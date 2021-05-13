 Skip to content
(Global News (Canada))   Must have been a tourist   (globalnews.ca) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I got that reference.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Dude switch to decaf.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Hey, buy me a coffee?"

"No."

*punch*

"OW! Okay, okay, but it's gonna be a decaf!"
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I hate the people who do shiat like that. You're essentially trapped in the drive through and have to deal with the awkward interaction.

I also hate when people ask you for a dollar or change outside of 7-11, as you walk out, and then proceed to call you out for not giving them anything, like you owe them your spare change.
 
dothemath
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size

I guess I can X out "Canadian Police Lady" on my jerk off bingo square.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The suspect was immediately arrested.

Hard to believe there were cops hanging around a coffee shop.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
...or there are certain protocols for not being polite enough. When violated, extreme measures to restore politeness must be deployed.
 
