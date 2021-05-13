 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Abc.net.au)   Old and busted: Fishing nets to catch sea food. New hotness: Fishing nets to collect dead bodies floating down the Ganges River before they become sea food   (abc.net.au) divider line
11
    More: Sick, Bihar, Ganges, India, Uttar Pradesh, Varanasi, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, Patna  
•       •       •

252 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 May 2021 at 12:26 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Those Ganges River Delta crabs are a delicacy in Singapore
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IgG4: Those Ganges River Delta crabs are a delicacy in Singapore
[Fark user image 259x194]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
But it's just the flu.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
infinispace.netView Full Size
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ganges river sharks have to eat too, ya know
 
palelizard
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fish got to eat too. It's the circle of life, y'all.
 
OldJames
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Seems like a problem that would solve itself. The ocean is full of things that eat things
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.