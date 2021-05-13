 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Axios)   Apparently the writer of this story isn't aware of small rugs and dumpsters. Just saying   (axios.com) divider line
32
    More: Strange, Death, United States House of Representatives, Donald Trump, Republican Party, George H. W. Bush, Costs, Price, George W. Bush  
•       •       •

1312 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 May 2021 at 11:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The whole system is designed to extract your last penny at your last breath.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
....I guess some of those people don't have life insurance?
 
Pextor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually you need a pretty big rug.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fu*k all that.
I plan on dying in a boat explosion.
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mom's of the age where she's assigning advance directives and post...shuffling instructions. She said "Burn me and spread my ashes in the mountains. Put the remains in a plastic bag, I don't care. Just don't spend too much."
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Small rug?

Theyre talking about dying in America, son, not Malaysia.

We need one of those tarps they put on the baseball field when it rains.
 
synithium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prop me up beside the jukebox when I die.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mod3072
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife will probably just stuff me in a Hefty bag and drag me to the curb on trash day. Hopefully I don't die on a Tuesday during the summer, or I'll be pretty stinky by the time the garbage truck comes the next Monday.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pextor: Actually you need a pretty big rug.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please don't bury me
Down in that cold cold ground
No, I'd druther have "em" cut me up
And pass me all around
Throw my brain in a hurricane
And the blind can have my eyes
And the deaf can take both of my ears
If they don't mind the size
Give my stomach to Milwaukee
If they run out of beer
Put my socks in a cedar box
Just get "em" out of here
Venus de Milo can have my arms
Look out! I've got your nose
Sell my heart to the junkman
And give my love to Rose

Give my feet to the footloose
Careless, fancy free
Give my knees to the needy
Don't pull that stuff on me
Hand me down my walking cane
It's a sin to tell a lie
Send my mouth way down south
And kiss my ass goodbye
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, the amount of shiat a writer for axios isn't aware of could fill that Indiana Jones warehouse.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After a quick Google search for cremation services in Hawaii I realized something.  That article is complaining about cars not being affordable by going to a Bentley dealer.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
taz cold cold ground
Youtube CzDtYJLfA9Q

What for you bury me in the cold cold ground?
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Subby, the amount of shiat a writer for axios isn't aware of could fill that Indiana Jones warehouse.


Are you aware of jokes?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: ....I guess some of those people don't have life insurance?


I don't.  No heirs, so no point.  My pension should cover budget funerary expenses or reimbursing the primary personal representative (transporting body to crematorium, transporting ashes to cemetery, buying a grave marker, digging a hole and dumping the ashes, and then catering a nice luncheon at the lodge afterwards).
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$255.00 SS death benefit
-$30.00 shovel

$225.00 profit.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Viking Funeral. Sure the boat owner won't mind.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When my mom died last year, the bare bones expenses was $6000. They had to pay someone to declare her dead. Had to pay for multiple copies of the death certificate, cause everyone wants a copy. Only that not everyone wanted one. So now I have an excess of death certificates.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: Only that not everyone wanted one. So now I have an excess of death certificates.


Ill take one.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Fu*k all that.
I plan on dying in a boat explosion.


Goliath season 1 was really good.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I ain't payin' it.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two cubic yards of wet wood chips will dispose of a body in a month, then you have a memorial garden ready made.
 
Mock26
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
My Uncle passed away last week and he "is doing it" the right way. He stipulated that he was to be cremated and his ashes scattered about his State by his friends and that there was to be no official memorial service. Aside from some family heirlooms that are to be sent to my parents he also stipulated that all his possessions be given away for free to his friends and whatever they did not want was to be sent to Goodwill. So other than some minor shipping costs the only real expenses are the cremation, some death certificates, and the shipping cost of some items. And, everything is covered by his savings account and whatever is left over is going to his two friends who are handling most of all of this.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
just find a dumpster that has this woman as the pickup person
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
bionicjoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image 425x495]


This is kind of a real thing now. 
There are natural undertakers who have your body wrapped in linen and placed in  or on the ground for quick decomposition. The "Adam Ruins Everything" episode on death featured one. 
Imagine a goth chick mixed with a treehugger. 

I like the idea.
 
Mock26
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

WTP 2: just find a dumpster that has this woman as the pickup person
[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


(\/) (;,,;) (\/)
 
Mock26
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Pextor: Actually you need a pretty big rug.


6' x 6' should be big enough to make a body burrito out of most Americans.
 
freetomato
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I am in the process of divorcing, and will likely spend out my remaining days as the eccentric spinster aunt to my nephews.  I have seriously considered donating my body to science. It's not like anyone will want my ashes, or want to visit my grave. I rather like the idea of furthering scientific understanding, whether it be as a cadaver for medical students, or whether my rotting corpse will assist in training forensic pathologists.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mock26: Pextor: Actually you need a pretty big rug.

6' x 6' should be big enough to make a body burrito out of most Americans.


Wrap, maybe. Pick up and carry efficiently, no.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

nytmare: Jeebus Saves: Subby, the amount of shiat a writer for axios isn't aware of could fill that Indiana Jones warehouse.

Are you aware of jokes?


I am.  Apparently you need a little help though.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.