carpenter, United States, Masks, Gas mask, North Naples store, state of Florida, Police  
•       •       •

556 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 May 2021 at 11:05 AM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am sure that those who support a business' rights to refuse service will leap to the store and the cops defense.

Any. Day. Now.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You hit retirement, you need a hobby. This guy has found a unique one, I suppose.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Such a patriot.
 
dothemath
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How did old white men get in charge of everything being this stupid...?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dothemath: How did old white men get in charge of everything being this stupid...?


They split up responsibilities with the old white women.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Found out.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: I am sure that those who support a business' rights to refuse service will leap to the store and the cops defense.

Any. Day. Now.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pueblonative
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
FAFO, asshole.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Funny thing is that this is basically always how trespassing charges work. If you are asked to leave and you leave, there are no charges. He would have faced no consequences for the mask thing, it's only because he refused to leave private property.

I wonder what percentage of trespassing charges contain the same literal phrase "I dare you to arrest me" ?
 
stuffy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Need to start giving these out.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Should have dared him NOT to arrest you, dumbass.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Is it so hard to leave a store when told to leave a store?

Poor cop just wants to get him out, protect the store's right to have its own rules, and let the angry guy go cool down. But he had to press it and now there's booking & records & paperwork.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Didn't even make it to the double dog dare.
 
shroom
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm loving watching all these conservatives suddenly discover what their precious "property rights" actually means.
 
Kuta
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Shiba San - OKAY
Youtube 1txVyyLkb6g
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.